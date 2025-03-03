National Football League Eagles release CB Darius Slay, the first of several hard decisions this offseason Updated Mar. 3, 2025 5:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, according to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz. He will be a post-June 1 release.

Releasing Slay is just the first of what are expected to be several tough decisions this offseason for the Super Bowl champs. The Eagles have notable free agents that include linebacker Zack Baun, edge rusher Josh Sweat, defensive tackle Milton Williams and guard Mekhi Becton.

"We know we’re not going to be able to keep everyone. Certainly, we’d like to keep everyone," Howie Roseman told reporters during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine last week. " I would just ask our fans to just have patience throughout the offseason."

The Eagles currently have just over $22 million in cap space, per Over the Cap.

"Real tears," Slay's wife, Jennifer, wrote on social media.

The 34-year-old cornerback spent five seasons with the Eagles and played a key role in helping them win the Super Bowl just three weeks ago. The move was expected to save the Eagles about $4.3 million next season against the salary cap.

Slay spent the first seven years of his career with the Detroit Lions before he was traded to the Eagles in March 2020 for third-round and fifth-round picks in that year's draft. He had nine interceptions in the regular season over his career with the Eagles — and had one in this year's postseason against Green Bay.

Slay made three Pro Bowls with the Eagles and three with the Lions. He led the NFL with eight interceptions in 2017 and was named a first-team All-Pro.

Nicknamed "Big Play" Slay, he seemed to understand the move was possible during an appearance last month on the St. Brown podcast.

"I got one more (year left)," Slay said. "You know how that works. So whatever they want to do. I might re-sign back, hopefully. If I ain’t, I got to see what we doing because I do want to play one more year, for sure."

As for potential landing spots, Slay said he would gladly return to Detroit. There's also a chance he eventually re-signs with the Eagles on a cheaper deal. Slay's $13.7 million cap hit was set to be the fifth-highest on the team in 2025.

No matter where he ends up, teams will be interested in Slay. He was an outsized personality in the locker room and widely considered a valuable team leader. He was voted team captain.

"Any time you're around Slay, he’s got this energy, and this love for his teammates, and this love for football, and this love for life. That’s infectious. There is a reason he continues to be voted a captain on this football team," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said this season. "You love having guys like that. We’ve got a lot of guys like that here and Slay is definitely at the top of the list there, just bringing that positive energy every day regardless of the circumstances."

With Slay moving on, the Eagles could start Cooper DeJean or Kelee Ringo at cornerback opposite Quinyon Mitchell. DeJean is coming off a memorable Super Bowl LIX performance. Both he and Ringo are 22 years old, while Mitchell is 23.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

