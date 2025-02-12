National Football League Top 100 2025 NFL free agents: Tee Higgins, Sam Darnold lead the way Published Feb. 12, 2025 3:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

On March 10 at noon ET, free agents may begin talking with new teams, and at 4 p.m. ET on March 12, signings can begin with the start of the new league year. Here's our ranking of the top 100 free agents available. We've worked to find a good mix of positions, teams, up-and-comers just off their rookie contracts and wise veterans probably signing their last deals.

But, as always, a few impact players may go overlooked: Most top free agent lists a year ago did not include Eagles linebacker Zack Baun or Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, two of the most unexpected Pro Bowl stars of 2024. Remember also that some of the biggest names will be re-signed or will get the franchise tag to keep them off the open market. But for now, dream big for your favorite team.

1. Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

As if the Bengals didn't have enough contractual conflicts with their players, Higgins is slated to be the top free agent. And because Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson are looking for lucrative extensions (and Cincy is a notoriously cheap organization), there's an outside shot that Higgins will hit free agency — even if he's worthy of a franchise tag, just to retain him (and maybe even trade him). He may be the WR2 for the Bengals, but he'd be the No. 1 option for about 20 other teams. Not only does he check the box of what everyone wants (a young receiver entering his prime), but the 2025 market doesn't have a lot to offer in terms of receivers. This year, more than ever, Higgins is a rare entity.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Trey Smith, G, Chiefs

You're probably thinking about how poorly Kansas City's offensive line played in the Super Bowl — and how that brutal performance sunk the Chiefs. But Smith wasn't to blame: In a game in which his teammates played out of control, Smith was poised, allowing a pressure rate of just 9.5%. On the season, Smith had one of the lowest sack percentages (0.2) among NFL offensive linemen. He might not be the best guard in football, but it's likely he'll be the highest-paid when March rolls around.

3. Sam Darnold, QB, Vikings

A 27-year-old QB coming off a season in which he went 14-3, threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns, with just 12 interceptions, should be in high demand for a blockbuster contract. But it might depend on how much his suitors are willing to overlook the struggles of his first six NFL seasons. He didn't alleviate those concerns with his poor play in his final two games, either. It's a good thing for Darnold that quarterbacks are so hard to find.

4. Chris Godwin, WR, Bucs

Godwin, who turns 29 in February, is much like Mike Evans — a team leader and steady contributor who wants to stay with the Bucs. Much like three years ago, he's coming off a major injury (dislocated left ankle) as he enters free agency. It'll take more than the three-year, $60 million deal he got then to keep him, but it also can't be too much more than they're paying Evans (AAV: $20.5 million). Aside from Higgins, Godwin is the best receiver available. Will a new team pay him $25 million a year or more as a No. 1 after such consistent success as Tampa Bay's No. 2?

5. Zack Baun, LB, Eagles

The Eagles brought him on for depth and special teams last offseason, but DC Vic Fangio saw him as much more — a player he compared to Andrew Van Ginkel. And Baun took advantage, finishing fifth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting with 151 tackles and 3.5 sacks. His diving interception in the Super Bowl was a reminder of his athleticism. He's 28, but his best may still be yet to come.

6. Khalil Mack, edge, Chargers

Even though he's turning 34, Mack remains a productive edge rusher. He finished second on the Bolts with six sacks after leading the team in 2023 with 17. Mack provided a veteran presence and leadership for one of the top defenses in the league. He said during locker room cleanout, however, that he'll take some time to contemplate retirement.

7. Nick Bolton, LB, Chiefs

After the Super Bowl, Bolton told reporters that he was going to think over his future when it came to free agency, but he added that Kansas City "feels like home." Bolton's situation is reminiscent of Tremaine Edmunds' last year with the Buffalo Bills. If the money is even, Bolton may want to stay in Kansas City. But the money won't be even. He'll get paid preposterous numbers if he makes it to the open market. With two Super Bowls in hand, it's easy to imagine he'll walk away from K.C. to secure generational wealth. Last year, Edmunds left Buffalo for a four-year, $72 million deal with the Bears.

8. Byron Murphy Jr., CB, Vikings

Murphy, 27, had six interceptions and 81 tackles in 2024, a central piece of the defense that led the NFL in takeaways. He went to Minnesota on a two-year, $18 million deal, but he should join the $20 million a year club as the top corner in this year's class. Minnesota has the cap space to keep a top free agent. Do the Vikings put that money into Darnold, or into keeping more of the five other guys they have in our top 50?

9. Josh Sweat, edge, Eagles

He had perfect timing with a near-MVP performance in the Super Bowl (2.5 sacks), which surely got the attention of NFL teams. But they'll also notice that those were his first sacks in six games. He's rarely as dominant as he was against the Chiefs, but he knows how to get to the quarterback. He had eight sacks this season and has 33 over the past four years. He's not an elite edge rusher, but the 27-year old Sweat is squarely in the second tier.

