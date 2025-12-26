National Football League
Jay Glazer: Maxx Crosby Left Raiders Facility After They Wanted to Shut Him Down
Jay Glazer: Maxx Crosby Left Raiders Facility After They Wanted to Shut Him Down

Updated Dec. 26, 2025 4:17 p.m. ET

Is the end near for Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders?

According to FOX Sports NFL Reporter Jay Glazer, the Raiders wanted to shut the star defensive end down for the team's final two games of the regular season, but Crosby "vehemently disagreed" with the idea and left the facility. 

Crosby is listed as "out" for the Raiders' Week 17 home matchup against the New York Giants. This development "could lead to questions" about Crosby's future in Las Vegas, per Glazer.

Crosby, a Pro Bowler in each of the past five seasons, has played in each of the Raiders' 15 games this season but has recently played through a knee injury. He has totaled 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, six passes defended, one interception and 73 combined tackles this season.

Las Vegas signed Crosby to a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March, which has him under contract with the Raiders through 2029. Three years ago, the Raiders sent quarterback Derek Carr home with two games remaining in the 2022 regular season, and they released him two months later. Carr had signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension with the Raiders the offseason prior.

Crosby has spent his entire seven-year career with the Raiders (2019-25). He's first in franchise history with 133 recorded tackles for loss, third with 69.5 sacks and tied for seventh with 11 forced fumbles.

The Raiders are tied with the Giants for the worst record in the NFL this season at 2-13. Las Vegas currently owns the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and is in its first season with head coach Pete Carroll.

