Why Eagles Hold Leverage Over Patriots In A.J. Brown Trade Talks

Finally, after months of speculation, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown's trade saga could conclude as soon as this week. Yet, it still seems like it isn't a guarantee that Brown will end up getting traded to the team that's been favored to land him during the sweepstakes.

The New England Patriots have no plans to trade a first-round pick for Brown, NFL Network recently reported. As New England has been reported as the likely landing spot for Brown, the report indicates there's still some negotiating to be done between the Patriots and Eagles.

So, who has the upper hand in the trade talks, then? Well, "First Things First's" Nick Wright believes one side clearly has the leverage on his side.

"If you’re not comfortable with that being your [wide receiver] depth chart, and I don’t think you should be, then [Eagles general manager] Howie Roseman has the upper hand in this negotiation. You guys are going to have to pay more than you want to," Wright said.

Brown would be the most accomplished wide receiver in New England if the Patriots were to land him. They reworked their wide receivers room this offseason, releasing Stefon Diggs after he led the team in receiving yards and signed former Green Bay Packers standout Romeo Doubs to a four-year, $68 million deal in free agency. Still, the Patriots lack a clear, true No. 1 option, as none of their pass-catchers on their depth chart have logged a 1,000-yard season.

Brown has plenty of years where he's hit that threshold. After concluding his fourth season with the Eagles, Brown has recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in six of his first seven years in the league. He had 78 receptions for 1,003 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this past season.

Even though Brown had another productive season, he aired out his frustrations with the Eagles' offense throughout the year. That led to trade rumors emerging in March, with teams like the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams being linked to the star wide receiver.

However, the Brown sweepstakes have been a long process due to his contract. Philadelphia is incentivized to trade Brown after June 1, as it would've taken on a $43 million dead cap hit if it moved him prior to that date. If the Eagles trade Brown after Tuesday, they'll take on a $16.4 million dead cap hit.

Even with that in mind, Wright believes that the Eagles hold the cards over the Patriots in trade talks because of what New England did this offseason as it looks to make another run to the Super Bowl with emerging quarterback Drake Maye.

"You guys did not address the position because you believe you have this deal done," Wright said. "If it’s true you don’t want to give up a first[-round pick], my guess is Howie is going to be able to pry a first out of you."