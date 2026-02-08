2027 Super Bowl Odds: Seahawks, Rams Favored; Patriots Tied for Fourth

Put a bow on the 2025-26 NFL season, and turn your attention to next season.

Here are the odds for Super Bowl LXI at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 8.

Super Bowl LXI winner

Seahawks: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Rams: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Bills: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Eagles: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Patriots: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Ravens: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Packers: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Lions: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Chargers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Chiefs: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

49ers: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Texans: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Broncos: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Jaguars: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Bears: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Bengals: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Cowboys: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Buccaneers: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Commanders: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Steelers: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Vikings: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Colts: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Giants: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Falcons: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Titans: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Saints: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Panthers: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Browns: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Jets: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Raiders: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Dolphins: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Cardinals: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Here's what to know about the Super Bowl LXI oddsboard:

The Favorite(s): The two teams that made it to the NFC Championship Game are favored to make it there and beyond next season — Seattle and Los Angeles. The Seahawks ended up winning Super Bowl LX over the Patriots after taking down the NFC West rival Rams in that NFC title tilt. The Seahawks won the NFC West at 14-3, while the Rams finished second in the division at 12-5. In their three matchups this past season (twice in the regular season and once in the playoffs), Seattle won two, outscoring Los Angeles 88-85. Rams star quarterback and newly-crown league MVP Matthew Stafford announced he will return to next season. These two will be at the top of the NFC heap once again.

The Next Ones Up: Per usual, a few familiar names are near the top of the board, including the Bills (third), the Eagles, Patriots and Ravens (T-fourth), and the Packers and Lions (T-seventh). Buffalo fell to Denver in the Divisional Round this past season, while the Eagles lost in the wild-card round to the 49ers and the Ravens missed the playoffs. Green Bay fell to Chicago in the wild-card round, and the Lions missed the postseason.

Taking Notice: For the first time in a long time, Kansas City is not near the top of the Super Bowl oddsboard, more than likely due to the fact that Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 of this past regular season. He will surely miss time next season, as the Chiefs open at 10th on the board. A few spots behind K.C., tied at 12th on the board, are the Broncos, the Chiefs' AFC West rivals who also have an injured QB. Bo Nix broke his ankle in Denver's divisional-round win over the Bills, and was forced to miss the AFC title game, where his Broncos fell to the Patriots. Not far behind the Broncos are the Bears, at +2500. Chicago hosted the Rams in the Divisional Round, falling in overtime 20-17.