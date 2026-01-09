Packers vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks for NFL Wild Card Round

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will feature in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs. The Packers are slim favorites (-1.5). The total for this one is set at 44.5 points.

Packers vs. Bears Odds & Betting Lines

Packers vs. Bears Prediction & Pick

We're favoring the Bears to knock off the Packers, and the recent form points Chicago’s way. The Bears closed the regular season at 11-6 and played their best football down the stretch, while Green Bay finished with a 9-7-1 record. Caleb Williams has been a difference-maker for Chicago, throwing for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns. Jordan Love countered with 3,381 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, but the consistency has not been the same.

Chicago’s rushing attack gives the Bears a major edge in this matchup. D’Andre Swift leads the way with 1,087 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, and Chicago is the only team in the league with two 750-plus-yard rushers. That is a problem for a Packers defense that has struggled to stop the run. Green Bay allowed 150 rushing yards to the Bears in their last meeting and was gashed for 216 yards by Derrick Henry in a loss to Baltimore.

With the game at Soldier Field, Chicago should be able to control the tempo and lean on its physicality. The Bears are slight favorites at -1.5, with a 51.1% implied probability to win. The total is set at 44.5 points, and the Bears are taking the Over in a matchup that sets up well for offense on both sides.

Pick ATS: Bears (+1.5)

Pick OU: Over (44.5)

Prediction: Bears 25 - Packers 22

How to Watch Green Bay vs. Chicago

Game date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Soldier Field

Location: Chicago, Illinois

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Live Boxscore: FOX Sports

Packers vs. Bears Recent Matchups

In their last five head-to-head matchups, Green Bay has taken down Chicago three times.

Chicago has been outpaced by 8 points in its last five tilts versus Green Bay.

Green Bay Betting Info

Green Bay has played 17 games, posting six wins against the spread.

The Packers have an ATS record of 5-9 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.

Green Bay games this year have hit the over on nine of 17 set point totals (52.9%).

When playing as the moneyline favorite, the Packers have won 57.1% of the time (8-5-1).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Packers' implied win probability is 54.5%.

Packers Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 212.8 (3,617) 17 Rush yards 119.8 (2,037) 15 Points scored 23.0 (391) 16 Pass yards against 194.1 (3,300) 11 Rush yards against 117.7 (2,001) 18 Points allowed 21.2 (360) 11

Green Bay's Key Players

Offense

Jordan Love has 3,381 passing yards through 15 games this year, averaging 225.4 per game with a 66.3% completion percentage and 23 touchdowns against six interceptions.

He has also rushed for 199 yards (third on the Packers) without scoring a touchdown on the ground, while averaging 13.3 rushing yards per game.

Josh Jacobs averages 4.0 yards per carry (35th in the NFL) and 61.9 yards per game, and has 929 total rushing yards. He has scored 13 rushing TDs this season.

He's hauled in 36 passes (on 44 targets) for 282 receiving yards with one touchdown. He's averaging 18.8 receiving yards and 2.4 catches per game.

Romeo Doubs has six touchdown catches this season, and has 55 receptions for 724 yards on 85 targets, while averaging 3.4 catches and 45.3 yards per game.

Christian Watson averages 3.5 receptions and 61.1 yards per game, and has 611 total receiving yards and 35 catches. He's gotten 55 total targets, and has caught six touchdown passes.

Defense

On the defensive side, Quay Walker has 128 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 2.5 sacks in 2025.

Edgerrin Cooper has 117 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

Xavier McKinney has put up two interceptions and added 102 tackles, one sack, and 10 passes defended.

Evan Williams has three interceptions while adding 89 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and five passes defended.

Chicago Betting Info

Chicago is 10-7-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Bears have an ATS record of 5-5 in their 10 games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

This season, eight Chicago games have gone over the point total.

The Bears have been underdogs in 10 games this season and won five (50%) of those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 50.0% chance of a victory for the Bears.

Bears Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 225.1 (3,826) 10 Rush yards 144.5 (2,456) 3 Points scored 25.9 (441) 9 Pass yards against 227.2 (3,863) 22 Rush yards against 134.5 (2,287) 27 Points allowed 24.4 (415) 23

Chicago's Key Players

Offense

Caleb Williams is averaging 6.9 passing yards per attempt (20th in the NFL) and 231.9 yards per game this year, completing 58.1% of his passes on the way to 3,942 total yards (seventh in the NFL), 27 touchdowns (sixth in the NFL) and seven interceptions through 17 games.

Caleb Williams has also rushed for three touchdowns and 388 yards (third on the Bears).

D'Andre Swift has scored nine rushing touchdowns, while totaling 1,087 rushing yards (4.9 per carry and 67.9 per game).

Swift has added 34 receptions (2.1 per game) for 299 yards (18.7 per game) with one receiving touchdown. He's been targeted 48 times in the passing attack.

Kyle Monangai has rushed for five touchdowns this year, and has totaled 783 rushing yards (46.1 per game and 4.6 per attempt).

D.J. Moore has 50 catches for 682 yards and six receiving touchdowns. He averages 2.9 yards per game in 17 games and has been targeted 85 times.

Defense

Tremaine Edmunds has put up 1.0 sack to go with 3.0 TFL, 112 tackles, and four interceptions over 13 games in 2025.

Montez Sweat has 53 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 10 sacks, and five passes defended.

Nahshon Wright has 3.0 TFL, 80 tackles, and five interceptions.

Kevin Byard has 4.0 TFL, 93 tackles, and seven interceptions through 17 games.

