How to Watch Panthers vs. Rams NFL Wild Card: Time, TV Channel and Live Stream

An NFL playoff matchup pits the Carolina Panthers (8-9) against the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) in the NFC Wild Card round on Jan. 10 at Bank of America Stadium, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Rams sport the 17th-ranked defense this year (327.5 yards allowed per game), and they've been better on offense, ranking best with 394.6 yards per game. The Panthers are generating 295.6 total yards per contest on offense this season (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 327.2 total yards per contest (16th-ranked).

How to Watch Panthers vs. Rams

Rams vs. Panthers: Head-to-Head

In the past three meetings, Los Angeles has a 2-1 record against Carolina.

Carolina has put up 14 fewer points than Los Angeles in their past three games.

Rams' 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2025 Texans W 14-9 CBS 9/14/2025 at Titans W 33-19 CBS 9/21/2025 at Eagles L 33-26 FOX 9/28/2025 Colts W 27-20 FOX 10/2/2025 49ers L 26-23 Amazon Prime Video 10/12/2025 at Ravens W 17-3 FOX 10/19/2025 vs. Jaguars W 35-7 NFL Network 11/2/2025 Saints W 34-10 FOX 11/9/2025 at 49ers W 42-26 FOX 11/16/2025 Seahawks W 21-19 FOX 11/23/2025 Buccaneers W 34-7 NBC/Peacock 11/30/2025 at Panthers L 31-28 FOX 12/7/2025 at Cardinals W 45-17 FOX 12/14/2025 Lions W 41-34 FOX 12/18/2025 at Seahawks L 38-37 Amazon Prime Video 12/29/2025 at Falcons L 27-24 ESPN 1/4/2026 Cardinals W 37-20 FOX 1/10/2026 at Panthers - FOX

Rams Stats & Insights

Los Angeles owns the 19th-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards (216.7 allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 268.1 passing yards per game.

The Rams rank seventh in run offense (126.6 rushing yards per game) and 12th in run defense (110.8 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.

Los Angeles has forced 26 total turnovers (fifth in NFL) this season and have turned it over 15 times (fourth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +11, the fifth-best mark in the league.

Rams Key Players

In addition to his 4,707 passing yards and 65% completion percentage this season, Matthew Stafford has tallied 46 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

In 16 games in 2025, Puka Nacua has been targeted 166 times for 129 catches, 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Kyren Williams has scampered for 1,252 rushing yards (73.6 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry in 17 games for the Rams.

Panthers' 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2025 at Jaguars L 26-10 FOX 9/14/2025 at Cardinals L 27-22 CBS 9/21/2025 Falcons W 30-0 FOX 9/28/2025 at Patriots L 42-13 FOX 10/5/2025 Dolphins W 27-24 FOX 10/12/2025 Cowboys W 30-27 FOX 10/19/2025 at Jets W 13-6 FOX 10/26/2025 Bills L 40-9 FOX 11/2/2025 at Packers W 16-13 FOX 11/9/2025 Saints L 17-7 FOX 11/16/2025 at Falcons W 30-27 FOX 11/24/2025 at 49ers L 20-9 ESPN 11/30/2025 Rams W 31-28 FOX 12/14/2025 at Saints L 20-17 FOX 12/21/2025 Buccaneers W 23-20 FOX 12/28/2025 Seahawks L 27-10 CBS 1/3/2026 at Buccaneers L 16-14 ABC/ESPN 1/10/2026 Rams - FOX

Panthers Stats & Insights

From an offensive perspective, Carolina is putting up 179.3 passing yards per contest (26th-ranked). It ranks 15th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (203.9 passing yards given up per game).

In terms of rushing, the Panthers rank 19th in the NFL on offense (116.3 rushing yards per game) and 20th defensively (123.3 rushing yards allowed per contest).

With 21 forced turnovers (10th in NFL) and 23 turnovers committed (21st in NFL) this season, Carolina ranks 15th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -2.

Panthers Key Players

Bryce Young has passed for 3,011 yards (188.2 per game), completing 63.6% of his passes, with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 16 games.

On the ground, Rico Dowdle has scored six touchdowns and picked up 1,076 yards (63.3 per game).

In 17 games, Tetairoa McMillan has 70 catches for 1,014 yards (59.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.

