Trey Hendrickson vs. Maxx Crosby Odds: Who Will Have More Sacks?

You've heard the story about Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson and the Ravens, right?

In short: The Ravens recently traded two first-round picks to the Raiders in exchange for Crosby. However, the Ravens then failed Crosby on his physical and the trade was no more.

Then, a day later, Baltimore signed Hendrickson to a four-year deal.

Hmmm.

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Conspiracy theories aside, Hendrickson is a Raven and Crosby is not, and now the two are (kinda) forever linked.

So, who will have a bigger 2026-27 season? DraftKings Sportsbook has a market for that (as of March 13).

Most regular-season sacks head-to-head

Trey Hendrickson: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Maxx Crosby: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Crosby is more of a household name, but Hendrickson has been just as productive in recent years.

After tallying just 6.5 sacks in his first three seasons with New Orleans, Hendrickson, 31, exploded in Year 4, racking up 13.5. He signed with Cincinnati ahead of Year 5, and has taken off since then.

In five seasons with the Bengals, Hendrickson has 61 sacks in 70 starts, including a league-leading 17.5 in 2024. He's made four Pro Bowls with Cincy, and was first-team All-Pro in 2024.

That same year, Hendrickson also finished second to Patrick Surtain II in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

As for Crosby, he's made the last five Pro Bowls and has twice been named second-team All-Pro. He has 69.5 sacks in 104 career starts, including a career-high 14.5 in 2023.

Last season, Crosby, 28, had 10 sacks in 15 starts. Hendrickson had four in seven starts.

One thing is for certain: The Ravens certainly need help getting to the quarterback.

Last season, Baltimore finished with 30 total sacks, the third-fewest in the league. Only the New York Jets (26) and San Francisco 49ers (20) had fewer.