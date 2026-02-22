Travis Kelce Returning? Chiefs HC Andy Reid Says There's Been 'Communication'

Travis Kelce might continue to fend off retirement rumors for another year.

The Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end hasn't made a commitment on what he'll do for the 2026 season yet, but head coach Andy Reid shared that the team is still talking with Kelce about returning for another year.

"No, there is communication though," Reid told reporters when asked if he had an update on Kelce. "That's the main thing. I've said this before: As long as there's communication, I'm good. That means people want to move forward. I think that's where Trav is. I'm not trying to put words in his mouth at all and I try to give him some space here.

"He's been doing this a long time, and he can sort all that out going forward. But we're proceeding with that and there is communication going on."

Kelce, who'll turn 37 in the middle of the 2026 season, has dealt with retirement talk over the last couple of seasons as his production has taken a dip. The rumors grew louder this past season as the Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Kelce also isn't under contract for the 2026 season, potentially making him a free agent for the first time in his career.

However, Kelce has remained mum about his future since Kansas City's season ended. And even though Kelce's production has dropped, he has remained Patrick Mahomes' top target. He had 76 receptions for 851 yards and five touchdowns this past season, helping him earn his 11th-straight Pro Bowl nod.

If Kelce decides he wants to keep playing, he'll be one of the top free-agent tight ends available this offseason, too. Kelce is No. 39 in FOX Sports' Greg Auman's top 100 NFL free agents ranking, placing third among tight ends.

As Kelce ponders his future, the Chiefs also have a decision to make on whether they want to bring back a familiar face. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was recently released by the Miami Dolphins, with many instantly wondering if he would return to K.C. FOX Sports' Eric Williams listed the Chiefs as his top fit for Hill, citing their great need for wide receiver help.

Dolphins are releasing WR Tyreek Hill

Reid said the team hasn't had discussions about bringing Hill back yet, however.

"Listen, we go through everything and everybody," Reid said. "That's how [general manager] Brett [Veach] does. I don't even know if Tyreek is healthy right now to do anything. So I'm sure he's working hard on that part of it and trying to get that part all straightened out. Listen, we talk about everything. There's nothing happening there, but we know that you know — that he's out there and cranking away, trying to get himself back to where he can play, period."

Hill, who spent the first six seasons of his career with the Chiefs, tore his ACL and dislocated his knee this past season, ending his 2025 campaign after four games. Hill doesn't have a timetable to return, but he has stated he'd like to keep playing. The eight-time Pro Bowler will turn 32 in March.