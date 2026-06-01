What's Next: Odell Beckham's Giants Reunion a Futile Trip Down Memory Lane

Nostalgia in sports is nice. That’s especially true for a franchise and fan base that has known mostly misery for the past decade-plus. The good old days for the Giants are getting really old now. It’s understandable that everyone wants to reminisce about happier times.

That’s not why the Giants signed Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday, even though it feels that way to fans of a certain age. They’re not bringing him back to celebrate the 12th anniversary of his iconic catch, or to sell more jerseys, or to put a happy face on perennially losing team. They’re not that desperate for good vibes — at least not yet.

This signing would make way more sense if those were the reasons, though, because Beckham is better suited to be an ambassador to the Giants’ past than a contributor to their promising present. What John Harbaugh’s rebuilding Giants of today need right now is a player who can help a receiving corps ravaged by injuries. They need one that is more than a trip down memory lane. They don’t need a monument to some semi-glorious past. They need someone who can actually help them.

And that’s the problem. Because OBJ probably can’t.

There's no denying Odell Beckham's first few seasons with the Giants were electric. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

As famous as Beckham is, as popular as he remains in New York, and as much as he means to the Giants organization, here is the inconvenient truth: He is a 33-year-old receiver whose body has been battered by injuries, coming off a suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, who missed two of the past four seasons, and who hasn’t played in the NFL in a year and a half. If his name wasn’t Odell Beckham, the Giants wouldn’t have even worked out a player with that recent résumé, especially considering the last time he played — for the Dolphins in 2024 — he caught all of nine passes while playing in just nine games.

He is damaged goods, no matter the hype, and no matter what he looked like in his two workouts with the Giants over the past two months, as he tried hard to convince them to give him one last ride. And on top of that, he remains a superstar spectacle who will command attention whether he deserves it or not. Every interview he gives will be an event. Every catch or non-catch in practice will become a viral highlight. And as always, he will be a social media show and a magnet for gossip columnists and paparazzi wherever he goes off the field.

That’s a lot of focus on a player who, at best, has a ceiling as the Giants’ third or fourth receiver — and that’s this summer, not this season. He’ll likely spend camp behind veteran Darnell Mooney, rookie Malachi Fields, Calvin Austin and maybe more. He might have to battle for practice reps with veterans Braxton Berrios and JuJu Smith-Schuster, the two other darts the Giants threw at the receiver position on Monday. And when Malik Nabers (torn ACL) and Darius Slayton (sports hernia) return, Beckham will be fifth or sixth on the depth chart, if not lower. He might not have a place on the roster at all.

So a lot has to happen for Beckham to become more than just a historical curiosity. And the Giants have to navigate the circus that comes with him while they’re waiting for a miracle to happen. Beckham also has to stay healthy through spring and summer camps, which has rarely happened over the past six years. And he has to prove he has something left in his battered knees, tired legs and worn-down body that will turn 34 in November.

Beckham's last productive stint came with the Ravens and coach John Harbaugh in 2023. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

He will say, of course, that he does. And Harbaugh, who called Beckham "one of my very favorite people in the world," did have a front-row seat for Beckham’s last productive gasp — his 35-catch, 565-yard performance over 14 games in Baltimore in 2023. That would be the "Odell 2.0" that Harbaugh talked about back in April, and it would be a performance the Giants certainly could use while waiting for Nabers and Slayton to return to the field and rediscover their form.

But even Harbaugh wasn’t sure Beckham could do that much. It also wasn’t clear whether, for Beckham, that would be enough.

"Odell wants to be the kind of player that can make a difference," Harbaugh said back in early May. "I'm pretty sure that he can make a team in the National Football League right now, but can he make a difference?"

Beckham hasn’t been a difference-maker in the NFL since 2019, his first season after the Giants traded him to Cleveland and his last before his body began to betray him. He is a fading star who's lost his superpowers, hoping against hope for one last blast.

There’s nothing wrong with that, of course, as long as he accepts it. In theory, he could have value as Harbaugh installs his program and tries to get second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart to grow. Beckham has always been a smart player who thrived because of more than just his remarkable athletic ability. He can show and teach Dart and the Giants’ young receivers things they haven’t thought of before — if he’s willing to step into that veteran mentor role.

Could young QB Jaxson Dart benefit from being around Beckham? (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

But is he willing to do that? Can he accept the fact that younger players like Fields, the Giants’ third-round pick, and even Mooney (28 years old) and Calvin Austin (27) deserve and need more practice reps than Beckham? Can he handle a reduced role and just watch and behave himself while blending into the background as Harbaugh builds his team?

It’s fair to wonder that given the darker path of Beckham’s history, like his still-weird, joint interview with Lil’ Wayne in 2018 where he threw his then-quarterback Eli Manning under the proverbial bus; or the ill-conceived boat trip he organized right before his only trip to the playoffs with the Giants in 2016; or the remarkable social media video in 2018 that featured Beckham in bed with a model, pizza and items that suspiciously looked like drugs.

The Giants believe Beckham has been humbled and has matured since then, and they’re probably right. But the last thing Harbaugh needs is any more distractions, so they better be right. Because Beckham is still Beckham and nothing he does is outside of the spotlight, no matter how buried on the depth chart he is.

And if the Giants are right about all of it — that Beckham is a changed man and healthy and still good enough to contribute — that’s swell. But what’s the upside? He is still a lottery without much of a potential jackpot. The financial risk is low, but so is the potential return on the investment. Outside of warm, fuzzy feelings and a lot of cheers from the fan base, what will New York get? At best, 20-30 catches and one or two throwback highlights?

Beckham is always entertaining, if not impactful. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Giants don’t have a lot to gain.

So yes, they would have been better off signing a younger, healthier receiver, or giving the practice reps to the younger, healthier ones they already have, instead of throwing Beckham into a free-for-all with Berrios, Smith-Schuster and everyone else in a suddenly crowded room. Maybe no other option would’ve been anything close to OBJ. But he isn’t close to his old self either.

It’s not Beckham’s fault. That’s just the reality of time and the price of a violent sport. It really is true that you can’t go back again. And in football, especially at a young man’s position like receiver, it really doesn’t make much sense to even try. The Giants should be looking toward a better future, not trying to restore a relic from their past.