Which NFL QBs Have the Most Help? Ranking All 32 Supporting Casts

There’s a reason quarterbacks are the highest-paid players in the NFL. Teams know they can’t win without a good one. And with very few exceptions in modern history, they can’t compete for a Super Bowl without one who is playing well.

But the truth is, even the best quarterbacks can’t do it alone. They need a strong supporting cast around them. That includes game-breaking receivers, protection up front and a run game to help keep defenses off balance. A smart and talented playcaller with a strong offensive scheme certainly makes a difference, too.

So which NFL teams have the best support systems in place for their quarterbacks heading into the 2026 season? We spoke to a handful of NFL scouts to help determine how all 32 teams stack up on offense — when the QB is taken out of the equation.

32. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have a really good center in Aaron Brewer and a speedy, dangerous running back in De’Von Achane. But, well, that’s really about it. Drafting OL Kadyn Proctor in the first round was a step in the right direction, but the line still isn’t good. And with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle gone, Miami's receiving corps is a mess. Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell are the penciled-in starters, along with Greg Dulcich at tight end, and that’s terrible news for new QB Malik Willis.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws passes during the Miami Dolphins OTA on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at Baptist Health Sports Complex in Miami Gardens, FL Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dolphins drafted multiple WRs and TEs between Rounds 3-5, but it’s a lot to expect any of them to really help this year. "They have the worst receiving corps in the league, and it’s not even close," one scout told me. "All they can do this year is either let Willis run, or just get the ball to Achane and get out of his way."

31. Cleveland Browns

It’s hard to find a worse offensive line situation in the league, which is horrible news for a team with big questions at QB. The Browns are likely to have four new starters on the line, including first-round LT Spencer Fano, and may need most of the season to develop any consistency. And it’s not like they’re overflowing with weapons who can make up for their line deficiencies. Their best is probably wideout Jerry Jeudy, who is quite the enigma. He was dazzling in 2024 (90-1,229-4) but a disaster last year (50-602-2, 47.2% catch rate).

The Browns do have some promising young position players like RB Quinshon Judkins and TE Harold Fannin. And they have hope for the two receivers they just took in the first two rounds: KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. "They have a couple of nice, young skill guys," one scout told me. "But it doesn’t matter. None of them are good enough to overcome all their other problems." It doesn’t help that most of the scouts viewed the switch from former coach Kevin Stefanski to new coach Todd Monken as a step backward. "Slightly," one scout told me. "Monken is good. But Stefanski is better."

30. Las Vegas Raiders

Every scout I spoke with said they liked the direction the Raiders were headed on offense. But they also all agreed, as one scout noted, "they have a very, very long way to go." Their line was terrible last season, but it should be helped by the addition of expensive center Tyler Linderbaum. And with a little improvement up front, RB Ashton Jeanty should have some room to show all the things he couldn't as a rookie.

No one is sure what new coach Klint Kubiak will be able to get out of a very iffy receiving corps, though. A healthy Brock Bowers gives them an elite weapon at tight end, but Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech are uninspiring. "Nailor’s a deep threat," one scout told me, "but not a No. 1 receiver." Another said: "They took the right first steps, but it’s still not a good spot for a rookie quarterback. That’s not a surprise. But they have to sit (Fernando Mendoza) for a while until Kubiak figures the rest of it out."

29. Tennessee Titans

The Titans added some weapons for QB Cam Ward in the offseason, but that’s not really the problem. "I wouldn’t put my quarterback behind that offensive line," one scout told me. "It was bad last season. And now it might be worse." The signings of center Austin Schlottmann and guard Cordell Volson probably weren’t enough to fix a unit that gave up 55 sacks last season. But their other additions were better.

Cam Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Drafting Carnell Tate No. 4 overall gives them a potential No. 1 WR. And even though WR Wan’Dale Robinson is 5-foot-8, he’s productive and fits perfectly in new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s scheme. Daboll can probably lean on his Giants years to figure out how to get the most out of his running backs (Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears) despite the line issues. "Dabes has always had a brilliant offensive mind," one scout told me. "He’s a really underrated playcaller. He’ll get the most out of that group. I just don’t know if there’s much there."

28. Washington Commanders

There seems to be a belief in Washington that the return of a healthy Jayden Daniels will make everybody better. They better be right, though, because the Commanders didn’t do a lot to improve his supporting cast in the offseason. Their best weapon, by far, is still WR Terry McLaurin, who will be 31 in September and coming off an injury-plagued season. Their offensive line improved last year, but they haven’t replaced their center, who left in free agency.

The only weapon the Commanders added in the passing game was solid (and underrated) TE Chigoziem Okonkwo. They did add veteran RB Rachaad White, who could make for a potent duo with Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who had a surprisingly good rookie season after being drafted in the seventh round. Don’t underestimate the loss of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, though. He got a lot of credit for helping Daniels post arguably the best rookie season ever for a quarterback. He’s now replaced by former quarterbacks coach David Blough, who has been an assistant for two seasons and has never called plays before.

27. New York Jets

If they ever do find a quarterback, there is potential with this offensive group — though for the most part, it’s still only potential. The only proven commodities are WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall. "(Wilson) would be a top 10 receiver if he even had a mediocre quarterback," one scout told me. "And Breece can help any team in the league." But after that, there are mostly unknowns.

The Jets drafted WR Omar Cooper and TE Kenyon Sadiq in the first round, so maybe they’ll have a little more offensive diversity for new offensive coordinator Frank Reich. Maybe RB Braelon Allen can stay healthy and take some of the tougher carries off Hall’s plate. And maybe the offensive line, anchored by bookend tackles Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou, can continue to improve after a solid 2025. Those are a lot of "maybes." But maybe the offensive foundation is finally there.

26. Houston Texans

Every year they tinker with their offensive line, and they did it again this offseason, bringing in probably three new starters. But it’s not clear if it’s any better than the mess of a unit that kept QB C.J. Stroud under constant pressure last season. That’s a big reason why his numbers keep dropping, but it’s far from the only one. "Everyone keeps wondering why C.J. Stroud is regressing," one scout told me. "Well, it’s pretty obvious. Just look at what he has to work with down there." Really, his only dangerous weapon is WR Nico Collins. He’s a big one, to be sure, but beyond that there isn’t much help outside of Dalton Schultz, a high-volume TE who doesn’t provide big returns.

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans runs against the New England Patriots during an NFL divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 18, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Texans are hopeful that the return of WR Tank Dell will give the offense a spark, but that’s a lot to ask considering he missed all of last season with a knee injury. Houston did trade for RB David Montgomery, who is solid overall and a strong goal-line runner. But he’ll pair with Woody Marks, who is coming off an unimpressive rookie year. So again, it’s really Collins or bust for this offense.

25. Carolina Panthers

There is no doubt that Tetairoa McMillan, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, is an explosive weapon. It’s the rest of the weapons that should cause concern. WR Xavier Legette, a former first-round pick, was mostly a non-factor last season. The Panthers are counting on Chuba Hubbard to again be their No. 1 back after he had to play a secondary role to the since-departed Rico Dowdle last year.

Carolina got basically nothing in the passing game out of its tight ends in 2025. And the line has a lot of new pieces to integrate after the club signed LT Rasheed Walker and C Luke Fortner in free agency and drafted RT Monroe Freeling in the first round. McMillan should develop into an elite player. But QB Bryce Young is going to need a lot more than that. "I don’t know how you can expect him to develop into what they need him to be with a surrounding cast like that," one scout told me.

24. Arizona Cardinals

Here’s a great argument for the importance of the QB in the NFL: "If you take (Arizona’s) skill players and put them in a place with a good quarterback, they’ll win," one scout told me. "They might win a lot." And that’s the problem with evaluating the Cardinals. There is talent here, even if the production hasn’t been great. WR Marvin Harrison Jr.'s production through two years has not matched his promise. Michael Wilson played like a solid No. 1 WR last year. Trey McBride is the best tight end in the NFL, ranking second in catches and sixth in yards among all receivers last year.

