Top 10 NFL QBs: Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes at No. 1? Colin Cowherd Shares List

Patrick Mahomes missed the playoffs in 2025, and Josh Allen didn't have an MVP season last year, but that isn't stopping Colin Cowherd from listing the two stars as his top-two quarterbacks in the NFL. But which of the two is the league's best quarterback?

Cowherd answered that question as he ranked the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL ahead of the 2026 season. His rankings aren't as straightforward as talent trumps all. Cowherd rates quarterbacks, he said, based on their production, durability and current momentum of their careers.

With those factors in mind, here are Cowherd's top 10 quarterbacks entering the 2026 NFL season.

Missed the cut: Dak Prescott, Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts, Jordan Love, Trevor Lawrence, Baker Mayfield

10. Sam Darnold

Cowherd's thoughts: "35-10 in his last 45 starts — highest win percentage by any quarterback the last two years in the league. Big, athletic, risk-taking. No turnovers when it mattered in the playoffs. Still 28, five different teams — what a disaster. But if you go — remember he was benched in Carolina, came back, went 4-2 — if you take his career starting then [in 2022], [he's the] winningest quarterback in the NFL with the second-highest passer rating."

9. Jared Goff

Cowherd's thoughts: "The most disrespected guy in the league. All he does is win. Four straight seasons with 4,000-plus passing yards. And, strangely, never misses a start. He and Caleb Williams, they don't get hurt."

8. Drake Maye

Cowherd's thoughts: "Bad o-line. Hit-and-miss run game. Got to a Super Bowl. Finally going to get A.J. Brown, a No. 1 wide receiver — that's what's being reported. I think you'll see how special he is. Led the NFL in completion percentage, yards per attempt and passer rating at 23, with a bad o-line in front of him."

7. Lamar Jackson

Cowherd's thoughts: "I love him. He doesn't play like anybody. He doesn't move like anybody. Two MVPs. He has the highest passer rating in NFL history, and everybody's like, ‘I don’t know if he's a great pocket passer.' I don't know, the analytics guys like him. Highest win percentage by any quarterback in league history not to make a Super Bowl."

6. Joe Burrow

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think, on any given Sunday, he's the best player in the league. Burrow's durability is a big problem. You want him to win more. But I will say it again, I'm not sure — on a fourth-and-7, trailing by four in a Super Bowl — if there's a guy I want at quarterback more than Joe Burrow. I think he's an all-time talent. He got saddled with a cheap owner and a minimalist front office. Highest completion percentage and highest passer rating all time, with terrible o-lines."

5. Matthew Stafford

Cowherd's thoughts: "He just won the MVP. What do you want me to say? They're favored to win the Super Bowl. He's taken a bunch of mid-round guys — Puka Nacua, fifth round, made him a star. So I'm not building this for five years. He is a top-five quarterback in the NFL right now."

4. Justin Herbert

Cowherd's thoughts: "Worst offensive line in the NFL. Made the playoffs. That's insane! He's beloved in the locker room. He and Lamar Jackson are the most beloved players in the NFL in their respective locker rooms. Missed only six starts in his career, which is confounding because he's never had a good o-line."

3. Caleb Williams

Cowherd's thoughts: "Do you know what his numbers are the first two years? Forty-seven touchdowns, 13 picks, never hurt. Never hurt in high school. Never hurt in college. Never hurt in the pros. Got hit more than any other quarterback in the league his rookie year. Unbelievably durable. Makes throws that only Josh Allen can make."

2. Patrick Mahomes

Cowherd's thoughts: "He's going to be back in September. Each of his first seven years, led the Chiefs to a division title and an AFC Championship appearance. Sorry, don't get recency bias. He's amazing."

1. Josh Allen

Cowherd's thoughts: "He's been very good in the playoffs. He's won 70% of his games with a defensive head coach that most of you didn't like. Seven straight years with 10-plus wins. I'm sorry folks, he's been better than (Patrick) Mahomes two straight years."