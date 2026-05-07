The 5 NFL Teams That Improved the Most This Offseason Following NFL Draft

Now that the NFL Draft is behind us, the bulk of the 2026 NFL offseason is in the books — and it was really one to remember.

There were 10 new head coaches hired, the most since 2022. The Arizona Cardinals decided they no longer wanted Kyler Murray, but the Minnesota Vikings deemed him good enough to sign him and allow him to compete with J.J. McCarthy for the starting quarterback job. The Las Vegas Raiders, meanwhile, will seemingly start veteran Kirk Cousins after taking Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Los Angeles Rams might have had the biggest swings this offseason. They traded for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie in a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, giving up a first-round draft pick in that deal before using another first-round pick to surprisingly take quarterback Ty Simpson.

But the biggest news this offseason surrounded a blockbuster trade that didn't happen. The Baltimore Ravens landed star edge rusher Maxx Crosby for a few days before pulling out of the deal due to his medicals. As Crosby remains with the Raiders, the Ravens opted to sign star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson instead.

So, now that the dust has largely settled this offseason, let's take a look at the five teams that have improved the most this spring as we inch closer to the start of training camp in July.

5. Tennessee Titans

Notable additions: Robert Saleh (hired as head coach), Brian Daboll (hired as offensive coordinator), wide receiver Carnell Tate (selected with fourth overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft), edge rusher Keldric Faulk (31st overall pick), wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (signed a four-year, $78 million contract), defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (signed a three-year, $63 million deal)

Let’s start with coaching changes. The Tennessee Titans hired a defensive-minded head coach with a strong, charismatic personality in Robert Saleh, who brought in an experienced staff led by former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll as the team’s offensive coordinator and former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Along with an experienced coaching staff, Saleh’s focus has been surrounding last year’s No. 1 overall draft pick Cam Ward with upgrades at receiver in first-round pick Carnell Tate and free agent signee Wan’Dale Robinson. However, the offensive line remains a question mark. The Titans took late-round flyers on two interior offensive linemen in Fernando Carmona and Pat Coogan. How Daboll changes things schematically, along with how offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo brings that group together, will go a long way to Ward’s improvement. Saleh will make the defense better, an experienced coaching staff will limit mistakes and help Tennessee double its win total from three games in 2025.

4. Washington Commanders

Notable additions: Linebacker Sonny Styles (selected with the seventh overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft), edge rusher Odafe Oweh (signed a four-year, $100 million deal), linebacker Leo Chenal (signed a three-year, $24.75 million deal), edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson (signed a one-year, $12 million deal), tight end Chig Okonkwo (signed a three-year, $30 million deal), running back Rachaad White (signed a one-year, $2 million deal)

Head coach Dan Quinn isn’t using injuries as an excuse for last year’s disappointing 5-12 finish after reaching the NFC Championship Game two years ago. Instead, the Washington Commanders made wholesale changes on offense and defense, moving on from experienced offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury in favor of quarterbacks coach David Blough, who will put Jayden Daniels under center more in the upcoming season. The defensive-minded Quinn also moved on from defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., replacing him with Minnesota Vikings defensive passing game coordinator Daronte Jones.

Expect an emphasis on improved pass rush defensively, led by athletic first-round pick Sonny Styles. The team also made a splash in free agency, adding Odafe Oweh after he recorded 7.5 sacks in 12 games with the Los Angeles Chargers last season. And on offense, general manager Adam Peters hopes the additions of running back Rachaad White, running back Jerome Ford and wide receiver Dyami Brown in free agency will lead to more explosive plays. Peters also drafted enticing Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams in the third round and Penn State running back Kaytron Allen in the sixth round to help achieve that goal. The Commanders should improve this upcoming season and be back in the race for the NFC East division title.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

Notable additions: Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (acquired in trade with New York Giants), edge rusher Boye Mafe (signed a three-year, $60 million deal), defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (signed a two-year, $$25 million deal), safety Bryan Cook (signed a three-year, $40.25 million deal), edge rusher Cashius Howell (selected with 41st overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft)

If Joe Burrow can stay healthy, the Cincinnati Bengals have upgraded enough defensively to compete for the top spot in the AFC North. The big move was trading for dominant defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence in a deal with the New York Giants, sacrificing the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. But they also signed defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, edge rusher Boye Mafe and safety Bryan Cook in free agency, helping to fill the void left by edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bengals had one of the worst defenses in the league last season, but have an infusion of talent that includes the addition of defensive linemen Cashius Howell and Landon Robinson through the draft. The Bengals allowed 29 points per game last season. If they can drop that number to the low-20s, Cincinnati will win more games because of an explosive offense. And the Bengals still have insurance behind Burrow in an accomplished veteran quarterback in Joe Flacco.

2. New Orleans Saints

Notable additions: Running back Travis Etienne (signed a four-year, $52 million deal), wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (selected with eighth overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft), guard David Edwards (signed a four-year, $61 million deal), linebacker Kaden Elliss (signed a three-year, $33 million deal), tight end Noah Fant (signed a two-year, $8.75 million deal)

The New Orleans Saints appeared to have gotten the quarterback right, with last year’s second-round pick Tyler Shough showing he can be the long-term answer with the way he played in the second half of 2025. New Orleans added an elite playmaker with receiver Jordyn Tyson in the first round. Now the Arizona State product must prove he can stay healthy, dealing with a hamstring injury this past college football season. Third-round pick Oscar Delp is an athletic mover who gives head coach Kellen Moore the ability to use more heavy formations with more tight ends. North Dakota State product Bryce Lance, the younger brother of quarterback Trey Lance, was considered by some scouts I spoke with as one of the most underrated prospects in this year’s draft, with New Orleans adding the wide receiver in the fourth round of the draft.

The Saints also signed running back Travis Etienne, guard David Edwards and tight end Noah Fant in free agency. Defensively, Georgia defensive tackle Christian Miller and Ohio State safety Lorenzo Styles should help upgrade the defense. New Orleans also signed Atlanta Falcons free agent linebacker Kaden Elliss to replace departed veteran inside linebacker Demario Davis. Those moves could put the Saints in a position to compete in the winnable NFC South.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Notable additions: Running back Kenneth Walker III (signed a three-year, $45 million deal), cornerback Mansoor Delane (selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft), defensive tackle Peter Woods (selected with the 29th overall pick), safety Alohi Gilman (signed a three-year, $24.75 million deal), edge rusher R Mason Thomas (selected with the 40th overall pick)

With the loss of cornerback Trent McDuffie in a trade and fellow corner Jaylen Watson to the Los Angeles Rams in free agency, the Kansas City Chiefs focused on replacing those playmakers by taking four defensive players with their first four picks in the draft, including cornerbacks Mansoor Delane and Jadon Canady, defensive tackle Peter Woods and edge rusher R Mason Thomas. The Chiefs also signed veteran safety Alohi Gilman and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga in free agency, revamping their defensive unit from front to back.

Offensively, the centerpiece of this offseason was securing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III in free agency from the Seattle Seahawks. Walker’s arrival should take pressure off Patrick Mahomes to carry the offense, as he returns from season-ending ACL knee surgery. Mahomes is expected to be ready for Week 1, as general manager Brett Veach recently said his star quarterback is ahead of schedule. Add in the return of Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs should rebound from a 6-11 campaign in 2025.