10. Charvarius Ward, CB, 49ers

San Francisco's top cover corner dealt with a tumultuous season that included a nagging hamstring issue and the tragic death of his 1-year-old daughter Amani Joy due to heart complications. Ward, 28, finished with 54 combined tackles and seven pass breakups in 12 games. He said he might be looking for a fresh start in a new location after battling through a trying season on and off the field in San Francisco.

11. Milton Williams, DL, Eagles

Another Eagle defender with perfect timing, as his two Super Bowl sacks were a reminder of how overlooked he is. He was Pro Football Focus' No. 6 graded pass rusher in 2024, which is wild considering he had only five regular-season sacks and played less than 50% of the snaps. He's just 25, though, and could have a high upside if he's not buried behind players like Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. He's not a great run-stopper, though, so a new team would be betting on the upside of his pass-rush skills.

12. Osa Odighizuwa, DT, Cowboys

Odighizuwa, 26, came on in the second half of 2024 with four sacks in the final nine games. All eyes are on Micah Parsons' break-the-bank extension in Dallas, but Odighizuwa should get north of $20 million a year as a high-upside three-technique. Washington is already paying two DTs well in Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen, but Dan Quinn had Odighizuwa in Dallas, and the Eagles showed everyone the power of rotating three top interior defensive linemen in their Super Bowl run.

13. Ronnie Stanley, T, Ravens

Now here's a franchise tag situation, as this might be the most difficult year in recent memory to land a talented offensive tackle. The free agent market is bare. The draft has a handful of project prospects who come with an unusual amount of risk. Stanley had a very solid year protecting Lamar Jackson's blindside. This dude is getting a monstrous contract to stay in Baltimore. It's just that the Ravens will have to do some cap gymnastics to make the deal work.

14. Najee Harris, RB, Steelers

Pittsburgh's starter at running back produced over 1,000 yards and played a full 17-game season for a fourth straight season. Harris turns 27 in March. He should benefit from the rebirth of the running back position during the 2024 season, but he's a step below the top-tier backs like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, who both left their original teams for bigger free-agent deals last offseason.

15. Russell Wilson, QB, Steelers

As late as early December, Wilson's career looked revived, and he seemed headed toward a long-term deal in Pittsburgh. The Steelers were 10-3 and he was playing great. Then they lost their last five games and Wilson, 36, started to look his age. He can still play and lead, though. He's not likely to carry a team to the playoffs, but he can get the job done with the right cast around him. A former Super Bowl champion, Wilson would also be excellent in a one-year, mentor role to a young QB.

Should Russell Wilson join forces with Pete Carroll again in Las Vegas

16. D.J. Reed, CB, Jets

Reed is 28 and should have at least two more years of quality play. He has served as CB2 behind Sauce Gardner in New York, but it's possible that some NFL teams could see Reed as a fringe CB1. Would a team like the Patriots bring in Reed to pair with Christian Gonzalez? Or might a contender like the Vikings make a pitch? After Reed's time in New York, Minnesota's stability and Super Bowl relevance might appeal to him.

17. Aaron Rodgers*, QB, Jets

New York hasn't released Rodgers yet, so he's technically under contract. But the Jets have told him they're moving on, so we'll make an exception and include him with that asterisk. Where does a 41-year-old with considerable off-field drama fit into the offseason quarterback hierarchy? Take away the circus, and his core numbers last season (28 TDs, 11 INTs) weren't terrible. Think of teams without a proven quarterback under contract. Does he go to Nashville? Las Vegas? Pittsburgh?

[Related: Where will Aaron Rodgers play next? 5 best team fits]

18. Stefon Diggs, WR, Texans

Here's a tricky guy for scouts to evaluate. The Bills said goodbye to Diggs before the draft last year, perhaps because they spotted the receiver's declining talents. Once in Houston, Diggs looked fine as a WR2 before tearing his ACL in Week 8. At age 31, it's unlikely he'll be a WR1 again, so he'll likely need to find a spot where he can settle behind an alpha in a prolific offense. How about the Commanders, for example?

19. Jevon Holland, S, Dolphins

It's been an up-and-down career for Holland, who has played in four different defensive systems since coming into the league. Under Brian Flores in 2021 and Vic Fangio in 2023, Holland earned PFF grades of 84.7 and 90.4 — both exceptional. But under Josh Boyer in 2022 and Anthony Weaver in 2024, Holland scored poorly: 72.3 and 63.0. Miami and Holland might feel like a change of scenery is best. He still has the potential to be one of the league's best safeties. Maybe in Philly with Fangio?

20. Haason Reddick, edge, Jets

There was no better pass rusher in the NFL from 2020-23, when Reddick had 50.5 sacks for three different teams. But his reputation took a hit when he forced his trade to the Jets, then had a pointless holdout, and followed that with just one sack in 10 games. He's 30 now. Someone is going to pay him, but there are no guarantees he can pick up where he left off when he had 11 sacks in 2023. There's risk with the big money he will surely demand.

