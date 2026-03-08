Maxx Crosby Trade: Where Do Ravens Rank Among AFC Contenders After Major Move?

The Ravens’ blockbuster trade for star edge rusher Maxx Crosby showed Baltimore’s commitment to maximizing its current Super Bowl window with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. Giving up two first-round picks, including the 14th overall pick this year, represents an all-in mindset for 2026, even with first-year head coach Jesse Minter.

Of course, there are still many dominoes to fall this offseason. The legal tampering period opens on Monday, giving other contenders their chance to make a splash.

But there's a chance there won't be any move made this offseason that's as big as the Crosby trade. So, where do the Ravens now stack up with the AFC's elite ahead of next season?

In descending order, here are my top six teams in the conference pre-free agency:

Even after C.J. Stroud's playoff struggles, the Texans should be one of the top teams in the AFC next season. (Photo by Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The Texans boast a top-two defense in football, so they remain a threat for a deep postseason run entering 2026. But questions persist about their underwhelming offense. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, who struggled in the playoffs, must get back on track in Year 4. Houston is better at running back following the trade for David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions. But the Texans' offensive line is still a work in progress after dealing starting right tackle Tytus Howard and backup Juice Scruggs.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens just fell short of the postseason in 2025 despite the quarterback missing time due to injury. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Ravens last season were a win away from the playoffs (and a potential postseason run) with Jackson missing four games and battling various ailments in the time he did play. With the superstar quarterback healthy in 2026, Baltimore is right back in the mix at the top of the AFC. The addition of Crosby raises both the floor and upside of what was a struggling defense last season.

Can Drake Maye and the Patriots rebound from their loss in Super Bowl LX? (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

After releasing Stefon Diggs, the reigning AFC champion Patriots are in the market for a No. 1 receiver. The offensive line also needs serious work after quarterback Drake Maye was sacked 21 times in the playoffs, including six times in Super Bowl LX. But Maye, despite his struggles in the postseason, should continue to improve after an MVP finalist campaign in Year 3. New England also has one of the best defenses in football.

Trevor Larence and Liam Coen were able to help the Jaguars win the AFC South in their first year together. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence looked like a transformed player last season with first-year head coach Liam Coen, finishing fifth in MVP voting. If his upward trajectory continues, there’s no reason to believe that the Jags can’t be a top AFC contender again in 2026. Running back Travis Etienne Jr. will hit free agency, but every other offensive starter is slated to return next season. Two-way star Travis Hunter will be back in the fold after missing 10 games as a rookie,

The Bills got Josh Allen some much-needed help on Thursday, agreeing to a trade for wide receiver DJ Moore. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The price to acquire DJ Moore was steep, but his presence gives the Bills — who were one win away from the AFC championship game last season — a much-needed WR1 for Josh Allen. The big question for Buffalo shifts to defense, where it has a pass rusher need and is undergoing a scheme change.

Bo Nix and the Broncos captured the AFC's No. 1 seed last season, but the QB missed the AFC Championship Game due to injury. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Quarterback Bo Nix should continue to ascend in Year 3, assuming a smooth recovery from the broken ankle that held him out of the AFC championship game. The Broncos need more explosive plays offensively in 2026, though. Their defense, which had the best pass rush in football last season, has just two starters hitting unrestricted free agency.