2027 Super Bowl Odds: Rams Surge After Myles Garrett Blockbuster Trade

The NFL landscape shifted dramatically after the Los Angeles Rams acquired two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Jared Verse, a first-round pick, and additional draft compensation.

The blockbuster deal immediately reshaped the Super Bowl oddsboard, with the Rams surging as the heavy favorite to win Super Bowl LXI.

Let's take a full look at the Super Bowl LXI odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 1 following the Rams' blockbuster trade for Myles Garrett.

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Super Bowl LXI winner

Rams: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Ravens: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Bills: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Seahawks: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Chiefs: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Patriots: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Chargers: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

49ers: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Lions: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Eagles: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Broncos: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Texans: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Bengals: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Packers: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Cowboys: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Bears: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Jaguars: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Colts: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Vikings: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Commanders: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Buccaneers: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Steelers: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Giants: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Panthers: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Saints: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Falcons: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Raiders: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Titans: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Browns: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Jets: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Dolphins: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Cardinals: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Here's what to know about the Super Bowl LXI oddsboard after the blockbuster trade:

The Favorite: Following Monday's blockbuster trade, the Rams Super Bowl odds have jumped from +800 to +550. After extending Matthew Stafford on a one-year, $55 million contract, trading for reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, and acquiring two-time All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie earlier this offseason, the Rams have officially gone all in. They are now the clear Super Bowl favorite and are the only team in the NFL with odds under +1000. The Rams will look to win another Super Bowl on their home field next year, just as they did in 2022.

Other Implications: Because of the impact on the NFC West, both the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers saw their Super Bowl odds drop. The reigning champion Seahawks dropped from +1000 to +1100, while the 49ers fell from +1600 to +1700. The Browns also took a major hit, with their odds plummeting from +15000 to +25000 following the trade.