Daniel Jones, Colts Reportedly Agree to 2-Year Deal That Could Reach $100M

"Indiana Jones" is here to stay.

Quarterback Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a two-year, $88 million deal that could reach $100 million, ESPN reported on Wednesday morning. The contract includes $50 million guaranteed.

Indianapolis placed the $37.8 million transition tag on Jones last week. Had a team extended a contract offer to Jones, the Colts had the right to match any deal. This contract comes two days after Indianapolis re-signed wide receiver Alec Pierce — who totaled a career-high 1,003 receiving yards in 2025 and has led the NFL in yards per reception in each of the last two seasons — on a four-year, $114 million deal.

Jones was in the midst of arguably the best season of his seven-year NFL career in what was his first campaign with the Colts before tearing his Achilles tendon in Week 14 of the 2025 season.

Through 13 games, Jones — who helped lead Indianapolis to an 8-2 start — totaled 3,101 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 100.2 passer rating, while completing 68.0% of his passes. He also rushed for 164 yards and five touchdowns. Jones' passer rating and completion percentage were career bests. Jones beat out Anthony Richardson to be the Colts' starting quarterback in training camp.

Jones, who was the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Duke, spent the first five-plus seasons of his career with the New York Giants (2019-24), highlighted by New York reaching the NFC divisional round with him under center in 2022. He then re-signed with the Giants on a four-year, $160 million deal in the ensuing offseason. That said, Jones suffered a neck injury and, later, a season-ending torn ACL in the 2023 season.

Jones was released by the Giants 10 games into the 2024 season and spent the rest of that season with the Minnesota Vikings before signing a one-year deal with the Colts last offseason. The 28-year-old Jones is targeting a Week 1 return.

Elsewhere this offseasin, the Colts have signed linebacker Arden Key (two-year, $20 million deal) and traded linebacker Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers for defensive lineman Colby Wooden, among other moves.