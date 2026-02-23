A.J. Brown Next Team Odds: Will Star Wideout Land in the AFC?

There's a decent chance Brown won't be doing anything for Philly next season.

A.J. Brown has served as the Philadelphia Eagles' star wide receiver for the past four seasons. In that time, he made the Pro Bowl twice and was named second-team All-Pro three times. He also crossed the 1,000-yard receiving mark four times.

But this past season was different, with Brown routinely complaining about the Eagles' offensive approach and his touches.

And with that, the odds say he could be on his way out of Philly.

Let's check out the odds for Brown's next team at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 23.

A.J. Brown next team odds

Eagles: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Patriots: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Bills: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Titans: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Dolphins: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

49ers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Ravens: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Raiders: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Broncos: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Chiefs: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Here's what to know about the odsboard:

NFC to AFC?: Philly is favored to retain the 28-year-old Brown, but barely. Second on the board are the Patriots, who won the AFC this past season and eventually fell in the Super Bowl to Seattle. New England also employs Brown's former coach, Mike Vrabel, whom Brown recently said he had a hard time with at the beginning of his career. The Pats signed Stefon Diggs to a three-year deal prior to last season, and in 17 games, he posted 85 receptions, 1,013 receiving yards and four TDs. Brown was in the same ballpark last season, tallying 78 receptions, 1,003 yards and seven scores. For Brown, however, those 1,003 were the second-fewest in his seven-year career. Third on the board are the Bills, who haven't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Diggs posted 1,183 yards in 2023.

Titan-ic Reunion: Behind those three teams are the Titans in fourth. Brown spent the first three years of his career in Tennessee, where he posted a total of 2,995 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns before being traded to the Eagles. The Titans have a new makeup, with first-year coach Robert Saleh and second-year quarterback Cam Ward, the top pick from the 2025 NFL Draft.