21. Justin Reid, S, Chiefs

Reid is one of the strongest leaders in the Kansas City locker room, which is likely why other teams will pay him a little extra to bring those intangibles to their city. Statistically, he is about as consistent as a guy can be. He rarely misses games and he always seems to put up 80 or more tackles a season. He's 27 and should help a team looking to ascend to playoff contention.

22. Dre Greenlaw, LB, 49ers

The tone-setter for San Francisco's defense returned in the second half of the 2024 season from an Achilles tendon tear he suffered during Super Bowl 58. However, the 27-year-old Greenlaw has yet to fully heal from the injury, which could affect his value in free agency.

23. Chase Young, edge, Saints

Young, 25, showed he could stay healthy and had 5.5 sacks in his first year in New Orleans. The Saints are in cap hell but could benefit from extending him ahead of free agency, avoiding $9 million in dead money if they don't do it. When healthy, the former No. 1 overall pick has a ton of upside, so he should command at least $15 million a year as one of the best second-deal edge options.

24. Alaric Jackson, T, Rams

Jackson served as the blindside left tackle for Matthew Stafford for a second season. He also started every postseason game over that period. Just 26 years old, Jackson played at least 1,000 snaps in the past two seasons and allowed just four sacks.

25. Drew Dalman, C, Falcons

Dalman, 26, missed half of 2024 with an ankle injury but should be seen as the best center in this free-agent cycle. PFF graded him as the NFL's No. 4 center. But Atlanta won't have much cap room and is already paying three offensive linemen $14 million or more in 2025. His new deal won't be that high, but should top $10 million a year, a nice haul for a former fourth-rounder.

26. Talanoa Hufanga, S, 49ers

Injuries have limited Hufanga's numbers the past two seasons. He played in just seven games last year due to wrist and ankle injuries after missing the last seven games of 2003 because of an ACL knee injury that required surgery. But when healthy, the 25-year-old All-Pro safety is one of the best playmaking defensive backs in the league.

27. Mekhi Becton, G, Eagles

A bust at tackle in four years with the Jets, Becton thrived once the Eagles switched him to guard. The talent and strength are still there with this 25-year-old, but so are the questions. He stayed in shape with the Eagles, but that's always been an issue for the 6-foot-7, 363-pounder. And how much of his success was due to the guidance of Philly's acclaimed line coach, Jeff Stoutland? So there's risk here still, but as the Eagles found out, the payoff can be huge.

28. Camryn Bynum, S, Vikings

Bynum, 26, is yet another big-dollar decision for Minnesota. He had three interceptions in 2024, giving him eight in four seasons. There should be a push to lock him up ahead of free agency, especially if Harrison Smith decides to retire, but if not, he'll challenge Holland and Hufanga as the most expensive safeties in this class.

29. Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Lions

The 27-year-old Onwuzurike is another gem from Detroit's loaded 2021 draft, which has already produced three lucrative extensions. Given that the Lions already extended fellow DT Alim McNeill, it'll be hard for them to keep Onwuzurike, who got showcased in McNeill's absence and is one of the better pass-rushing interior linemen available. Don't be surprised if he gets a significant offer to leave.

30. Amari Cooper, WR, Bills

After a midseason trade, Cooper didn't find his way in Buffalo's offense. In his absence in Cleveland, Jerry Jeudy emerged in a way that we really hadn't seen in his career. All that reflected poorly on Cooper. Given what we've seen of the receiver market, however, Cooper will find an optimistic team that thinks the 30-year-old still has juice. He's just one year removed from a 1,000-yard season and, in 2024, he had to contend with bad Browns QBs — and then midseason acclimation to a new playbook. If you squint, you can still see a high-end WR2 and maybe even a low-end WR1.

31. Ernest Jones, LB, Seahawks

The Seahawks made a midseason trade in 2024 with the Titans, adding the South Carolina product to the center of Mike Macdonald's defense. Serving as the defensive playcaller, Jones thrived in that role and Seattle's defense improved. While the Seahawks would like to have him back, the instinctive Jones should have interest from other teams because of his age (25) and durability. He has missed just four regular-season games in four NFL seasons.

32. Tre'von Moehrig, S, Raiders

Moehrig, 25, is an attack piece near the line of scrimmage, one of the best young run-stopping safeties in football. Las Vegas has close to $90 million in available cap space, but he'll be one of the most coveted safeties in this free-agent class, potentially drawing $15 million a year and setting himself up to draw more national love if he goes to a more prominent defense.

33. Carlton Davis, CB, Lions

Davis was traded by the Bucs in part because he couldn't stay healthy, and he played well for Detroit before missing the playoffs with a fractured jaw. When healthy, the 28-year-old is a solid cover corner — PFF had him graded as the league's 21st corner, matching his ranking three years ago when he got three years and $44 million from the Bucs. He's likely in position for the same kind of money. Will the Lions let him walk after using their top two picks on corners last year?

