49ers Star TE George Kittle Carted Off With Achilles Injury vs. Eagles
If the San Francisco 49ers are going to upset the Philadelphia Eagles, they'll have to do it without one of their top pass catchers.
Tight end George Kittle was carted off late in the first half of Sunday's game against the Eagles. Kittle appeared to have suffered an injury to his right leg after making a catch in the flats. The reception was Kittle's first grab of the day, picking up six yards on the play.
Soon after Kittle left the game, he was ruled out with an Achilles injury.
The 49ers trailed the Eagles, 13-7, at the time of Kittle's injury. However, the 49ers were able to kick a field goal later in the drive to cut the lead to 13-10.
Kittle, 32, has remained one of the league's top tight ends despite battling multiple injuries in recent years. He had 57 receptions for 628 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season but played just 11 games due to a hamstring tear.
Kittle just completed his ninth season in the NFL and has 595 receptions and 8,008 yards in 124 regular-season games.