And there were many scouts who thought RB Jeremiyah Love, the No. 3 overall pick, was the best player in the draft. The Cardinals' line is a problem, however. They hope that signing Isaac Seumalo and drafting Chase Bisontis in the second round will help make their interior stronger, but it’s very much a work in progress. Overall, though, "they have such a great, young core there," another scout told me. "But with a bad quarterback situation, you can’t expect much at all."

23. New Orleans Saints

They had two major problems on offense heading into the offseason: They had a bad offensive line and very little help for WR Chris Olave. They seem to have solved the latter, signing RB Travis Etienne, who’ll be a terrific replacement for the almost-done Alvin Kamara. And they drafted WR Jordyn Tyson, who one scout called "the best receiver in the draft." They also still have dangerous TE Juwan Johnson, so young QB Tyler Shough and offensive whiz head coach Kellen Moore should have enough tools to work with.

Tyler Shough #6 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the game between New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 4, 2026 in Atlanta, United States. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The line, however, is still an issue. Adding guard David Edwards in free agency was good, but what the Saints really need is improvement from their tackle duo of Kelvin Banks and Taliese Fuaga, both former first-round picks. If they don’t get that, the rest of the additions won’t matter as much as they're hoping.

22. Minnesota Vikings

They certainly have given whomever is their quarterback some good receivers to work with. Justin Jefferson is as good as any in football when everything is working right with the offense, and Jordan Addison is a strong No. 2. The Vikings also went out and added the underrated Jauan Jennings to give the QB another option. And TE T.J. Hockenson is a big weapon in the passing game, too — at least when he’s healthy.

Beyond that, though, they really have to lean into the mind of head coach Kevin O’Connell because there are some issues. The offensive line was not good nor healthy last season. And they lean way too much on 32-year-old, oft-injured RB Aaron Jones. That lack of a dependable running game is big. It’s why defenses could tee off on Vikings QBs, who were sacked 60 times last season — tied for second-most in the league.

21. Jacksonville Jaguars

They went on an epic run in the second half last season, averaging 32 points per game over their last 11 (including their loss in the playoffs). It looked like they had all the pieces in place on offense. But did they? Brian Thomas Jr., their No. 1 receiver, badly regressed last season. Parker Washington emerged, the trade for Jakobi Meyers helped and TE Brenton Strange is good, but if Thomas keeps fading, there isn't an elite threat here for Trevor Lawrence. Now, as one scout told me, "That may not matter. Liam Coen is that good."

In his first season, the Jags head coach sure did look like one of the best young offensive minds in the league. But he’ll have to prove it again, especially after losing bell-cow running back Travis Etienne in free agency. The Jags are taking a huge risk by counting on Bhayshul Tuten and/or Chris Rodriguez to replace him. "Together, they might be better than Etienne," another scout told me. "Tuten is elusive and Rodriguez is a power back. They’ll (complement) each other. But carrying the entire rushing attack? That’s a lot to ask of two guys who haven’t done anything in this league yet."

20. New York Giants

If Malik Nabers hadn’t torn his ACL last season, the Giants would be higher on this list. Maybe much higher. They have a deep receiving corps without Nabers, especially after signing Darnell Mooney and drafting Malachi Fields in the third round this offseason. And the addition of Isaiah Likely gives the Giants potentially the most dangerous TE they’ve had in years. They also have what one scout told me is a "sneaky good" running game behind a much-improved offensive line. If second-year back Cam Skattebo can fully recover from his devastating leg injury, he’ll join Tyron Tracy and Devin Singletary in a potent rotation.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

All that may be enough for the offense to be good around second-year QB Jaxson Dart, "but Nabers changes everything," one scout told me. "I didn’t think he played great as a rookie (in 2024). He had too many drops and his quarterback play was awful. But look at the numbers he put up (109-1,204-7). With better quarterback play and help around him, he could be a monster." Of course, that’s when he’s fully recovered. Nabers recently had another procedure on his knee and his status for Week 1 is uncertain.

