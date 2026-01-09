How to Watch Panthers vs. Rams NFL Wild Card: Time, TV Channel and Live Stream
An NFL playoff matchup pits the Carolina Panthers (8-9) against the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) in the NFC Wild Card round on Jan. 10 at Bank of America Stadium, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.
The Rams sport the 17th-ranked defense this year (327.5 yards allowed per game), and they've been better on offense, ranking best with 394.6 yards per game. The Panthers are generating 295.6 total yards per contest on offense this season (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 327.2 total yards per contest (16th-ranked).
Find out how to watch this matchup on TV in the article below and check out the full NFL schedule on FOX Sports!
How to Watch Panthers vs. Rams
- When: Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Learn more about the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Carolina Panthers on FOX Sports!
Rams vs. Panthers: Head-to-Head
- In the past three meetings, Los Angeles has a 2-1 record against Carolina.
- Carolina has put up 14 fewer points than Los Angeles in their past three games.
Rams' 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/7/2025
|Texans
|W 14-9
|CBS
|9/14/2025
|at Titans
|W 33-19
|CBS
|9/21/2025
|at Eagles
|L 33-26
|FOX
|9/28/2025
|Colts
|W 27-20
|FOX
|10/2/2025
|49ers
|L 26-23
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/12/2025
|at Ravens
|W 17-3
|FOX
|10/19/2025
|vs. Jaguars
|W 35-7
|NFL Network
|11/2/2025
|Saints
|W 34-10
|FOX
|11/9/2025
|at 49ers
|W 42-26
|FOX
|11/16/2025
|Seahawks
|W 21-19
|FOX
|11/23/2025
|Buccaneers
|W 34-7
|NBC/Peacock
|11/30/2025
|at Panthers
|L 31-28
|FOX
|12/7/2025
|at Cardinals
|W 45-17
|FOX
|12/14/2025
|Lions
|W 41-34
|FOX
|12/18/2025
|at Seahawks
|L 38-37
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/29/2025
|at Falcons
|L 27-24
|ESPN
|1/4/2026
|Cardinals
|W 37-20
|FOX
|1/10/2026
|at Panthers
|-
|FOX
Rams Stats & Insights
- Los Angeles owns the 19th-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards (216.7 allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 268.1 passing yards per game.
- The Rams rank seventh in run offense (126.6 rushing yards per game) and 12th in run defense (110.8 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.
- Los Angeles has forced 26 total turnovers (fifth in NFL) this season and have turned it over 15 times (fourth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +11, the fifth-best mark in the league.
Rams Key Players
- In addition to his 4,707 passing yards and 65% completion percentage this season, Matthew Stafford has tallied 46 touchdowns against eight interceptions.
- In 16 games in 2025, Puka Nacua has been targeted 166 times for 129 catches, 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns.
- Kyren Williams has scampered for 1,252 rushing yards (73.6 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry in 17 games for the Rams.
Panthers' 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/7/2025
|at Jaguars
|L 26-10
|FOX
|9/14/2025
|at Cardinals
|L 27-22
|CBS
|9/21/2025
|Falcons
|W 30-0
|FOX
|9/28/2025
|at Patriots
|L 42-13
|FOX
|10/5/2025
|Dolphins
|W 27-24
|FOX
|10/12/2025
|Cowboys
|W 30-27
|FOX
|10/19/2025
|at Jets
|W 13-6
|FOX
|10/26/2025
|Bills
|L 40-9
|FOX
|11/2/2025
|at Packers
|W 16-13
|FOX
|11/9/2025
|Saints
|L 17-7
|FOX
|11/16/2025
|at Falcons
|W 30-27
|FOX
|11/24/2025
|at 49ers
|L 20-9
|ESPN
|11/30/2025
|Rams
|W 31-28
|FOX
|12/14/2025
|at Saints
|L 20-17
|FOX
|12/21/2025
|Buccaneers
|W 23-20
|FOX
|12/28/2025
|Seahawks
|L 27-10
|CBS
|1/3/2026
|at Buccaneers
|L 16-14
|ABC/ESPN
|1/10/2026
|Rams
|-
|FOX
Panthers Stats & Insights
- From an offensive perspective, Carolina is putting up 179.3 passing yards per contest (26th-ranked). It ranks 15th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (203.9 passing yards given up per game).
- In terms of rushing, the Panthers rank 19th in the NFL on offense (116.3 rushing yards per game) and 20th defensively (123.3 rushing yards allowed per contest).
- With 21 forced turnovers (10th in NFL) and 23 turnovers committed (21st in NFL) this season, Carolina ranks 15th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -2.
Panthers Key Players
- Bryce Young has passed for 3,011 yards (188.2 per game), completing 63.6% of his passes, with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 16 games.
- On the ground, Rico Dowdle has scored six touchdowns and picked up 1,076 yards (63.3 per game).
- In 17 games, Tetairoa McMillan has 70 catches for 1,014 yards (59.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.
FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.