34. Aaron Jones, RB, Vikings

The 30-year-old Jones stands to benefit from strong seasons by veteran backs like Barkley and Henry. Jones isn't as good as either, but he reset his career high with 1,138 rushing yards in his first year in Minnesota, catching 51 passes as well and scoring seven touchdowns. Can he get more than the $7 million he got from the Vikings last year? Aside from maybe Najee Harris, Jones should be the high-dollar running back in this free-agent class.

35. Jamien Sherwood, LB, Jets

Of a ton of inside linebackers in this free-agent class, the 25-year-old Sherwood is a rare one still ascending, coming off a breakout year in his first season as a full-time starter. He led the NFL with 98 solo tackles, finished with 158 total and 10 tackles for loss. Would new head coach Aaron Glenn let a young star get away in free agency? If he does, new Atlanta DC Jeff Ulbrich might be interested. Will Sherwood get mid-range linebacker money at $7-8 million a year or draw a bigger deal on the open market?

36. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Chargers

Samuel, 25, missed most of 2024 with stinger issues in his neck and shoulders, and the Chargers got strong play from rookie Tarheeb Still filling in. Samuel has expressed an interest in staying in Los Angeles. Does he take a mid-range, multi-year deal in the $12-14 million a year range, or a one-year deal to set himself up for a bigger payday in 2026?

37. Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints

Johnson set career highs in receptions (50) and receiving yards (548) while catching passes from three quarterbacks in a long year in New Orleans. The Saints' cap constraints will make it tough to keep him, and he might be the best tight end in this free-agent class. He should draw $10 million a year or more and could the latest Saints player to reunite with Sean Payton in Denver.

38. Dan Moore Jr., T, Steelers

Moore is a 2021 fourth-round pick who's been Pittsburgh's left tackle for four years, starting 66 of 68 games. The Steelers have both cap space and a slew of key free agents, especially on offense. Do Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith want to keep their top running back, left tackle and either of their QBs? Those guys were part of the 10-3 start, but also part of five straight losses and a first-round playoff exit.

39. Lavonte David, LB, Bucs

The 35-year-old David is likely choosing between returning or retiring. He has built a Hall of Fame résumé in Tampa and is revered there, but he's at an age when few inside linebackers play well. It didn't show last year: a team-best 122 tackles, three forced fumbles and 5.5 sacks, his most since 2013. He's been a core leader of Todd Bowles' defense the past six years and would be missed.

40. Dayo Odeyingbo, edge, Colts

Odeyingbo, 25, is a name you might not know. He had eight sacks in a rotational role in 2023, then only three as a starter in 2024. He has four forced fumbles in the past two years, and is disruptive enough that he'll be well-paid on this new deal, likely at $15 million a year or more.

41. Cam Robinson, T, Vikings

Robinson was a trade-deadline injury replacement for Minnesota and is unlikely to return. He's one of the better tackles available and still under 30. Will he be able to get the same money as the three-year $54 million deal he just completed? Seems like he'll draw slightly less, but is a reliable veteran for someone seeking a left tackle.

42. Paulson Adebo, CB, Saints

Adebo, 25, was limited to seven games by a broken femur this past season but still has seven interceptions over the past two years. Can the Saints shed enough veteran salaries to keep a key young piece? He's expected to be healthy for training camp and should be able to get second-tier corner money, say $12 million a year.

43. Will Fries, G, Colts

Fries is another top free agent coming off a major injury, having fractured his tibia five games into a promising 2024 season. He'd started every game in 2023, this after coming to the Colts as a seventh-round pick in 2021. Even coming off the injury, he's projected to get $12-14 million a year, as he was PFF's No. 4 guard before his season ended.

44. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Chargers

Dobbins, 26, had missed much of his three previous seasons in Baltimore before making a splash in Los Angeles, setting his career high with 905 rushing yards. To have only 429 carries in five NFL seasons is low-mileage, but the injury risk (knee and Achilles) may give teams pause. After topping 130 yards in each of his first two games with the Chargers, he didn't rush for more than 96 in any game the rest of the way.

45. Dante Fowler Jr., edge, Commanders

The 30-year-old edge rusher led Washington with 10.5 sacks in 2024. Pass rushers can be productive into their mid-30s, so Fowler still has some gas left in the tank. He also led the Commanders with 28 quarterback hurries.

46. Kevin Zeitler, G, Lions

Zeitler has been remarkably durable for an interior lineman, starting at least 15 games for 10 straight seasons. Does offensive line coach Hank Fraley staying in Detroit help Zeitler's chances of staying? The Lions have $55 million in cap space and only a handful of marquee free agents, so the decision on Zeitler is mainly whether they think the 34-year-old has another solid season in him after grading out as PFF's No. 3 guard in 2024.

47. Tershawn Wharton, DL, Chiefs

You might not know much about Wharton — and that's probably the way the Chiefs like it. He had a breakout season, including 6.5 sacks and 29 tackles for one of the NFL's best defenses. He had 42 QB pressures and 24 stops, per PFF. His best performance of the year came in the Super Bowl, when he had three pressures and three stops. It will be fascinating to see if a team thinks it can snag Wharton in the hope that he can provide consistent production as an interior rusher — which would be a risky projection.

