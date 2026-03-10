Fanatics Flag Football Classic: Which NFL Stars Will Play in Inagural Event?

We know that Tom Brady, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels will serve as the quarterbacks for two of the teams in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. Now, we know who they'll be throwing to, and some of the defensive players they'll go up against.

Several NFL stars from the past and present have joined the pool of players who will play for either Founders FFC or Wildcats FFC in the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic. Ashton Jeanty (Raiders) and Alvin Kamara (Saints) have been added to the pool at running back.

At wide receiver and tight end, Davante Adams (Rams), DeVonta Smith (Eagles), Deebo Samuel, Stefon Diggs, DeAndre Hopkins and Kyle Juszczyk (49ers) have joined the mix.

Defensively, stars like Derwin James Jr. (Chargers), Tyrann Mathieu, Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey have agreed to play in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. Luke Kuechly, who'll be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later in 2026, will also play in the event.

A few entertainers will also play in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. IShowSpeed was the latest entertainer to be added to the player pool for the event, it was announced on Tuesday.

The newly announced players for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic join an already talented group that was previously announced. Rob Gronkowski, Saquon Barkley, Myles Garrett and Odell Beckham Jr. already agreed to participate in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. Logan Paul and Terrence "Bud" Crawford were also previously announced participants for the event.

Those players will be drafted by either Brady's and Hurts' Founders FFC or Burrow and Daniels' Wildcats FFC on Wednesday, March 18, which is three days before the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. Those two teams, plus the United States' men's national flag football team, will compete in a round-robin tournament in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

"Having Team USA as the third team in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic elevates the already world-class talent participating in this tournament," Brady said in a statement. "I’m fired up to see how these teams stack up, and the fact that we’ll be playing in the same stadium that will host flag football during the Olympics will show the world a preview of what’s to come in 2028. But I’m not coming back to the football field to lose. That’s for damn sure."

The addition of the United States men's national flag football team, which is the reigning IFAF Flag Football World Champion, to the Fanatics Flag Football Classic was announced on Monday, when it was shared that the event would now take place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Here's the full roster for the United States' men's national flag football team that will compete in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

Aamir Brown, DB/WR

Tyler Davis, WR/DB

Darrell "Housh" Doucette III, QB/ATH

Velton Brown Jr., WR/DB

Isaiah Calhoun, DB/WR

Ja'Deion High, WR/DB

Nico Casares, QB

Jamie Kennedy, DB/WR

Mike Daniels, DB/WR

Shawn Theard Jr., Rusher/WR

Laval Davis, WR/Rusher

Laderrick "Pablo" Smith, WR/QB

Several other notable names will participate in some capacity in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. Broncos head coach Sean Payton will coach Founders FFC. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will coach Wildcats FFC. New Titans head coach Robert Saleh will serve as a defensive specialist for both teams. Drew Brees and Larry Fitzgerald, who were both just voted for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will serve as commissioners for the event. Actor and comedian Kevin Hart will serve as the host of the event alongside actor and comedian Druski.

As for the games themselves, the Fanatics Flag Football Classic will be played with the same rules as flag football will be played during the 2028 Summer Olympics. There'll be two 15-minute halves with a running clock on a 50x25 yard field. Each team can only have five players on the field at a time.

All three teams will participate in a round-robin tournament. After those three games are played, the top two teams will advance to the championship.

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic will air live on FOX, FOX One and Tubi at 4 p.m. ET on March 21. The event will also be streamed internationally on the Fanatics YouTube channel.



