2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show: Who Is Performing, How To Watch, Time, More
17 Latin Grammys. Eight Billboard Music Awards. Three Grammys. The most streamed artist on Spotify. And now a Super Bowl halftime star. It's Bad Bunny's world, and we're all just living in it.
Here is everything to know about the extravaganza that will take place during Super Bowl LX's halftime show in Santa Clara, California, including a look back at previous Super Bowl halftime performers.
Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show?
Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show for Super Bowl LX, which the league announced in late September. Several artists were rumored to potentially be the headliner act for the halftime show of Super Bowl LX, including Taylor Swift, Adele, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga.
At 31, Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican rapper and singer, is one of the youngest performers to headline a Super Bowl halftime show. He's also a three-time Grammy Award winner, earning 16 Grammy nominations in his career.
This will mark Bad Bunny's second appearance in a Super Bowl halftime show. He made an appearance during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV, which was headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.
How can I watch the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show?
Super Bowl LX and the halftime show will air on NBC and Peacock on Feb. 8.
What time does the Super Bowl halftime show start?
Since kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, the halftime show usually begins somewhere between 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET. All of this depends, of course, on how the play on the field progresses.
Who else is performing? Other potential performers, national anthem, etc.
Bad Bunny will not be the only star to perform at the Super Bowl. Here are some others:
- Grammy-nominated singer Charlie Puth will perform the national anthem
- Grammy-winning singer Brandi Carlile will perform "America the Beautiful"
- Grammy-winning singer Coco Jones will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing"
There haven't been any other announcements on who might join Bad Bunny for the halftime show. However, there are typically additional performers during the Super Bowl halftime performance. Last year, SZA joined headlining act Kendrick Lamar for the halftime show.
Super Bowl halftime show: Full list of performers, by year
Here is a look back at previous Super Bowl halftime performers.
- 2026: Bad Bunny
- 2025: Kendrick Lamar
- 2024: Usher with special guests Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, Ludacris
- 2023: Rihanna
- 2022: Eminem, Dr. Dre., Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige
- 2021: The Weeknd
- 2020: Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Emme Muniz
- 2019: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi
- 2018: Justin Timberlake, The Tennessee Kids
- 2017: Lady Gaga
- 2016: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars
- 2015: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott
- 2014: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers
- 2013: Beyonce and Destiny's Child
- 2012: Madonna
- 2011: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash
- 2010: The Who
- 2009: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
- 2008: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
- 2007: Prince and the Florida A&M marching band
- 2006: The Rolling Stones
- 2005: Paul McCartney
- 2004: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake
- 2003: Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting
- 2002: Tribute to those killed in Sept. 11 attacks, with U2
- 2001: "The Kings of Rock and Pop" featuring Aerosmith, 'N'Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly
- 2000: "A Tapestry of Nations" featuring Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton and an 80-person choir
- 1999: "Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing" featuring Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and tap dancer Savion Glover
- 1998: "A Tribute to Motown's 40th Anniversary" including Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves and The Temptations
- 1997: "Blues Brothers Bash" featuring Dan Akroyd, John Goodman and James Belushi (also featuring "The Godfather of Soul" James Brown and ZZ Top)
- 1996: Diana Ross celebrating 30 years of the Super Bowl with special effects, pyrotechnics and stadium card stunt. Finale featured Diana Ross being taken from the stadium in a helicopter
- 1995: "Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye" featuring Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine and stunts including fire and skydivers. Finale included audience participation with light sticks
- 1994: "Rockin' Country Sunday" featuring Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna & Naomi Judd. Finale included flashlight stunt
- 1993: "Heal the World" featuring Michael Jackson and 3,500 local children. Finale included audience card stunt
- 1992: "Winter Magic" including a salute to the winter season and the winter Olympics featuring Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill
- 1991: "A Small World Salute to 25 Years of the Super Bowl" featuring New Kids on the Block
- 1990: "Salute to New Orleans" and 40th Anniversary of Peanuts' characters, featuring trumpeter Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw & Irma Thomas and others
- 1989: "Be Bop Bamboozled" featuring 3-D effects
- 1988: "Something Grand" featuring 88 grand pianos, the Rockettes and Chubby Checker
- 1987: "Salute to Hollywood's 100th Anniversary"
- 1986: "Beat of the Future" with Up With People
- 1985: "A World of Children's Dreams"
- 1984: "Super Bowl XVIII's Salute to the Superstars of the Silver Screen"
- 1983: "KaleidoSUPERscope" (a kaleidoscope of color and sound)
- 1982: "A Salute to the 60s and Motown"
- 1981: "A Mardi Gras Festival" with Southern University Marching Band, Helen O'Connell
- 1980: "A Salute to the Big Band Era" with Up with People
- 1979: "Super Bowl XIII Carnival" Salute to the Caribbean with Ken Hamilton and various Caribbean bands
- *1978: "From Paris to the Paris of America" with Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain and Al Hirt
- 1977: "It's a Small World" including crowd participation for first time with spectators waving colored placards on cue
- 1976: "200 Years and Just a Baby" Tribute to America's Bicentennial
- 1975: "Tribute to Duke Ellington" with Mercer Ellington and Grambling State Marching Band
- 1974: "A Musical America" with University of Texas band
- 1973: "Happiness Is." with University of Michigan marching band and Woody Herman
- 1972: "Salute to Louis Armstrong" with Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt and others
- 1971: Florida A&M band
- 1970: Carol Channing, Marguerite Piazza, Doc Severinsen, Lairen & Tara, Al Hirt, Lionel Hampton, Southern University Marching Band
- 1969: "America Thanks" with Florida A&M University band
- 1968: Grambling State band
- 1967: University of Arizona and Grambling State marching bands
-
-
