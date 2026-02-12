By the narrowest of margins, Matthew Stafford took home the NFL MVP award last season.

Stafford beat Drake Maye by one first-place vote (24 to 23) and five total points (366 to 361) in the 2025 NFL MVP voting.

Who will reign supreme in 2026?

Let's check out the odds at bet365 Sportsbook as of Sept. 15, as well as what to know about each contender.

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2026 NFL MVP Odds

Josh Allen, QB, Bills: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

What To Know: Allen won the award in 2024, receiving 27 first-place votes compared to 22 for Lamar Jackson. In Week 1, Allen went up against the league's best defense from a season ago (Houston) and put up 36 points on the road. He threw for 334 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for two touchdowns as well. A very Superman-like performance.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

What To Know: Jackson was named unanimous MVP in 2019, receiving all 50 first-place votes. He joined Tom Brady (2010) as the only player to ever win the award unanimously. Jackson again won the award in 2023, receiving 49 of 50 first-place votes. He struggled with injuries last season, but in Week 1, he put up 324 passing yards, one passing score and one rushing score in a win at Indianapolis.

Caleb Williams, QB, Bears: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

What To Know: Under head coach Ben Johnson, Williams took a massive leap in 2025. The former Heisman Trophy winner threw for 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns and only seven interceptions while leading the Bears to an 11-6 record, an NFC North title and their first playoff win since 2011. The momentum appears to be carrying into this season as well. He tallied 269 passing yards, 65 rushing yards, two passing TDs and two rushing TDs in a Week 1 at Carolina.

Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

What To Know: Oddly enough, Burrow has never received a first-place MVP vote. Injuries certainly play a role in that fact. In six professional seasons, he's missed six or more games three times. He threw for 254 yards and a TD (plus one interception) in a Week 1 win over Tampa Bay.

Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

What To Know: Purdy joined the MVP conversation after the 49ers dominated the Rams in Week 1. He had three passing TDs (and one pick) in guiding San Francisco to a 27-7 win over the Super Bowl favorites. He also outplayed reigning MVP Matthew Stafford in the process.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

What To Know: Lawrence probably had the easiest Week 1 catchup of the MVP candidates, as the Jags hosted the lowly Browns. Lawrence had his way with Cleveland, throwing for 245 yards and four TDs in a blowout victory.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

What To Know: Mahomes won MVP in 2018 and again in 2022, and now he appears all the way back after suffering a torn ACL late last season. He and the Chiefs blasted the Broncos in Week 1, 31-10, and Mahomes had 184 passing yards, two passing TDs, one rushing TD and one interception.

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

What To Know: Prescott often has his name mentioned in the MVP race, but he only came relatively close in 2023. He finished second to Jackson that year, but even then, he didn't receive any first-place votes. In a Week 1 road loss against the Giants, he had two passing touchdowns and one pick.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

What To Know: Stafford is the reigning MVP. Last season, he led the NFL in passing yards (4,707) and passing TDs (46). This season, however, is not off to the start he hoped for. He had just 155 passing yards and an interception in that Week 1 loss to San Francisco.