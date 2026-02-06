Maxx Crosby on Talking About Las Vegas Raiders' Future: 'It's a Lose-Lose'

What's Maxx Crosby's future with the Las Vegas Raiders?

Crosby was shut down for the final two games of the 2025 regular season due to an ongoing knee injury, and FOX Sports NFL Reporter Jay Glazer detailed that the star defensive end's future in Sin City was in question.

Crosby gave his perspective on the matter on Friday's edition of "The Herd."

"I know my truth, and when I go to bed at night, I have a smile on my face because I don't have to explain anything to anybody. I've said it over and over again: I'm getting healthy. I'm in the building every single day. I'm in this building before 6 a.m. when it's dark out, and I am in here until almost 2 o'clock, almost eight hours. I'm putting in straight work, rehabbing, lifting, getting prepared for next season. Like, that's all that I care about. So, all the noise, it's news to me sometimes. I got up two days ago, I looked at my phone, and, all of a sudden, now I got a bunch of PR people talking about ‘what Maxx is doing.’ I just laugh because if I address it, then someone's going to pick apart what I say there. It's a lose-lose," Crosby said about rumors concerning his future with the Raiders.

"I'm just going to keep doing what I'm doing. I'm getting healthy. I'm going to be the best version of myself this year, and I'm going to put myself in the best position to do that, and that's taking care of myself on a daily basis. … "I'll let people do their talking. All I'm about is my actions. Everyone knows what my actions are. I do the same thing every single day, and I'm going to be the hardest worker on the planet every single time."

Crosby signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension with the Raiders last offseason, putting him under contract with the franchise through 2029. At the same time, the Raiders fired head coach Pete Carroll after one season that saw Las Vegas go 3-14. They're reportedly expected to hire Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their new head coach.

This season, Crosby, a Pro Bowler in each of the last five years, totaled 10.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, six passes defended, one interception and 73 combined tackles in 15 games. It marked the fourth season in Crosby's seven-year NFL career that he recorded double-digit sacks.

The Raiders' first win this season? That came in Week 1 on the road against the New England Patriots, who went on to finish the season 14-2 and later win the AFC.

Maxx Crosby on beating Patriots in Week 1, where he stands w/ Raiders | FULL INTERVIEW

What's been the key for the Patriots since that Week 1 20-13 loss to the Raiders?

"That's a testament [their success this season] to [head coach] Mike Vrabel and that whole staff, [offensive coordinator] Josh McDaniels, [quarterback] Drake Maye. They obviously took a lot of guys from my team, some of my favorite teammates: Robert Spillane, K'Lavon Chaisson, Mack Hollins. Like, all the closest guys that I have are all gone now and in the damn Super Bowl, so it's dope to see. I'm happy for them … Those are my guys, so I know the type of guys that they brought over there. They're culture guys, guys that love the game, and they're going to go out there and do exactly what they need to do," Crosby said about the Patriots.

"That whole team, you can see they're all on the same page. They're not doing anything crazy flashy. They're not going out there running a bunch of wild, exotic looks. They're out there executing and not losing the games. They're taking care of the ball, and they're playing really good complementary football, and that's why they're in the Super Bowl."

McDaniels was the Raiders' head coach from 2022-23 before being fired after a 3-5 start to the 2023 season. He's now back with the Patriots for his third stint as the team's offensive coordinator.

New England, which will face Seattle in Super Bowl LX, has the 2025 Coach of the Year in Vrabel and the 2025 NFL MVP runner-up in Maye. In the regular season, the Patriots were second in the NFL in points (28.8 per game) and third in total yards (379.4 per game). Defensively, they were fourth in opponent points (18.8 per game) and eighth in opponent total yards (295.2 per game). New England previously went 4-13 in both 2023 and 2024.