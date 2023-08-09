Your FOX Sports Daily: Welcome to the personalized newsletter

National Football League
Updated Aug. 9, 2023 11:14 a.m. ET

FOX Sports' all-new customized daily newsletter is here, delivering the top sports news you really care about. 

  • Your FOX Sports Daily will land in your inbox seven days a week, delivering the latest stories and video clips for you based on what you follow within the FOX Sports site and app as well as other trending content.
  • Make it yours! Customize the content you see daily by adding your favorite teams, leagues and players in your FOX Sports account. We'll prioritize sending you the news for all your favorites every day.

How do I sign up for an account?

Sign up for — or into — your FOX Sports profile in the site or app.

How do I add favorites?

Follow your favorite teams, athletes, and leagues. Make sure you're logged in to your FOX Sports account, then you can easily manage Your favorites. The more favorites you add, the more personalized Your FOX Sports Daily will be.