48. Teven Jenkins, G, Bears

Jenkins, 26, took a step forward in 2024, in part because he stayed healthy. The 2021 second-round pick ranked as PFF's No. 13 guard, and he should be in line for $10 million to $12 million a year, whether he stays with Chicago or not. The Bears have ample cap space, so it's just a matter of whether new coach Ben Johnson wants to retain players or bring in his choices.

49. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Chiefs

Over his final four games, he had five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown. That's in part because the offense saw Hollywood Brown come back from injury and Xavier Worthy emerge as the go-to guy. But it was also because Hopkins looked like an afterthought in the offense. The Chiefs needed him desperately when they traded for him in midseason and, in turn, fed him targets. He managed just 10.7 yards per catch, the lowest of his career. Vintage DeAndre is long gone. The 32-year-old is a possession receiver who should probably be the third option in an offense.

50. Patrick Jones, edge, Vikings

Jones, 26, had five sacks in the first four games of 2024, finishing with seven in a breakout year. The only player in the NFL to play fewer than 500 defensive snaps and have more sacks was Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson. The Vikings have Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel back and a promising rookie in Dallas Turner, so they might let him walk in free agency, leaving another team to find out what Jones might do with a larger role in 2025.

51. Bobby Wagner, LB, Commanders

The Commanders brought the 35-year-old in for just one year and $6.5 million with the hope he could be a veteran leader for their young defense. He turned out to be so much more. He was a second-team All-Pro who made 132 tackles — his 13th straight season with at least 100 — and two sacks. Wagner may not be what he once was, but he doesn't seem to be far off. And his leadership is unmatched.

52. Justin Fields, QB, Steelers

The Steelers coaching staff had Fields make smart, snappy decisions in their offense. As a result, his interception percentage dropped from 2.4% in 2023 to 0.6% in 2024. He had the highest completion percentage (65.8) and quarterback rating (93.3) of his career. It's still sort of foggy whether Mike Tomlin made the right decision to bench Fields and turn things over to Russell Wilson, who fizzled out at the end of the year. If the 25-year-old Fields doesn't return to Pittsburgh as QB1, another team will see the way the Steelers reset his fundamentals. He's still a project, but the bones are good.

Should the Steelers bring back Russell Wilson or Justin Fields?

53. Keenan Allen, WR, Bears

Allen joined the Bears in an offseason trade for a fourth-round pick after spending his first 11 NFL seasons with the Chargers. Brought in to serve as an experienced slot receiver for rookie Caleb Williams, the 32-year-old Cal product finished with 70 receptions for 744 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. If he doesn't stay in Chicago, Allen has said he'd like to return to Los Angeles, either with the Bolts or the Rams.

54. DeMarcus Lawrence, edge, Cowboys

He only played four games before his season ended in September with an injured foot, but it's important to remember he did have three sacks and five quarterback hits in those games. That put him way ahead of his sack pace from any of the previous five years. He'll be 33 next season, so he's not likely to become a double-digit sack guy again. When he's healthy, he's still a strong defender, but that's only been the case in two of the past four seasons.

55. Tyron Smith, T, Jets

One of the finest left tackles of the past decade, Smith looked like a steal for the Jets at $6.5 million for one year. But he wasn't. He struggled, uncharacteristically committing six penalties in 10 games and giving up six sacks. Then he was placed on injured reserve in November with an injured neck. He's 34 now, and he not only has to get healthy, but he has to prove he can rediscover his former All-Pro form. That seems like a lot to ask.

56. B.J. Hill, DT, Bengals

Hill, 29, has started 48 games in the past three years for the Bengals, and he's had at least 50 tackles in four straight seasons, which is productive for an interior lineman. Cincinnati's defense was bad enough that new coordinator Al Golden might change things up from a personnel standpoint. Lou Anarumo has a solid interior in his new job with the Colts, so it's anyone's guess where Hill lands.

57. Rasul Douglas, CB, Bills

After playing lights-out in 2023 for both Green Bay and Buffalo, Douglas gave up too many big plays in 2024. You could say that he got a few unlucky breaks here and there, but that's not really how cornerback life works. You're either a lockdown No. 1 or you're the leaky pipe. Douglas might be best served moving into a No. 2 role as the 30-year-old faces the early signs of age.

58. Jarran Reed, DT, Seahawks

The versatile defensive tackle helped anchor an improved Seattle defense that held opponents to 21.6 points per game, No. 11 in the league. Reed, 32, also generated some interior pass rush, totaling 4.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits in 17 games.

59. Zach Ertz, TE, Commanders

Ertz, 34, finished 2024 within one touchdown catch of a career high, getting seven in his first year with Washington after totaling eight in three seasons in Arizona. He's still a reliable, high-volume target and he built a quick rapport with Jayden Daniels. It makes sense he'd return to the Commanders, perhaps for a bit more than the $3 million he made this past year.

