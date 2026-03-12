Maxx Crosby to Raiders Fans After Ravens Trade Snafu: 'I'm A Raider. I’m Back'

Maxx Crosby has spent his entire NFL career with the Las Vegas Raiders (2019-25), and following the team's trade with the Baltimore Ravens falling through earlier this week, it appears that the defensive end will stay in the Silver and Black — a prospect which excites the star defender.

"Everything Happens For A Reason. Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. I'm A Raider. I’m Back. Run That S---," Crosby posted to X on Wednesday night.

The Raiders and Ravens agreed to a trade that would've sent Crosby to Baltimore for the No. 14 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and Baltimore's 2027 first-round pick. Then, the Raiders announced on Tuesday night that the Ravens backed out of the trade, with Baltimore reportedly doing so after feeling uneasy over Crosby's physical and their medical professionals' respective opinions on the defensive end's left knee.

Crosby, a Pro Bowler in each of the last five seasons, was shut down for the final two games of the 2025 season due to a left knee injury he had been battling during the season; he's entering the first season of a three-year, $106.5 million deal, which includes $91.5 million guaranteed.

Now, Crosby returns to a Raiders team that has spent money like nobody's business in free agency, specifically on the defensive end, signing linebackers Quay Walker (three-year, $40.5 million deal) and Nakobe Dean (three-year, $36 million deal), defensive ends Kwity Paye (three-year, $48 million deal) and Malcolm Koonce (one-year, $11 million deal) and cornerback Eric Stokes (three-year, $30 million deal), among other signings.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas signed center Tyler Linderbaum (three-year, $81 million deal) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (three-year, $35 million deal), while acquiring cornerback Taron Johnson from the Buffalo Bills. The Raiders, who are coming off a 3-14 season and have a new head coach in former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, have the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and are expected to select Indiana quarterback and 2025 Heisman Trophy Award winner Fernando Mendoza.

Last season (2025), Crosby, who has totaled double-digit sacks in four of his seven seasons in the sport, totaled 10.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, six passes defended, one interception, 73 combined tackles and a career-high 28 tackles for loss across 15 regular-season games. He also ranked second among edge defenders with 46 solo tackles and fourth with four batted passes, according to Pro Football Focus.

As for his franchise standing, Crosby is first in Raiders history with 133 tackles for loss, third with 69.5 recorded sacks and tied for seventh with 11 forced fumbles.