Tua Tagovailoa Quickly Finds New Home, Will Reportedly Sign With Falcons

Just hours after Tua Tagovailoa was informed by the Miami Dolphins of his release, the quarterback has found a new home.

Tagovailoa has agreed to a one-year, veteran's minimum deal to join the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Media reported Monday. Atlanta had been reported as a potential landing spot for Tagovailoa not long after he was cut by Miami.

The Falcons were in need of a backup quarterback following their recent decision to cut Kirk Cousins. Starter Michael Penix Jr. is rehabbing from an ACL tear he suffered in November, putting his status to be ready for the start of the 2026 season in question.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, confirmed on Monday that they will release Tagovailoa. The move will result in an NFL-record $99 million dead cap hit.

"I recently informed Tua and his representation that we are going to move in a new direction at the quarterback position and will be releasing him after the start of the new league year," Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said in remarks released through the team.

Not long after, the Dolphins agreed to terms on a three-year deal with former Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis. Willis ranked No. 9 on our top 100 free agents list, while Tagovailoa checked in at No. 30.

Tua Tagovailoa gets a fresh start in Atlanta, where he could start while Michael Penix Jr. rehabs from ACL surgery. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Tagovailoa went 44-32 as Miami’s starter, dealt with concussions on multiple occasions and at times was a lightning rod for critics. Over the past five seasons — not counting his first year when he wasn’t the full-time starter — Tagovailoa completed 68.6% of his passes, second only to Bengals QB Joe Burrow over that span, while ranking 11th league-wide in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

At times, he was good. In the end, he just wasn’t always good enough. Tagovailoa reacted to Monday’s announcement on social media, thanking the Dolphins "for six unbelievable years."

"From the moment I arrived, you believed in me, supported me, and embraced my family as your own," Tagovailoa wrote. "I was able to marry my wife and welcome both my kids to this world. ... Wearing this jersey and representing this city has been one of the greatest joys of my life."

He also expressed disappointment that he couldn’t deliver that long-awaited playoff breakthrough for the team and its fans.

"I also carry deep regret that I couldn’t get the job done and bring a championship home to this city," Tagovailoa said. "Miami deserves that, and I’ll always wish I could have delivered it for you."

A trade or release had been somewhat expected after Tagovailoa, drafted fifth overall in 2020, was benched by former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel for the final three games of the 2025 season. Tagovailoa at the time said he wasn’t happy with the decision and wasn’t sure what his future with the team would look like.

He was demoted in favor of rookie Quinn Ewers, a clear signal that his six-year run with the Dolphins might be coming to an end. Tagovailoa, who turned 28 earlier this month, led the league in passing yards in 2023 with a career-best 29 passing touchdowns, but he never quite replicated that form.

He threw a career-high 15 interceptions last season.

"I would say the biggest thing, and it’s being honest with myself as well, had been my performance," Tagovailoa said after being benched. "I haven’t been performing up to the level and the capabilities that I have in the past."

Tagovailoa was benched for the final three games of the 2025 season, leading to speculation regarding his future in Miami. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The dead cap hit tops the previous record of $85 million that the Denver Broncos took for releasing Russell Wilson in 2024.

But the quarterback struggled on the field his first two seasons under former Miami coach Brian Flores and was benched several times as a rookie, resulting in a constant cycle of rumors on whether the Dolphins — who have the NFL’s longest playoff win drought, at a quarter-century and counting — would stick with Tagovailoa.

"As I prepare for the next chapter, I move forward with gratitude, faith, and memories I’ll cherish for a lifetime," Tagovailoa wrote. "South Florida will always hold a special place in my heart."

Tagovailoa joins a Falcons team that could potentially set him up for success. New Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski is highly regarded as one of the top offensive minds in the league. Drake London had a breakout 2025 campaign at wide receiver, and Bijan Robinson was one of the top running backs in football this past season. The team also placed the franchise tag on tight end Kyle Pitts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.