60. Marquise Brown, WR, Chiefs

Time and time again, Patrick Mahomes praised Brown's versatility and diverse route-running. And yet we never saw him eclipse 50 yards in any of his five appearances for the Chiefs. Maybe because his stats were so underwhelming, the Chiefs will get a discount to run it back with Brown. It's possible that his shoulder injury led to the limited production, but that he'll be much better and healthier next year. But it's notable when a player goes to the Chiefs and sees a downturn in production. That's not usually a good sign.

61. Rico Dowdle, RB, Cowboys

He came on really strong at the end of the season to finish with 1,079 yards in his first full season as a feature back. Most of that (677 yards) came in his last seven games, and mostly because the Cowboys started using him more (10.3 carries per game over the first nine, 20.3 over the last seven). He showed what he can do when he gets the ball consistently, and he's only 26 with just 331 career carries. Not a lot of wear and tear yet, and a lot of potential upside.

62. Robert Spillane, LB, Raiders

The Western Michigan product played a full 17-game season for a second straight year, leading the Raiders with a combined 158 tackles. Spillane, 29, also totaled two sacks, two interceptions and seven pass breakups.

63. Tyler Conklin, TE, Jets

There are slim pickings for tight ends this offseason, but maybe Conklin is a diamond in the rough. In each of the past four seasons, he has 51 catches or more for 449 yards or more. Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson (and worse options) have been Conklin's QBs for the last few years. He's a good run blocker and reliable pass-catcher, and he's 29 years old. He's a safe free agency target who might even earn an every-down role for a TE-needy team.

64. Ryan Kelly, C, Colts

Kelly, 31, has been a mainstay in Indy, with four Pro Bowls in nine years, a constant snapping to 12 different starting quarterbacks over the years. Could that era end? He might not command as much as the four-year, $50 million deal he just finished, but PFF had him as the league's No. 11 center, so that's still likely $10 million a season for a year or two.

65. Jeremy Chinn, S, Commanders

Chinn had a great bounce-back season for Washington, getting back to being a versatile every-down player after getting lost his last two years in Carolina. He'll do better than the $4 million he signed for last year, and Washington has ample cap space to bring him back with a bump as a tone-setter on a much-improved defense.

66. Azeez Ojulari, edge, Giants

He's been an extremely underrated, situational edge rusher who had six sacks in just 11 games last season and has 22 sacks in his career. There's no doubt he has the speed and moves to get to the quarterback. His issue is staying on the field. He hasn't played a full season since his rookie year (eight sacks), missing 22 of 51 games in the three years since. The 24-year-old is currently rehabbing a torn ligament in his toe, and he's also had calf, ankle and hamstring injuries.

67. Julian Blackmon, S, Colts

Blackmon re-signed with Indianapolis on a one-year, $3.7 million deal last season, but he should get more than that this time around. He's steadily improved in each of hiya five years with the Colts, and he has the versatility to play at strong or free safety, a plus for schemes that use safeties interchangeably. Could he follow Gus Bradley to the 49ers if Talanoa Hufanga leaves?

68. E.J. Speed, LB, Colts

Speed, 29, was prolific with 142 tackles in 2024, but his coverage skills are below average and PFF graded him 67th out of 84 inside linebackers. Two years ago, he got $8 million for two years when he'd barely been a starter, so now with 26 starts in two years, he's likely more in the $5-6 million a year range, but there are a ton of veteran linebackers available in free agency.

69. Chauncey Golston, edge, Cowboys

Golston had more sacks in 2024 (5.5) than in his first three seasons in Dallas combined, stepping into a starting role after being a rotational player up to that point. He played nearly 800 snaps on defense and another 177 on special teams, so he'll at least be a solid third edge rusher for someone, the kind of role that pays $6-7 million a year these days.

70. Donte Jackson, CB, Steelers

Jackson, 29, was Pittsburgh's return in trading receiver Diontae Johnson to the Panthers, and he had a career-best five interceptions. He'd taken a pay cut to $6 million with Pittsburgh, and that's likely in line with what's ahead for him. He ended up with his lowest PFF grade in seven NFL seasons, despite his production with turnovers.

71. Eric Kendricks, LB, Cowboys

Kendricks is another consistent if well-traveled inside linebacker — over 100 tackles for the ninth straight year in 2024. At age 32, he had his best PFF grades in four years last season, ranked as the No. 14 inside linebacker. Aside from Micah Parsons, he might have been Dallas' next best player on defense, despite being one of the oldest.

72. James Daniels, G, Steelers

Daniels is coming off a torn Achilles that ended his 2024 season after only four games. Absent that, he'd be much higher on the list, and would have been in good shape to improve on the three-year, $26 million deal he just finished. With any injury, his current team knows his recovery timetable best, though Mason McCormick's emergence might make them let Daniels go.

73. Nick Chubb, RB, Browns

Chubb, 29, has been limited by injuries in each of the last two seasons, playing 10 games total and mustering only 503 rushing yards between them. He made four straight Pro Bowls from 2019-22, rushing for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns in his last fully healthy season. His health is the limiting factor, and that's all that's keeping him from being one of the top backs available.