19. Los Angeles Chargers

The fact that they had the NFL’s 12th-ranked total offense is a miracle considering all the injuries they had last season, and they really believe that better health will get them back where they were. Maybe they’re right. Their line was terrible, giving up 60 sacks, but they were missing LT Rashawn Slater and, for most of the season, RT Joe Alt. RB Omarian Hampton, their 2025 first-round pick, missed half his rookie season, too. The return of those three should definitely help the ground game. But do they have enough weapons in the passing game for their new offensive coordinator?

"For Mike McDaniel? Yes," one scout told me. "He’s a mad scientist. He’ll get the best out of those guys." Those guys include WR Ladd McConkey, who got off to a painfully slow start last season, former first-rounder Quentin Johnston, who's disappointed, and TE Oronde Gadsden, who had a promising but erratic rookie season. "Watch (McDaniel) turn (Johnston) into a star," another scout told me. "He’s got pieces there. And he’s the right guy to figure it all out." Justin Herbert is counting on it.

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Should the Bucs be evaluated on what they are, or what they should be? That’s the problem with this team. For example, losing WR Mike Evans is a huge hit because he’d been a staple of their offense for more than a decade. But he didn’t do much even when healthy last season. Emeka Egbuka looked like an ideal replacement, though — but only if you ignore the alarming drop-off during the back half of his rookie season. Chris Godwin could be the new No. 1, too, but he’s played just 16 games the past two seasons. Then there’s RB Bucky Irving, who was dominant as a rookie but played only 10 games last season and took a back seat to the since-departed Rachaad White.

As for the line, should it be judged on its ugly season last year when the projected starting five played just a handful of snaps together? It all makes the Bucs offense a big mystery. There are pieces for new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, a Sean McVay disciple. But it’s hard to say what that puzzle will look like when completed around Baker Mayfield.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

No one can say the Steelers aren't doing everything they can to help 42-year-old QB Aaron Rodgers have one last shot at glory. They brought in WR DK Metcalf for him last season, then traded for the underrated (and big) Michael Pittman this offseason. They used a second-round pick on WR Germie Bernard, who’ll be a good No. 3 receiver. They protected Rodgers well last season with a young offensive line, and they just added right tackle Max Iheanachor in the first round. And they brought in RB Rico Dowdle, who should give a jolt to what was a bad rushing attack in 2025.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers scrambles in the fourth quarter of an NFL wild card playoff game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium on January 12, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

"Dowdle was an underrated pickup," one scout told me. "Nobody knows better how to use him than (Mike) McCarthy," who turned him into a feature back in Dallas two years ago. Dowdle isn’t elite, but the combination of him and Jaylen Warren could be very good.

16. New England Patriots

Everything about this evaluation will change if — or, more likely, when — the Patriots complete their trade for WR A.J. Brown. He’s the No. 1 receiver the Patriots thought they were getting in Stefon Diggs last season, only he’s bigger and four years younger. But without Brown, the Pats currently have a bunch of role players in the passing game. Romeo Doubs is a solid No. 2. Kayshon Boutte is a deep threat. And Mack Hollins is a big target, but needs a reduced role at age 32.

New England's strength is in the potent 1-2 RB punch of TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson. But the real key for this team will be the offensive line. It improved from 2024 yet still gave up a ridiculous 47 sacks in the regular season and a record 21 in four playoff games. There’s a good argument about whether those crazy numbers were more the fault of Drake Maye or his line. But it doesn’t matter. The young QB won’t survive another year like that, especially against a much tougher schedule.

