2026 NFL Preview: Which 10 Contract-Year Players Are Most Likely To Breakout?

There's no better time to have a breakout campaign than in a contract year.

In the NFL, it’s certainly not uncommon for a contract year to lead to big-time results on the field for a player, either. And with that comes a big reward.

Just ask Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce. After recording a career-high 1,003 receiving yards in the final year of his rookie deal, Pierce cashed in and landed him a four-year, $114 million deal with Indianapolis this spring. The deal was the largest ever for a free-agent wide receiver in league history, and it made him the 11th-highest-paid receiver in the league at the time of the deal.

Next year, who could emerge in a Pierce-like way and land a massive contract of their own in the process? In descending order, here are the 10 contract-year players in 2026 I believe have the best chance of breaking out:

10. Matthew Bergeron, OL, Atlanta Falcons

Matthew Bergeron has a chance to shine under Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

A 2023 second-round pick, Matthew Bergeron has been the Atlanta Falcons’ starting left guard since his rookie season. But the addition of longtime offensive line coach Bill Callahan to new coach Kevin Stefanski’s staff could take his game to new heights. Callahan has long been regarded as one of the NFL’s top offensive line coaches, credited with developing the likes of Zack Martin and Tyron Smith.

9. Ji’Ayir Brown, S, San Francisco 49ers

Ji'Ayir Brown could benefit from the players set to return on the 49ers' defense from injury. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Ji'Ayier Brown, who has five interceptions since entering the league in 2023, has started 13 games and recorded six pass breakups in back-to-back seasons. Reinforcements on the San Francisco 49ers' defensive front in 2026 (linebacker Fred Warner and edge rusher Nick Bosa returning from injury; bringing linebacker Dre Greenlaw back; trading for defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa) will create more playmaking opportunities on the back end for Brown.

8. Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB, New York Giants

Kayvon Thibodeaux is looking to rebound in 2026 after logging a career-low sack total in 2025. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Set to play on his fifth-year option in 2026, Kayvon Thibodeaux has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason. Whether he plays the upcoming season with the New York Giants or elsewhere, he’ll have plenty to prove in a season where long-term security could be on the line. The former No. 5 overall pick had a career-low 2.5 sacks in 2025.

7. Aaron Brewer, C, Miami Dolphins

Aaron Brewer (center) was an All-Pro selection last season. Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The rebuilding Miami Dolphins are built around star running back De’Von Achane and dual-threat quarterback Malik Willis on offense. There will be plenty of opportunities for Aaron Brewer to continue showing his athleticism in space, building off of an impressive 2025 season, when he was named a second-team All-Pro selection.

6. Brenton Strange, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange has been more involved in the team's offense in each season in his career. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

A 2023 second-round pick, Brenton Strange’s numbers have improved every season of his career, including more than doubling his receiving yards per game last season (45.0) from 2024 (24.2). Another exponential leap could be in store in 2026, when he’ll be in his second season in coach Liam Coen’s offense and fourth year playing with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

5. Myles Murphy, DE, Cincinnati Bengals

Myles Murphy showed promise at the end of the 2025 season. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Myles Murphy started to come on at the end of last season, recording three of his career-high 5.5 sacks in the final four weeks of the year. The additions of nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and edge rusher Boye Mafe should create favorable matchups for Murphy, a 2023 first-round pick, in 2026.

4. Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Josh Downs stands to get an increase in targets in 2026. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Josh Downs had career lows in receptions (58) and receiving yards (556) last season, but he should become a much more significant part of the Colts’ offense with Michael Pittman Jr. getting traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. A former third-round pick, Downs is the second-best wide receiver on Indianapolis’ roster behind Pierce, who’s expected to miss all of the team’s offseason workouts following ankle surgery.

3. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

Christian Watson might be the Packers' top wide receiver in 2026. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers’ passing attack is always balanced, but Christian Watson has a prime opportunity to break out. He tied a team-high 61.1 receiving yards per game last season, and Romeo Doubs departed in free agency for the New England Patriots. Star tight end Tucker Kraft could miss the start of the season thanks to a torn ACL, which could make Watson the focal point of Green Bay’s passing game.

2. Riq Woolen, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

After winning a Super Bowl with the Seahawks, Riq Woolen signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Eagles. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Riq Woolen has plenty to prove on his one-year deal with the Eagles, given he lost his starting job with the Seattle Seahawks last season and saw his play overall marked by inconsistency since his Pro Bowl rookie season. The 2022 fifth-round pick has elite ball skills — he led the NFL with six interceptions in his rookie year — and he'll have plenty of playmaking opportunities with opposing offenses looking to avoid targeting Quinyon Mitchell and nickelback Cooper DeJean.

10. Kyler Murray, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Kyler Murray is looking to get his career back on track with the Vikings after getting released by the Cardinals. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

If Kyler Murray beats out 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy for the starting quarterback job, the former Arizona Cardinals quarterback will be positioned to thrive. He’ll have the best supporting cast of his career, highlighted by superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Head coach Kevin O’Connell is also well-regarded as a quarterback guru, helping Sam Darnold earn a three-year, $100.5 million deal when he was in a similar situation a few years ago.