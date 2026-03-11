Big Picture: Maxx Crosby Staying With Raiders Might Be Best After Failed Trade

It's the same as it ever was for Maxx Crosby.

After experiencing the embarrassment of the Baltimore Ravens rescinding their trade offer due to a failed physical by team doctors, the star edge rusher was back on the grind again just hours later. On Wednesday morning, Crosby was working out for the only team he’s known in his seven-year career: the Las Vegas Raiders.

That same morning, Crosby took to social media to celebrate the sixth anniversary of his sobriety.

"God Doesn’t Make Mistakes," Crosby wrote in a post on X.

Those words could also refer to Cosby returning to the familiar surroundings in Las Vegas and the fact that he might remain there long-term. Crosby playing for the Raiders in 2026 is a real possibility, believing it’s best for all parties involved, according to sources familiar with the thinking of the team.

Crosby's second post on X on Wednesday certainly gave that scenario credence.

"Everything Happens For A Reason. Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. Im A Raider. I’m Back. Run That Sh*t," Crosby wrote.

It's a sharp turn from where Crosby was less than one week ago. The Ravens agreed to trade for Crosby’s services in a deal with the Raiders last Friday, giving up two first-round selections for the 28-year-old pass rusher. Crosby even said his goodbyes to Raider Nation in an emotional,13-minute video posted on social media.

However, after Baltimore team doctors evaluated Crosby’s balky left knee two months out from a repaired torn meniscus, the Ravens had serious doubts about the long-term health of their new prospect and eventually backed out of the deal, according to the Raiders.

[NFL Confidential: League Execs Not Happy with Ravens After Nixing Maxx Crosby Trade]

But as Crosby seems to be embracing the Silver and Black again, it doesn't seem like it's a certainty that the five-time Pro Bowler is back with the Raiders in 2026.

"For now, yes. But maybe this summer he gets moved," a longtime NFL executive told me when asked if he envisions Crosby staying in Las Vegas.

While the possibility of Crosby getting traded remains on the table, the Ravens pivoted to signing Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson on Wednesday. They gave the four-time Pro Bowler a four-year, $112 million deal.

But the previous Crosby trade didn't preclude the Ravens from pursuing Hendrickson, if general manager Eric DeCosta is to be believed. DeCosta told reporters on Wednesday that the team explored ways to sign both Crosby and Hendrickson, but ultimately decided to move on from Crosby.

"I’ve got a responsibility to the Ravens, to this community, to our fans and to [Ravens owner] Steve Bisciotti to do what we think is best for the club," DeCosta said, when asked if the Ravens got cold feet. "And that’s what we always try to do. Every decision we make is based on this side of, ‘Is this what is best for the Ravens?’

"And that’s very, very challenging. I understand how people from afar would feel that way, but nobody’s more upset about this than me. Gutted by it, actually. A big regret for me. But we will move on as a football team."

DeCosta’s somber nature jives with an NFL source telling me that the Ravens desperately wanted Crosby and hated having to back out of the deal.

Still, it’s a messy situation for Crosby and the Raiders. The elite pass rusher thought he was moving on from the constant losing with the Raiders to a team in the Ravens that’s regularly in the Super Bowl conversation.

The Raiders thought they were getting significant draft compensation to help with the team’s rebuilding effort with new head coach Klint Kubiak and presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

Instead, the Raiders and Crosby are stuck with each other. And they must make the most of it. Because the Raiders had the most salary cap space available of any team in the league at the start of free agency, the Raiders have enough cap space to keep Crosby around, even after coming to an agreement with eight outside free agents.

And Crosby returns to a team that’s more equipped to compete in the AFC West, including the addition of the top center on the market in former Baltimore offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum, a fellow edge rusher Kwity Paye, receiver Jalen Nailor and linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean.

Crosby could have impacted his trade value by showing toughness and playing through the painful knee injury at the end of the year. Raiders general manager John Spytek shutting Crosby down created a rift between the team and Crosby that ultimately led to him asking for a trade because of the appearance of Las Vegas tanking. But had Spytek shut Crosby down sooner, maybe his knee would have been at a better place to pass a physical?

For now, Crosby is in the building at the Raiders’ facility working on his rehab and moving forward with the team. He is excited about the opportunity to continue playing for Rob Leonard, his former defensive line coach who was promoted to defensive coordinator for the Raiders by Kubiak. The Raiders should use this opportunity to mend fences with the team’s most dynamic and well-known player — the face of the franchise for the rest of the league.

Crosby said he’s a Raider for life, and a misstep by the Ravens created a second chance to make that reality.