15. Buffalo Bills

Make no mistake: This is a Josh Allen-centered offense. "His supporting cast doesn’t matter," one scout told me. "It’s all about him." Well, RB James Cook does play a role, too. And he emerged as a huge force last season when he led the league in rushing, thanks at least in part to one of the NFL’s best offensive lines. But the passing game is really all about Allen, and the Bills seem to treat it that way.

"I’ll never understand why they just don’t go out and get (Allen) a No. 1 receiver," another scout told me. "Put him with a top-10 guy and who stops that team? He’ll break every record in the book." They did add D.J. Moore in the offseason, which is an improvement. But he’s 29 and three seasons removed from his WR1 days. Beyond him are mostly third and fourth receivers (Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Josh Palmer) and two serviceable tight ends (Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox). "They would be unstoppable," the first scout told me, "if they’d just get (Allen) some real help."

14. Green Bay Packers

There is potential for this to be a great supporting cast for QB Jordan Love. But right now, the Packers are lacking a No 1 WR. Christian Watson showed glimpses last season of being that guy, but he has to show he can stay healthy first. Several scouts told me 2025 first-rounder Matthew Golden has the talent to be a go-to option, but last season he was, in the words of one scout, "tragically underused."

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half of an NFL wild card football game against the Chicago Bears at Solider Field on January 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

The Packers also have a game-breaking TE in Tucker Kraft, but he’s coming off a torn ACL. And they have a promising offensive line, though it's coming off a bad season and dealing with a lot of moving parts. So for the moment, the star is 28-year-old Josh Jacobs, a punishing running back who also has to find a way to stay healthy. There’s a lot here for HC Matt LaFleur to work with — when everyone's on the field.

13. Kansas City Chiefs

The best way to sum up the supporting cast in Kansas City was this statement, from one of the scouts: "Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have won with a lot less." The reviews were generally good, if not great. Rashee Rice, if he stays healthy and out of trouble — he was sentenced to 30 days in jail Tuesday — can be a No. 1 receiver. Xavier Worthy has uncommon speed, though he hasn’t had the expected production yet. RB Kenneth Walker III is a huge upgrade to what the Chiefs have had in recent years, though it remains to be seen how Reid uses him.

And then there’s TE Travis Kelce, back for another season at age 36. "He’s still good, but he’s nowhere near what he used to be," one scout told me. "They have to start moving the offense away from him." Either Rice or Walker might make more sense as the focal point of Reid’s scheme this year.

12. Atlanta Falcons

It was unanimous among the scouts I spoke with that Bijan Robinson is the best RB, if not the best offensive skill player, in the game today. That’s a heck of a place for new coach Kevin Stefanski to start, no matter who starts at QB. "He’ll build everything around Bijan," one scout told me. "(Robinson) can’t get the ball enough." Robinson, in fact, was targeted on 37.2% of Atlanta’s plays last season. And "it should be more than that," another scout said.

Though it’s not like there’s nothing else here. Drake London is a legit No. 1 WR and a huge target. TE Kyle Pitts finally had his long-awaited breakout season last year. Robinson, London and Pitts make for a great Big 3. The offensive line is only average, though. Helping Atlanta's cause is the fact that Stefanski, despite several years of QB Hell in Cleveland, is still a top-tier offensive mind.

11. Baltimore Ravens

Having RB Derrick Henry in the backfield is probably more than enough support for Lamar Jackson, but that’s not all he has. Zay Flowers is emerging as one of the best receivers in the game, and TE Mark Andrews is still a weapon, especially in the red zone (at least as long as he’s healthy). There isn’t much help beyond that, but this is a ground-based attack, so the key is the offensive line.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 4, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The loss of center Tyler Linderbaum is an undeniable hit. Drafting guard Olaivavega Ioane should help the interior, but center is now a big question mark. So is the hiring of 30-year-old Declan Doyle as the new offensive coordinator. He was the OC in Chicago last season, so at least he has experience watching Ben Johnson run his scheme.

