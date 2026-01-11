National Football League
49ers Star TE George Kittle Carted Off With Achilles Injury vs. Eagles
National Football League

49ers Star TE George Kittle Carted Off With Achilles Injury vs. Eagles

Updated Jan. 11, 2026 6:17 p.m. ET

If the San Francisco 49ers are going to upset the Philadelphia Eagles, they'll have to do it without one of their top pass catchers.

Tight end George Kittle was carted off late in the first half of Sunday's game against the Eagles. Kittle appeared to have suffered an injury to his right leg after making a catch in the flats. The reception was Kittle's first grab of the day, picking up six yards on the play. 

Soon after Kittle left the game, he was ruled out with an Achilles injury.

The 49ers trailed the Eagles, 13-7, at the time of Kittle's injury. However, the 49ers were able to kick a field goal later in the drive to cut the lead to 13-10. 

Kittle, 32, has remained one of the league's top tight ends despite battling multiple injuries in recent years. He had 57 receptions for 628 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season but played just 11 games due to a hamstring tear.

Kittle just completed his ninth season in the NFL and has 595 receptions and 8,008 yards in 124 regular-season games.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How to Watch Bears vs. Packers NFL Wild Card: Time, TV Channel and Live Stream

How to Watch Bears vs. Packers NFL Wild Card: Time, TV Channel and Live Stream

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes