A.J. Brown Earns High Praise From Patriots: ‘Closest Thing I’ve Seen Is Gronk’

A.J. Brown has already made a strong impression on his new team.

The New England Patriots' newest wide receiver received strong praise from head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Tuesday. In fact, after seeing Brown practice for the first time since the Patriots traded for him on Monday, McDaniels compared the star wideout to one of the greatest Patriots players of all time.

"There’s a force to the way he plays the game … Maybe the closest thing I’ve seen is Gronk," McDaniels told reporters, referring to former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. "This is a big guy."

Gronkowski became synonymous with the Patriots’ physical identity during his career, dominating defenders with his size, strength and presence in the red zone. Gronkowski logged 79 touchdown receptions in his nine seasons with the Patriots, as New England hopes Brown can be its next great red zone threat.

Vrabel believes that Brown can not only succeed in that role, but he also thinks the wide receiver can bring a similar edge to New England’s offense that Gronkowski once did.

"I think he loves football," Vrabel told reporters on Tuesday. "I think that he has a physical skill set. I think he’s got great body control. I think he’s strong at the catch point, but I also think he’s grown as a player and wide receiver."

Vrabel has seen Brown’s development firsthand. He coached Brown for three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, seeing the 2019 second-round pick quickly blossom into one of the NFL's top pass-catchers. As the two team up again for the first time since 2021, Vrabel still has a unique understanding of what Brown can bring both on and off the field.

"Just the nuances of release versus press or playing versus bracketed coverages," Vrabel said. "[Brown] plays physical with the football and has been a productive and physical player."

Brown’s ability to overpower defenders while still creating separation has made him one of the league’s toughest matchups at the position. That type of talent has helped Brown log six 1,000-yard seasons in his first seven years, reaching that threshold again in 2025 in what many thought was a down season for the former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver.

Vrabel believes those traits can help elevate the Patriots' offense moving forward, as the team looks to make another Super Bowl run in 2026.

"I’m just excited to add the player," Vrabel said. "I know that the football team is looking forward to having him at practice and get acclimated and whatever that looks like today.

For Brown, reuniting with Vrabel and officially being traded to the Patriots still hasn’t fully sunk in. He described the move as feeling almost like "heaven," capturing just how surreal the moment has been now that it’s become reality.

"Just trying to take it all in as much as I can," Brown told reporters. "Obviously, I got back to work quickly, but there are levels to it. I’m enjoying it. Obviously, I know this ain’t heaven, but it’s close to it."