74. Mike Hilton, DB, Bengals

Hilton, 30, was one of the best parts of a bad Cincinnati defense, getting 12 tackles for loss for the second year in a row as a strong run-support slot corner. After four years with the Steelers and four with the Bengals, the veteran nickel shouldn't be expensive and could wind up back in Cincinnati, even with a change in coordinators there.

75. Brandon Scherff, G, Jaguars

Scherff hasn't missed a game in three years in Jacksonville, this after five Pro Bowls in seven years in Washington. At 33, he'll probably cost less than half of what the Jaguars paid him — $16.5 million a year — while still being an above average guard for another year or two.

76. Morgan Moses, T, Jets

He was a better player before coming to the Jets. But isn't that statement true for just about everyone? In 2024, Moses wasn't the dominant force that he was in 2023 for the Ravens. But maybe a team like the Patriots — who need all the help they can get at tackle — will see an opportunity to land the 33-year-old veteran who should still have a good year or two left.

77. Darius Slayton, WR, Giants

Slayton is good but rarely great, and the arrival of Malik Nabers in New York dropped him to 39 catches and two touchdowns in 2024. A career 15.0 yards per catch shows he can still get downfield. With a rookie quarterback possible with the Giants, does Slayton try to go somewhere else as a No. 2 receiver? Don't discount the chance he goes wherever Daniel Jones lands.

78. Jourdan Lewis, CB, Cowboys

Lewis reset his career highs for snaps and tackles (71), and the Cowboys defense is loaded with free agents, leaving for big decisions with a new coach and coordinator in Dallas. His coverage skills are strong, even if he isn't much help against the run. He won't break the bank, but he can give someone reliable coverage without much in the way of splash plays.

79. Mike Gesicki, TE, Bengals

Gesicki found himself a bit in 2024 after two down years, catching 65 passes for 665 yards and two touchdowns for Cincinnati. It's a rough year for free-agent tight ends, and especially if the Bengals lose Tee Higgins, they might try to bring Gesicki back just to have another proven part of the passing game returning.

80. Zack Martin, G, Cowboys

Martin, 34, is coming off a season-ending ankle injury, so retirement is a possibility here. He had nine Pro Bowls and seven first-team All-Pro honors in his first 10 years in Dallas, so the question is what he has left and whether he wants to end his NFL career with a second team, a bit like Tyron Smith with the Jets last year.

81. Baron Browning, edge, Cardinals

Browning showed flashes with a combined 9.5 sacks in 2022-23 in Denver, but was traded at midseason and managed only two sacks in eight games with Arizona. He'll be reasonably priced to sign and could be a bargain match for Carolina, which sorely needs help on the edge.

82. Daniel Jones, QB, Vikings

Jones, 27, got a huge contract from the Giants and fell well short of it, eventually was benched and finished 2024 on the Vikings' practice squad. Does a team see his rookie numbers (24 TDs) or even think they can get another 2022, when he helped the Giants to a rare playoff appearance? If Sam Darnold signs elsewhere, Jones would be a smart pairing with J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota.

83. Kyzir White, LB, Cardinals

White is part of a deep group of veteran inside linebackers. He had 137 tackles and nine tackles for loss in a productive 2024 with Arizona. He could re-sign with the Cardinals, or wherever Brandon Staley ends up, White could go with, as he had a solid year in 2021 when Staley was the Chargers' head coach.

84. Stephon Gilmore, CB, Vikings

Gilmore, 34, has played for five teams in five seasons, potentially six in six. He hasn't made a Pro Bowl since 2021, hasn't had more than two interceptions in any season since he led the NFL with six in 2019. No corner has had three or more picks at age 35 or older in a decade, since Terence Newman in 2015.

85. Javon Hargrave, DL, 49ers

Hargrave missed most of 2024 with a torn triceps. At age 32, can he get back to 2021-23 form, when he had at least seven sacks each year and made two Pro Bowls? Perhaps he stays in the division and goes to Arizona with Jonathan Gannon, who had him in Philadelphia. Hargrave could bring a veteran leadership to the Cardinals' defensive front.

86. Justin Simmons, S, Falcons

Simmons, 31, didn't sign with the Falcons until August, got $8 million and didn't do much, with two interceptions but not much else. He's only two years removed from Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors, and he led the NFL in interceptions in 2022. Can he get back to that, or will his age limit his demand again?

87. Jedrick Wills Jr., T, Browns

Wills was a first-round pick in 2020 and generally a disappointment for Cleveland. He was limited to five games last year by a knee injury. Does Mekhi Becton's resurrection in Philadelphia convince a team to give Wills a shot, hoping a fresh start gets him closer to the player who was drafted ahead of Tristan Wirfs?

88. Javon Kinlaw, DL, Jets

Kinlaw was a 2020 first-round pick of the 49ers who had a lukewarm market last year and signed for one year, $7.25 million with the Jets. On a worse team, he was an every-game starter, resetting his career highs with 4.5 sacks and 40 tackles. With Robert Saleh going back to San Francisco as defensive coordinator, could Kinlaw do the same?

