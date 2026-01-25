2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show: Who Is Performing, How To Watch, Time, More

17 Latin Grammys. Eight Billboard Music Awards. Three Grammys. The most streamed artist on Spotify. And now a Super Bowl halftime star. It's Bad Bunny's world, and we're all just living in it.

Here is everything to know about the extravaganza that will take place during Super Bowl LX's halftime show in Santa Clara, California, including a look back at previous Super Bowl halftime performers.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show?

Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show for Super Bowl LX, which the league announced in late September. Several artists were rumored to potentially be the headliner act for the halftime show of Super Bowl LX, including Taylor Swift, Adele, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga.

At 31, Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican rapper and singer, is one of the youngest performers to headline a Super Bowl halftime show. He's also a three-time Grammy Award winner, earning 16 Grammy nominations in his career.

This will mark Bad Bunny's second appearance in a Super Bowl halftime show. He made an appearance during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV, which was headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

How can I watch the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show?

Super Bowl LX and the halftime show will air on NBC and Peacock on Feb. 8.

What time does the Super Bowl halftime show start?

Since kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, the halftime show usually begins somewhere between 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET. All of this depends, of course, on how the play on the field progresses.

Who else is performing? Other potential performers, national anthem, etc.

Bad Bunny will not be the only star to perform at the Super Bowl. Here are some others:

Grammy-nominated singer Charlie Puth will perform the national anthem

Grammy-winning singer Brandi Carlile will perform "America the Beautiful"

Grammy-winning singer Coco Jones will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing"

There haven't been any other announcements on who might join Bad Bunny for the halftime show. However, there are typically additional performers during the Super Bowl halftime performance. Last year, SZA joined headlining act Kendrick Lamar for the halftime show.

Super Bowl halftime show: Full list of performers, by year

Here is a look back at previous Super Bowl halftime performers.

2026: Bad Bunny

2025: Kendrick Lamar

2024 : Usher with special guests Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, Ludacris

2023: Rihanna

2022: Eminem, Dr. Dre., Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige

2021: The Weeknd

2020: Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Emme Muniz

2019: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

2018: Justin Timberlake, The Tennessee Kids

2017: Lady Gaga

2016: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars

2015: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott

2014: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

2013: Beyonce and Destiny's Child

2012: Madonna

2011: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

2010: The Who

2009: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

2008: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

2007: Prince and the Florida A&M marching band

2006: The Rolling Stones

2005: Paul McCartney

2004: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake

2003: Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting

2002: Tribute to those killed in Sept. 11 attacks, with U2