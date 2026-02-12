2027 Super Bowl Odds: Bettors Backing Broncos-Bears Title Game

Super Bowl LXI is only 12 short months away.

The Seahawks dominated the Patriots in Super Bowl LX. With that, the futures betting for next year's title game began.

And at BetMGM, one thing has become clear: Bettors are all in on two specific teams to vie for the Lombardi Trophy next season.

As of Feb. 11, in terms of winning the AFC, the Broncos have the highest ticket percentage (24.7%), the highest handle percentage (46.5%) and are the biggest liability for the book. In the NFC, the Bears have the highest ticket percentage (25%), the highest handle percentage (40.4%) and are the biggest liability.

For context, second in the AFC are the Bills (11.3% ticket percentage, 18.3% handle percentage), and second in the NFC are the Lions (11.5% ticket percentage) and Giants (14.3% handle percentage).

In terms of liability, in the AFC, following the Broncos and Bills are the Bengals, and in the NFC, following the Bears are the Giants and Saints.

Denver made it to the AFC Championship Game this season, but was without starting quarterback Bo Nix, who broke his ankle in the Broncos' divisional-round win over Buffalo.

As for the Bears, they made it to the Divisional Round this past season, falling at home to the Rams.

At BetMGM, the Broncos opened at +950 to win Super Bowl LXI, and the Bears opened at +1400.

When it comes to the Super Bowl LX participants, Seattle opened with the shortest odds to win next season's championship (+400). It is drawing 10.3% of tickets and 8.1% of the handle. The Patriots opened at +750 to win it all next year, drawing 8% of tickets and 3% of the handle.