Thierry Henry, Zlatan Compare France Star Michael Olise To Tom Brady

France has clinched its spot in the 2026 World Cup semifinals after a comfortable 2-0 victory over Morocco, a game in which Les Bleus proved they were far superior.

Despite not scoring or assisting a goal on the day, one player stood out to Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimović: midfielder Michael Olise.

France only won 2-0, but the margin could have been much greater based on the balance of play, and that was despite Kylian Mbappé missing a penalty earlier on after a save from Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé scored within six minutes of each other in the second half to give France a much-deserved victory.

Despite not registering a goal or assist, Olise still bossed the game as France’s main creative outlet, showing his technical ability and his ability to find teammates with accurate, line-breaking passes. His play earned high praise from FOX Sports analysts Henry and Ibrahimović, who compared him to Tom Brady as Olise put on a display at Boston Stadium.

"I want to talk about the pass of Michael Olise," Henry said. "… As soon as you get the ball, it’s over. We’re here in Foxborough … Tom Brady, that’s one of your loop passes in between. This team is very good."

"He did amazing again," Ibrahimović said of the Bayern Munich star. "He was the point guard. The Tom Brady of France today.

"When you have a player like Olise … don’t think, just run and the ball will arrive – and it will arrive exactly where you want it."

France overpowered Morocco in one of the more one-sided quarterfinal matchups in recent history. France never really looked like getting out of second gear. And from the get-go, Morocco looked second best.

"This France team is gonna destroy you, and it feels like they’re not even giving 100%," Ibrahimović said. "I’m sorry to say, but it feels like that. Imagine if they would push and give 100%, where they suffer and they really push for it and fight for it."

"This is world-class," he added. "If I talk about [Kylian] Mbappé, world-class players, you give them a little space, they will punish you. That’s the difference between world-class and the average player."

France vs Morocco Extended Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Quarterfinals

France now awaits the winner of Spain-Belgium in the semifinals. Henry believes this France team will have a difficult test no matter which team it faces, and he hopes there is still another level France can reach even after this overpowering performance.

"I hope they’re going to have more gears, because whoever is coming next is going to be a big game," Henry said.

"If you play Belgium, there is a bit of rivalry there. And if you play Spain, you better be ready because they’re the European champions. You know what Spain can do. They got France out of the last Euros in the semifinal.

"But yeah, let’s be calm, composed, focused. You did what you had to do today, and (did it) well, by the way. On to the next one. Recover, watch the game and see who you’re going to play. Analyze it with whoever you need to analyze it with and get ready.

"It’s going to be, once again, difficult."

France will take on the winner of Belgium-Spain on Tuesday, July 14, at Dallas Stadium (3 p.m. ET on FOX and streaming on FOX One).