NFL Confidential: Kyler Murray Wants Clean Split From 'Frustrated' Cardinals

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are headed for a breakup, but the speed and messiness of that is to be determined.

Murray’s camp would prefer the Cardinals cut him, so the quarterback can enter free agency, per a league source. The QB’s camp is set to meet with the team this week in Indianapolis, but they don’t expect an answer on his future from Arizona.

Murray's camp feels that he’ll be the top QB on the market if he hits free agency. Certainly, the 28-year-old will be among the most sought-after quarterbacks in free agency alongside Malik Willis.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, have grown "frustrated" with Murray, according to a team source. There are questions about his work ethic, which have dogged him in Arizona for years. His quiet personality has also raised concerns about his leadership.

But in Arizona, the team is concerned that he will no longer be the same player he was before his ACL tear in 2022, especially after a sprained foot cost him 12 more games last season. His mobility is "shot," the source said, and Murray doesn’t appear suited to transition into a pure pocket passer, either. If he’s unwilling or unable to run, he likely can’t be as effective as he once was.

Kyler Murray only appeared in five games this past season. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Despite what is clearly a fractured relationship, Arizona could save significant cap space if it finds a trade partner. He has two years left on his five-year, $230 million contract.

"I'd say all options are on the table for us," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort told reporters at the NFL Combine.

Despite the uncertainty, Ossenfort was optimistic about his relationship with Murray when speaking with the media.

"Yeah, I've always had a good dialogue with Kyler," Ossenfort said. "And I'd say [last season] wasn't up to what Kyler wanted. It wasn't up to what any of us wanted as a season as a whole.

"And, so, when you have the kind of year that we had, there's a lot of room for improvement, and so we got to find a way to do that, not only at that position, in all positions, but that's what we're all focused on, is getting better and moving forward."

In 2025, Murray began the season as the Cardinals' starting quarterback, but he finished the season on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury. Prior to the injury, he completed 68.3% of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in five games.

In Murray’s absence, backup Jacoby Brissett was prolific in the offense, with 3,366 passing yards for 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. While Brissett is likely to stick around in Arizona, the team will no doubt explore its options for a new QB1, pending Murray’s departure.

Kyler Murray was solid when healthy this season, but Jacoby Brissett shone in his absence. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

As for Murray’s next home, he has often been linked to the Jets, who need a quarterback. But New York has several assistant coaches who worked for the Cardinals while Murray was there, including offensive line coach Steve Heiden. If the Cardinals have concerns about Murray’s work ethic or health, the Jets will have the same inside information. That’s why one source familiar with the Jets’ possible interest in Murray called it "a really bad fit."

It’s possible the Miami Dolphins, the Pittsburgh Steelers or even the Kansas City Chiefs (with Patrick Mahomes potentially missing time due to the ACL injury) could bring Murray aboard.

It’s abundantly clear he won’t playing his home games in Arizona next season.