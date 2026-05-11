2026 NFL Schedule Release: Which Games Have Been Announced?

We've known for several months who each NFL team will play in the 2026 season. But this week, we'll learn when all 272 games will be played in the upcoming regular season.

The NFL will unveil the entirety of the 2026 regular-season schedule on Thursday. However, the league is announcing the dates of several games before then, like marquee matchups in Week 1.

So, as you get your calendars out to prepare for what you'll be doing this fall, here's a look at which games we know will be played and when ahead of Thursday's schedule release.

Week 1: Seahawks to Open 2026 NFL Regular Season on Wednesday 9/9

The Seattle Seahawks will open the 2026 season on a Wednesday, marking the first time the NFL has opened a regular season on a Wednesday since 2012. Still, it marks the continuation of the tradition of the defending champion playing in the game's season-opener.

As of Monday morning, there are five potential opponents the Seahawks could face in the season-opener. One of those includes the New England Patriots, which would be a rematch of Super Bowl LX. The other potential opponents for the Seahawks are the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals.

Week 1: 49ers, Rams to Play in NFL's First Game in Australia

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will play their opener on Sept. 11 in Melbourne. The game is expected to kick off at about 10:35 a.m. that Friday in Australia, which is 8:35 p.m. ET on Thursday night (Sept. 10) in the United States.

Week 1: Giants Open Up John Harbaugh Era with Home Matchup vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are set to visit the New York Giants in the first Sunday night game of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13. It'll mark the eighth time in the past 15 years that the Cowboys and Giants are opening the season against each other.

Dallas is always a national television draw as "America’s Team," and New York could get more prime-time exposure with Super Bowl winner John Harbaugh coaching and Jaxson Dart established as the franchise quarterback coming off his eventful rookie year. It is set to be Harbaugh’s Giants debut.

If healthy, it would also be the first meaningful game between Dart and Dak Prescott. While each started the season finale on Jan. 4, the teams were eliminated from playoff contention by then.

This also could be the NFL debuts for a pair of former Ohio State teammates: Giants linebacker Arvell Reese, taken with the fifth pick, and Cowboys safety Caleb Downs, drafted not long after at No. 11.

Week 3: Ravens, Cowboys to Play in Brazil

The Baltimore Ravens have been chosen to play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL’s inaugural game in Rio de Janeiro this season. That game will be played on Sunday, Sept. 27.

The NFL previously made a multi-year commitment to bring at least three regular-season games to Rio de Janeiro over the next five years. The NFL has previously played two games in Brazil — Packers-Eagles in 2024 and Chiefs-Chargers in 2025 at São Paulo's Corinthians Arena — but this will be the first in Rio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.