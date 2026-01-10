How to Watch Patriots vs. Chargers NFL Wild Card: Time, TV Channel and Live Stream

The AFC Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs will see the Los Angeles Chargers (11-6) and New England Patriots (14-3) take the field at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 11, starting at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Offensively, the Patriots have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best in the NFL by compiling 379.4 yards per game. They rank eighth on defense (295.2 yards allowed per game). The Chargers rank 20th in the NFL with 21.6 points per game on offense, and they rank ninth with 20.0 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Chargers

When: Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV: NBC/Peacock

Patriots vs. Chargers: Head-to-Head

Against Los Angeles, New England has tallied three wins over the past five matchups.

Los Angeles has scored 111 points in the last five matchups while only allowing 96 to New England

Patriots' 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2025 Raiders L 20-13 CBS 9/14/2025 at Dolphins W 33-27 CBS 9/21/2025 Steelers L 21-14 CBS 9/28/2025 Panthers W 42-13 FOX 10/5/2025 at Bills W 23-20 NBC 10/12/2025 at Saints W 25-19 CBS 10/19/2025 at Titans W 31-13 CBS 10/26/2025 Browns W 32-13 FOX 11/2/2025 Falcons W 24-23 CBS 11/9/2025 at Buccaneers W 28-23 CBS 11/13/2025 Jets W 27-14 Amazon Prime Video 11/23/2025 at Bengals W 26-20 CBS 12/1/2025 Giants W 33-15 ESPN 12/14/2025 Bills L 35-31 CBS 12/21/2025 at Ravens W 28-24 NBC/Peacock 12/28/2025 at Jets W 42-10 FOX 1/4/2026 Dolphins W 38-10 FOX 1/11/2026 Chargers - NBC/Peacock

Patriots Stats & Insights

On the offensive side of the ball, New England has been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by averaging 250.5 per game. The Patriots rank ninth on defense (193.5 passing yards allowed per game).

The Patriots are averaging 128.9 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them sixth in the NFL. On defense, they rank sixth, surrendering 101.7 rushing yards per game.

New England has forced 19 total turnovers (19th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 16 times (ninth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +3, 10th-ranked in the NFL.

Patriots Key Players

In 17 games for the Patriots, Drake Maye has led the offense with 4,394 yards (258.5 yards per game) while putting up 31 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 72% completion percentage.

TreVeyon Henderson has generated 911 rushing yards (5.1 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns in 17 games for the Patriots.

Rhamondre Stevenson has rushed for 603 yards (43.1 yards per carry) and seven rushing touchdowns for the Patriots in 2025.

Chargers' 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/5/2025 vs. Chiefs W 27-21 YouTube 9/15/2025 at Raiders W 20-9 ESPN 9/21/2025 Broncos W 23-20 CBS 9/28/2025 at Giants L 21-18 CBS 10/5/2025 Commanders L 27-10 FOX 10/12/2025 at Dolphins W 29-27 CBS 10/19/2025 Colts L 38-24 CBS 10/23/2025 Vikings W 37-10 Amazon Prime Video 11/2/2025 at Titans W 27-20 CBS 11/9/2025 Steelers W 25-10 NBC/Peacock 11/16/2025 at Jaguars L 35-6 CBS 11/30/2025 Raiders W 31-14 CBS 12/8/2025 Eagles W 22-19 ABC/ESPN 12/14/2025 at Chiefs W 16-13 CBS 12/21/2025 at Cowboys W 34-17 FOX 12/27/2025 Texans L 20-16 NFL Network 1/4/2026 at Broncos L 19-3 - 1/11/2026 at Patriots - NBC/Peacock

Chargers Stats & Insights

Los Angeles ranks 18th in the NFL with 212.2 passing yards per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks fifth-best by giving up only 179.9 passing yards per game.

From an offensive angle, the Chargers are generating 121.6 rushing yards per contest (12th-ranked). They rank eighth in the NFL on defense (105.4 rushing yards given up per game).

With 23 forced turnovers (seventh in NFL) and 21 turnovers committed (17th in NFL) this season, Los Angeles ranks 11th in the NFL with a turnover margin of +2.

Chargers Key Players

In 16 games, Justin Herbert has passed for 3,727 yards (232.9 per game), with 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.4%.

Quentin Johnston has 51 catches for 735 yards (56.5 per game) and eight touchdowns in 13 games.

In the passing game, Ladd McConkey has scored six TDs, hauling in 66 balls for 789 yards (49.3 per game).