89. Josh Myers, C, Packers

Myers, a second-round pick in 2021, was a multi-year starter for the Packers, missing only one game in the past three years. Does Green Bay lock him up and go for stability with quarterback Jordan Love, or try to upgrade with a free agent like Atlanta's Drew Dalman? Myers is arguably the Packers' biggest free agent, so it's reasonable to think he's back on a new deal there.

90. Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT, Titans

Joseph-Day has been a solid run-stopping interior defensive lineman, though he's bounced to three teams in the past two seasons. It's reasonable to think Dennard Wilson would want him back as part of Tennessee's front, though the Titans were much better against the pass than against the run. If he leaves, perhaps he goes to Atlanta and reunites with Raheem Morris there.

91. Malcolm Koonce, edge, Raiders

Koonce missed all of 2024 with a knee injury, but a year ago, he had eight sacks and was emerging in a breakout year for Las Vegas. His time off might limit him to a one-year, prove-it deal somewhere, but if he can return to his 2023 form, he could reset himself nicely for next year. With DC Patrick Graham staying in Las Vegas, he may also seek a familiar scheme and stay put.

92. Aaron Banks, G, 49ers

Banks was a 2021 second-round pick who's been San Francisco's starting left guard the past three years. PFF graded him as the 33rd-best guard out of 77 — not as good as rookie Dominick Puni for the 49ers, and their cap space will go quickly if they opt to extend quarterback Brock Purdy.

93. Poona Ford, DT, Chargers

Ford, 29, bounced back nicely in 2024 as an every-game starter for Los Angeles, matching his career highs with three sacks and eight tackles for loss. He's unusually short at 5-foot-11, but PFF had him as the NFL's No. 5 interior defensive lineman. Could the longtime Seahawk land with the Raiders and Pete Carroll? Las Vegas has plenty of cap space if it wants a reunion.

94. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Eagles

Gainwell doesn't have a ton of mileage for a young back — never more than 84 carries in a season, a career 4.2-yard average, 102 catches over his four years as an Eagles backup. He's been behind three different 1,000-yard rushers in the past three seasons. Does he stay in a comfortable role in Philadelphia or look for a chance to compete for a larger role elsewhere?

95. Cooper Rush, QB, Cowboys

The quarterback market lacks depth, but Rush, 31, played the most snaps in his NFL career in 2024, going 4-4 when Dak Prescott was sidelined with injury. Rush threw 12 touchdowns against five interceptions. Does the coaching change in Dallas make him look elsewhere? He could be paired somewhere with a rookie as an inexpensive veteran bridge QB, or he could stick around for what would be his third regime with the Cowboys.

96. Patrick Mekari, G, Ravens

Mekari started every game at guard in 2024, but he has as much versatility as any free-agent offensive lineman, with experience both outside at tackle and inside at center. Grabbing a guard from the No. 1 rushing offense in the league could make sense, but can Mekari find the same success outside of Baltimore's system? The Ravens don't have a ton of cap space and have decisions to make on older free agents on their offensive line.

97. Bobby Brown III, DT, Rams

Brown, 24, has stepped up as a starter for the Rams the past two years, using his 6-foot-4, 332-pound frame to clog up the middle with a career-best 44 tackles in 2024. The Rams have enough cap space that they could keep him as part of a young, ascending defense, but his growth in the past two years could land him bigger offers elsewhere.

98. Coleman Shelton, C, Bears

Shelton went to Chicago on a one-year, $3 million contract and played well enough to be PFF's No. 12 center in 2024. Will new coach Ben Johnson want to upgrade at center as he rebrands Chicago's offense? The Bears gave up the most sacks in the NFL, so O-line will be a priority for their offseason, which could mean Shelton goes to his third team in three years.

99. Cody Barton, LB, Broncos

Barton has had 100-tackle seasons for three teams in three years, bouncing from the Seahawks to the Commanders to the Broncos. He's durable and better against the run than in pass coverage. He spent his first four years in Seattle, so a return to Pete Carroll in Las Vegas is an option, especially with Robert Spillane a free agent there.

100. Calais Campbell, DL, Dolphins

Campbell, 38, is the oldest free agent on the list, but continues to play beyond his years, with five sacks and 52 tackles in starting every game for the Dolphins. A playoff team wanting a veteran leader up front would make a lot of sense. It's possible Campbell retires, of course, but he could be a bargain who helps the locker room and provides a surprising impact yet again.

BONUS: FIVE RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS TO WATCH

Restricted free agents get tendered by their current teams but can get offer sheets from other clubs. If the player chooses to leave, the new team might have to send his former team a draft pick, depending on the tender. Here are five RFAs to remember for March:

KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR, Cowboys

Jordan Mason, RB, 49ers

Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers

Ryan Neuzil, C, Falcons

Ryan Stonehouse, P, Titans



Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

share