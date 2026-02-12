By the narrowest of margins, Matthew Stafford took home the NFL MVP award this season.

Who will reign supreme next year? Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 12, as well as what to know about each contender.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

2026-27 NFL MVP odds

Josh Allen, QB, Bills: +550

What to know: Allen won the award in 2024, receiving 27 first-place votes compared to 22 for Lamar Jackson. That year, Allen threw for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns, and he also rushed for 12 scores. Allen finished third in MVP voting this past season, receiving two first-place votes.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens: +650

What to know: Jackson was named unanimous MVP in 2019, receiving all 50 first-place votes. He joined Tom Brady (2010) as the only player to ever win the award unanimously. Jackson again won the award in 2023, receiving 49 of 50 first-place votes. One voter tabbed Allen as MVP, despite the Bills going 11-6 and Allen throwing 18 interceptions that season.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs: +1000

What to know: Mahomes won MVP in 2018 and again in 2022. He received 41 first-place votes the first time around (Drew Brees received the other nine), throwing 50 touchdowns that season, tied for second-most in a single season all time. In 2022, he got 48 first-place votes. Allen and Jalen Hurts each received one first-place vote.

Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers: +1000

What to know: This past season, Herbert, in a way, decided the MVP race. Eventual winner Matthew Stafford received 24 first-place votes, and Drake Maye received 23. Two first-place votes went to Allen, who finished in third in voting, and the one other first-place vote went to Herbert, who finished sixth.

Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals: +1000

What to know: Oddly enough, Burrow has never received a first-place MVP vote. Injuries certainly play a role in that fact. In six professional seasons, he's missed six or more games three times. He finished fourth in MVP voting in 2022 and 2024.

Drake Maye, QB, Patriots: +1000

What to know: Maye nearly had it this past season, as outlined above. However, after the Patriots' playoff run, pundits posited it would have been wrong for him to win over Stafford, based on New England's regular-season strength of schedule and how Maye performed individually against top defenses in the postseason. But it's a regular-season award, and in the regular season, Maye threw for 4,394 yards and 31 scores.

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys: +1300

What to know: Prescott often has his name mentioned in the MVP race, but he only came relatively close in 2023. He finished second to Jackson that year, but even then, he received zero first-place votes.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams: +1400

What to know: Stafford will enter next season as the reigning MVP. This past season, he led the NFL in passing yards (4,707) and passing TDs (46). For context, second on the TD list was Jared Goff, who threw for 34 scores. It was Stafford's first MVP award, arriving in his 17th NFL season.