10. Seattle Seahawks

For much of last season, their passing offense was a one-man show, but what a phenomenal show it was. Jaxon Smith-Njigba might be the closest thing to Ja’Marr Chase west of the Mississippi. Even with a full season of Rashid Shaeed, which should help diversify the passing attack, the Seahawks might need even more out of JSN this season. There’s just no downplaying the loss of running back Kenneth Walker III, who was huge during their Super Bowl run.

RB Zach Charbonnet is good enough to pick up some of the slack. Seattle also made a big first-round bet on RB Jadarian Price, who was the backup running back at Notre Dame. But there’s one other issue for QB Sam Darnold. "Losing Kenny Walker is going to hurt," one scout told me. "Losing Klint Kubiak is going to hurt more." The Seahawks' former offensive coordinator is now coaching the Raiders, and first-time coordinator Brian Fleury has some huge shoes to fill.

9. Indianapolis Colts

There are some mixed opinions on the makeup of this offense around Daniel Jones. There is no tougher runner in the league than Jonathan Taylor, but he’s a one-man show who led the league in carries last season (323). He’s got one of the NFL’s best offensive lines in front of him. The Colts also have maybe the best young TE in the league in Tyler Warren. The questions concern the wide receivers.

The Colts traded away Michael Pittman and made Alec Pierce a very rich man in free agency. But, as one scout told me, "Pierce is not a No. 1 receiver. There’s no better deep threat in the league, but he’s not going to put up big numbers as the focus of the offense." Slot receiver Josh Downs won’t be the focus, either, which could create a big hole in the passing attack if Pierce doesn’t prove he can do more than he’s been asked to do over his first four years.

8. Denver Broncos

They were on the verge of a Super Bowl last year with an offense that was good but not explosive. The addition of WR Jaylen Waddle changes all that. He and Courtland Sutton form an elite tandem, and Troy Franklin can be one of the better No. 3 receivers in the league. Quarterback Bo Nix is also supported by possibly the best offensive line in the league and a solid, grind-it-out rushing attack (though that part depends on the always-iffy health of J.K. Dobbins).

Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Add in the brilliant offensive mind of Sean Payton, and there’s not much more Nix could ask for heading into his third season — assuming, of course, that he’s fully recovered from the fractured ankle he suffered in the playoffs. He’ll be well-protected whenever he returns, so he’ll have plenty of time to execute what are always well-conceived game plans.

7. San Francisco 49ers

The additions of wideouts Mike Evans and Christian Kirk really could put the Niners' offense over the top, especially since they still have WR Ricky Pearsall and TE George Kittle catching passes and OT Trent Williams protecting the blind side. And, of course, everything in this offense revolves around RB Christian McCaffrey, a perennial MVP contender. But every one of those guys comes with big injury concerns.

"They have so many guys with health and age issues," one scout told me. "If they’re healthy, they’re loaded, but how many games do you really think they’ll all be on the field together?" It’s a good question, and if history holds, they won’t like the answer. But QB Brock Purdy still has one other big advantage: head coach Kyle Shanahan. "He’s a nightmare to play against," one scout told me. "You can’t out-scheme him. No matter what he has, he’ll get the most out of it." He always does.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

Everything with the Bengals starts with Ja’Marr Chase. "Nobody knows how to stop him," one scout told me. "He can do whatever he wants, whenever he wants." And he has help from Tee Higgins, who, one scout told me, "might be the No. 1 receiver on 20 other teams." They also can lean on RB Chase Brown in the passing game, where he had 69 catches to go with his 1,019 rushing yards last year, making him one of the best dual threats in the NFL.

The Bengals are really top-heavy, though, because they don’t have much beyond their Big 3. And they're surprisingly returning all five starters from an offensive line that wasn’t very good last season. Considering nothing is more important for the Bengals than keeping QB Joe Burrow healthy, this was a curious decision. But Burrow’s intelligence and quick release might be able to compensate for that. And if it does, he’s got enough weapons to score a ton of points.

