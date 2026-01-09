National Football League
Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
National Football League

How to Watch Panthers vs. Rams NFL Wild Card: Time, TV Channel and Live Stream

Published Jan. 10, 2026 7:41 a.m. ET

An NFL playoff matchup pits the Carolina Panthers (8-9) against the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) in the NFC Wild Card round on Jan. 10 at Bank of America Stadium, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Rams sport the 17th-ranked defense this year (327.5 yards allowed per game), and they've been better on offense, ranking best with 394.6 yards per game. The Panthers are generating 295.6 total yards per contest on offense this season (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 327.2 total yards per contest (16th-ranked).

Find out how to watch this matchup on TV in the article below and check out the full NFL schedule on FOX Sports!

How to Watch Panthers vs. Rams

Learn more about the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Carolina Panthers on FOX Sports!

Rams vs. Panthers: Head-to-Head

  • In the past three meetings, Los Angeles has a 2-1 record against Carolina.
  • Carolina has put up 14 fewer points than Los Angeles in their past three games.

Rams' 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreTV
9/7/2025TexansW 14-9CBS
9/14/2025at TitansW 33-19CBS
9/21/2025at EaglesL 33-26FOX
9/28/2025ColtsW 27-20FOX
10/2/202549ersL 26-23Amazon Prime Video
10/12/2025at RavensW 17-3FOX
10/19/2025vs. JaguarsW 35-7NFL Network
11/2/2025SaintsW 34-10FOX
11/9/2025at 49ersW 42-26FOX
11/16/2025SeahawksW 21-19FOX
11/23/2025BuccaneersW 34-7NBC/Peacock
11/30/2025at PanthersL 31-28FOX
12/7/2025at CardinalsW 45-17FOX
12/14/2025LionsW 41-34FOX
12/18/2025at SeahawksL 38-37Amazon Prime Video
12/29/2025at FalconsL 27-24ESPN
1/4/2026CardinalsW 37-20FOX
1/10/2026at Panthers-FOX

Rams Stats & Insights

  • Los Angeles owns the 19th-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards (216.7 allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 268.1 passing yards per game.
  • The Rams rank seventh in run offense (126.6 rushing yards per game) and 12th in run defense (110.8 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.
  • Los Angeles has forced 26 total turnovers (fifth in NFL) this season and have turned it over 15 times (fourth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +11, the fifth-best mark in the league.

Rams Key Players

  • In addition to his 4,707 passing yards and 65% completion percentage this season, Matthew Stafford has tallied 46 touchdowns against eight interceptions.
  • In 16 games in 2025, Puka Nacua has been targeted 166 times for 129 catches, 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns.
  • Kyren Williams has scampered for 1,252 rushing yards (73.6 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry in 17 games for the Rams.

Panthers' 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreTV
9/7/2025at JaguarsL 26-10FOX
9/14/2025at CardinalsL 27-22CBS
9/21/2025FalconsW 30-0FOX
9/28/2025at PatriotsL 42-13FOX
10/5/2025DolphinsW 27-24FOX
10/12/2025CowboysW 30-27FOX
10/19/2025at JetsW 13-6FOX
10/26/2025BillsL 40-9FOX
11/2/2025at PackersW 16-13FOX
11/9/2025SaintsL 17-7FOX
11/16/2025at FalconsW 30-27FOX
11/24/2025at 49ersL 20-9ESPN
11/30/2025RamsW 31-28FOX
12/14/2025at SaintsL 20-17FOX
12/21/2025BuccaneersW 23-20FOX
12/28/2025SeahawksL 27-10CBS
1/3/2026at BuccaneersL 16-14ABC/ESPN
1/10/2026Rams-FOX

Panthers Stats & Insights

  • From an offensive perspective, Carolina is putting up 179.3 passing yards per contest (26th-ranked). It ranks 15th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (203.9 passing yards given up per game).
  • In terms of rushing, the Panthers rank 19th in the NFL on offense (116.3 rushing yards per game) and 20th defensively (123.3 rushing yards allowed per contest).
  • With 21 forced turnovers (10th in NFL) and 23 turnovers committed (21st in NFL) this season, Carolina ranks 15th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -2.

Panthers Key Players

  • Bryce Young has passed for 3,011 yards (188.2 per game), completing 63.6% of his passes, with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 16 games.
  • On the ground, Rico Dowdle has scored six touchdowns and picked up 1,076 yards (63.3 per game).
  • In 17 games, Tetairoa McMillan has 70 catches for 1,014 yards (59.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.

FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox?

Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Playoffs Preview: 5 Bold Predictions for the Postseason

NFL Playoffs Preview: 5 Bold Predictions for the Postseason

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes