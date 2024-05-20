National Football League
Oldest NFL Teams: Full list of the first NFL franchises
National Football League

Oldest NFL Teams: Full list of the first NFL franchises

Published May. 20, 2024 1:49 p.m. ET

In the world of American football, there are many storied franchises and some teams have been around much longer than others. Let's take a look at the NFL's oldest franchises and see when they were established in the league.

Oldest NFL Teams

Listed from oldest to newest, here’s a list of all 32 NFL teams and the years they became active:

What is the oldest NFL team?

The Arizona Cardinals are the oldest established team in the NFL. They were established in 1898 as an independent team and joined the NFL in its founding year of 1920.

What is the newest NFL team?

The Houston Texans are the newest franchise in the NFL. They became the 32nd franchise in the league in 2002. 

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. sued by apparel manufacturer Fanatics for breach of contract

Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. sued by apparel manufacturer Fanatics for breach of contract

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes