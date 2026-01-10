National Football League
How to Watch Patriots vs. Chargers NFL Wild Card: Time, TV Channel and Live Stream

Published Jan. 11, 2026 7:39 a.m. ET

The AFC Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs will see the Los Angeles Chargers (11-6) and New England Patriots (14-3) take the field at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 11, starting at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Offensively, the Patriots have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best in the NFL by compiling 379.4 yards per game. They rank eighth on defense (295.2 yards allowed per game). The Chargers rank 20th in the NFL with 21.6 points per game on offense, and they rank ninth with 20.0 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on TV, keep reading.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Chargers

  • When: Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
  • TV: NBC/Peacock
  • Live Box Score: Fox Sports

Patriots vs. Chargers: Head-to-Head

  • Against Los Angeles, New England has tallied three wins over the past five matchups.
  • Los Angeles has scored 111 points in the last five matchups while only allowing 96 to New England

Patriots' 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreTV
9/7/2025RaidersL 20-13CBS
9/14/2025at DolphinsW 33-27CBS
9/21/2025SteelersL 21-14CBS
9/28/2025PanthersW 42-13FOX
10/5/2025at BillsW 23-20NBC
10/12/2025at SaintsW 25-19CBS
10/19/2025at TitansW 31-13CBS
10/26/2025BrownsW 32-13FOX
11/2/2025FalconsW 24-23CBS
11/9/2025at BuccaneersW 28-23CBS
11/13/2025JetsW 27-14Amazon Prime Video
11/23/2025at BengalsW 26-20CBS
12/1/2025GiantsW 33-15ESPN
12/14/2025BillsL 35-31CBS
12/21/2025at RavensW 28-24NBC/Peacock
12/28/2025at JetsW 42-10FOX
1/4/2026DolphinsW 38-10FOX
1/11/2026Chargers-NBC/Peacock

Patriots Stats & Insights

  • On the offensive side of the ball, New England has been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by averaging 250.5 per game. The Patriots rank ninth on defense (193.5 passing yards allowed per game).
  • The Patriots are averaging 128.9 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them sixth in the NFL. On defense, they rank sixth, surrendering 101.7 rushing yards per game.
  • New England has forced 19 total turnovers (19th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 16 times (ninth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +3, 10th-ranked in the NFL.

Patriots Key Players

  • In 17 games for the Patriots, Drake Maye has led the offense with 4,394 yards (258.5 yards per game) while putting up 31 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 72% completion percentage.
  • TreVeyon Henderson has generated 911 rushing yards (5.1 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns in 17 games for the Patriots.
  • Rhamondre Stevenson has rushed for 603 yards (43.1 yards per carry) and seven rushing touchdowns for the Patriots in 2025.

Chargers' 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreTV
9/5/2025vs. ChiefsW 27-21YouTube
9/15/2025at RaidersW 20-9ESPN
9/21/2025BroncosW 23-20CBS
9/28/2025at GiantsL 21-18CBS
10/5/2025CommandersL 27-10FOX
10/12/2025at DolphinsW 29-27CBS
10/19/2025ColtsL 38-24CBS
10/23/2025VikingsW 37-10Amazon Prime Video
11/2/2025at TitansW 27-20CBS
11/9/2025SteelersW 25-10NBC/Peacock
11/16/2025at JaguarsL 35-6CBS
11/30/2025RaidersW 31-14CBS
12/8/2025EaglesW 22-19ABC/ESPN
12/14/2025at ChiefsW 16-13CBS
12/21/2025at CowboysW 34-17FOX
12/27/2025TexansL 20-16NFL Network
1/4/2026at BroncosL 19-3-
1/11/2026at Patriots-NBC/Peacock

Chargers Stats & Insights

  • Los Angeles ranks 18th in the NFL with 212.2 passing yards per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks fifth-best by giving up only 179.9 passing yards per game.
  • From an offensive angle, the Chargers are generating 121.6 rushing yards per contest (12th-ranked). They rank eighth in the NFL on defense (105.4 rushing yards given up per game).
  • With 23 forced turnovers (seventh in NFL) and 21 turnovers committed (17th in NFL) this season, Los Angeles ranks 11th in the NFL with a turnover margin of +2.

Chargers Key Players

  • In 16 games, Justin Herbert has passed for 3,727 yards (232.9 per game), with 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.4%.
  • Quentin Johnston has 51 catches for 735 yards (56.5 per game) and eight touchdowns in 13 games.
  • In the passing game, Ladd McConkey has scored six TDs, hauling in 66 balls for 789 yards (49.3 per game).

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

