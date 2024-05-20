National Football League Oldest NFL Teams: Full list of the first NFL franchises Published May. 20, 2024 1:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In the world of American football, there are many storied franchises and some teams have been around much longer than others. Let's take a look at the NFL's oldest franchises and see when they were established in the league.

Oldest NFL Teams

Listed from oldest to newest, here’s a list of all 32 NFL teams and the years they became active:

What is the oldest NFL team?

The Arizona Cardinals are the oldest established team in the NFL. They were established in 1898 as an independent team and joined the NFL in its founding year of 1920.

What is the newest NFL team?

The Houston Texans are the newest franchise in the NFL. They became the 32nd franchise in the league in 2002.

