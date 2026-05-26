Packers RB Josh Jacobs Arrested On Charges Related To Domestic Abuse
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is facing five criminal charges, including strangulation and suffocation, after police responded to a disturbance complaint involving him over the weekend.
Hobart/Lawrence (Wisconsin) Police Chief Michael Renkas said that Jacobs was arrested Tuesday and booked into Brown County Jail on charges of strangulation and suffocation, battery-domestic abuse, criminal damage to property-domestic abuse, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse and intimidation of a victim.
Renkas said police had been dispatched to a complaint involving Jacobs on Saturday at 8:37 a.m.
"This remains an active and ongoing investigation," Renkas said in a statement. "No further information will be released at this time."
Jacobs' lawyers — David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld and Clarence Duchac — issued a joint statement on his behalf.
"Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public," they said. "We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course."
Jacobs is the Packers’ top returning rusher after running for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. That followed a 2024 season in which he ran for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns while earning his third Pro Bowl selection.
The Packers began their organized team activities on Tuesday. Packers coach Matt LaFleur has a scheduled availability with reporters on Wednesday.
"We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs," a Packers spokesman said. "As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment."
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said that "we are aware of the report and have been in contact with the club."
Jacobs spent his first five seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. He earned All-Pro honors and had an NFL-leading 1,653 yards rushing with Las Vegas in 2022.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
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