2026 NFL International Games Odds: Spreads, Lines For All 9 Games

American football is going more global than ever before.

Let's check out the odds and what to know about the nine international NFL games during the 2026 season (DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 17).

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THURSDAY, SEPT. 10

Melbourne, Australia

Week 1

49ers vs. Rams

Spread: Rams -2.5

Moneyline: Rams -155, 49ers +130

O/U: 48.5

What to know: It's the NFL's first trip to Australia. The Rams, 49ers and Seahawks have each won two of the last six NFC West titles, with the Rams and Seahawks both winning a Super Bowl in that span. The 49ers lost a Super Bowl in that window. Only twice in the last decade has the winner of the NFC West lost in its first playoff game. In short, finding success in this division usually means finding postseason success.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 27

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Week 3

Ravens vs. Cowboys

Spread: Ravens -2.5

Moneyline: Ravens -135, Cowboys +114

O/U: 52.5

What to know: The NFL returns to Brazil for a third straight year. These two teams have faced off in the regular season just seven times in their histories, and the Ravens lead the head-to-head series 6-1. Both of these teams finished below .500 last season.

SUNDAY, OCT. 4

London, England

Week 4

Colts vs. Commanders

Spread: Commanders -1.5

Moneyline: Commanders -110, Colts -110

O/U: 48.5

What to know: The first of three consecutive weeks for the NFL in the UK. Jayden Daniels took the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game as a rookie, going 12-5 in 2024. He also won Offensive Rookie of the Year that season and was a Pro Bowler. But last season, he was limited to just seven starts due to myriad injuries.

SUNDAY, OCT. 11

London, England

Week 5

Eagles vs. Jaguars

Spread: Eagles -2.5

Moneyline: Eagles -130, Jaguars +110

O/U: 44.5

What to know: The first of two games in London for Jacksonville, a city that has become their home away from home. The Jaguars have played 14 games in the UK, sitting at 7-7. The Eagles last played overseas in Week 1 of the 2024 season, beating the Packers in Brazil.

SUNDAY, OCT. 18

London, England

Week 6

Texans vs. Jaguars

Spread: Texans -1.5

Moneyline: Texans -115, Jaguars -105

O/U: 41.5

What to know: These two teams have split the last four AFC South titles. However, neither made it past the divisional round in that span. The Jags were the last team from this division to at least make the AFC title game, back in 2017.

SUNDAY, OCT. 25

Paris, France

Week 7

Steelers vs. Saints

Spread: Steelers -2.5

Moneyline: Steelers -135, Saints +114

O/U: 42.5

What to know: The NFL's first trip to Paris. Aaron Rodgers is back in the fold for Pittsburgh, but he's 1-3 over his last four playoff games, and his teams have failed to make the postseason three of the last four seasons.

SUNDAY, NOV. 8

Madrid, Spain

Week 9

Bengals vs. Falcons

Spread: Bengals -4.5

Moneyline: Bengals -225, Falcons +185

O/U: 48.5

What to know: By Week 9 of the last two seasons, the Bengals were 3-5 en route to missing the playoffs. Injuries to their star quarterback Joe Burrow have complicated things since Cincy made a run to the Super Bowl in 2021 and an AFC Championship Game berth in 2022. Over the last three seasons, Burrow has started just 35 regular-season games.

SUNDAY, NOV. 15

Munich, Germany

Week 10

Patriots vs. Lions

Spread: Lions -1.5

Moneyline: Lions -125, Patriots +105

O/U: 48.5

What to know: The reigning AFC champions are underdogs in this one, against a Lions team that missed the playoffs last season. What gives? Well, it could be that last season, the Patriots had one of the easiest schedules in NFL history, and this year, that will not be the case. By Week 10, New England will have already played Seattle, Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Buffalo, Chicago and Green Bay, all playoff teams from a year ago.

SUNDAY, NOV. 22

Mexico City, Mexico

Week 11

Vikings vs. 49ers

Spread: 49ers -3.5

Moneyline: 49ers -205, Vikings +170

O/U: 46.5

What to know: The final international game of the season will feature a 49ers team that played in the league's first international game of the season. Who will start at QB for Minnesota? Kyler Murray, right? As a former member of the Cardinals, Murray has a ton of divisional experience against San Francisco. He's 4-5 against the 49ers all time.