5. Detroit Lions

Veteran QB Jared Goff has a trio of elite skill players, which is a great place to start. Amon-Ra St. Brown has become unstoppable, Jameson Williams is one of the best big-play receivers in the NFL. And Jahmyr Gibbs is a remarkable combination of power and elusiveness. But there are potential issues in Detroit. Gibbs and David Montgomery have made quite a combo in recent years, but the latter is now in Houston and was replaced by Isiah Pacheco. "He’s a good replacement," one scout told me, "but only if he’s healthy. That’s really a big risk."

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Another risky bet is TE Sam LaPorta, who's coming off back surgery and hasn’t been able to duplicate his success as a rookie in 2023. The Lions also needed to fix some holes on their offensive line, which they hope they did by drafting RT Blake Miller and signing C Cade Mays. So the talent is there for new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who takes over an offense that was inconsistent last season yet still ranked fifth overall in scoring and total yards per game.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

They looked so dysfunctional all last year, but it was never because of a lack of talent around QB Jalen Hurts. The truth is, Philly is still loaded on offense. Saquon Barkley has 2,000-yard potential. The offensive line is the envy of most teams, despite coming off a relative down season. Dallas Goedert, as long as he stays healthy, is a reliable and dangerous tight end. And even if they trade A.J. Brown — which seems increasingly likely — they have a deep and dangerous receiving corps.

DeVonta Smith is a worthy No. 1. In fact, he could become a top-five receiver once he’s out of Brown’s needy shadow. The Eagles also traded for Dontayvion Wicks and drafted Makai Lemon in the first round, and they signed Hollywood Brown, who is still only 28. All three wideouts could contribute a lot. New offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is younger than some of his players and has never been a coordinator before. But he sure has a lot of talent to work with in his first year.

3. Chicago Bears

They look frighteningly like the Lions of a few years ago, led by a dangerous 1-2 punch at running back, a field-stretching tight end and an offensive game plan that’s hard to predict. That’s the brilliance of head coach Ben Johnson, the former Lions offensive coordinator. "His mind is on par with McVay’s," one scout told me. "He knows what his players can do better than any coach in the league."

That’s great for QB Caleb Williams, who is protected by a top-three offensive line and has a thunder-and-lightning backfield with Kyle Monangai and D’Andre Swift. "You can game plan to stop one," one scout told me, "but not both." What Williams really needs is for a wide receiver to emerge so that tight end Colston Loveland doesn’t have to be his top target. Either Rome Odunze or Luther Burden could fill that void, though the former must first show that there aren't any lingering issues in his foot after suffering a stress fracture late last year.

2. Dallas Cowboys

Wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens have a chance to put up some scary numbers in this offense if they can both stay healthy. Both are explosive enough to be considered top 10 in the league. And Dallas has other weapons, too, such as tight end Jake Ferguson and deep threat KaVontae Turpin.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on December 25, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

What really vaults the Cowboys on this list, though, is their commitment to Javonte Williams and the running game. "(Williams) surprised me with how strong a runner he was," a scout told me. "But I was even more surprised by how much he was used. He really takes the pressure off the passing game." It also helps that Dak Prescott has a top-tier line protecting him. If left tackle Tyler Guyton and center Cooper Beebe can stay healthy, Dallas might have one of the best lines in the league.

1. Los Angeles Rams

No quarterback has more around him than 38-year-old Matthew Stafford. His line gave up only 23 sacks last season, tied for the fewest in the league. And it’s hard to find a more lethal wideout duo than Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, who remains strong and reliable despite his age (33). Kyren Williams is an elite running back and Blake Corum gives the Rams a 1-2 punch that is hard to stop.

And while they may not have an elite tight end, the trio of Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee and David Allen combined for 92-897-14 last season, which any team would gladly take. That’s a lot to work with before factoring in head coach Sean McVay — "by far the best offensive mind in the league," as one scout told me. "They can attack you from anywhere, anytime. And (McVay) knows where your weakest spots are."