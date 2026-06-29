FIFA Men's World Cup
how to watch USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Updated Jul. 1, 2026 9:05 a.m. ET

The USMNT and Bosnia and Herzegovina meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET from San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

The United States won Group D with a 2-1-0 record. Their World Cup path started by beating Paraguay 4-1 and Australia 2-0 before falling 2-3 to Türkiye in their final group match. Folarin Balogun scored twice for the Americans in the group stage. 

Bosnia and Herzegovina advanced as one of the tournament's best third-place finishers out of Group B, going 1-1-1, drawing 1-1 with Canada in their opener, losing 1-4 to Switzerland in their second match and beating Qatar 3-1 in their final group match. Ermin Mahmic found the net twice across the group stage.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Zlatan & Thierry Henry Preview United States’ Round of 32 Matchup vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Zlatan & Thierry Henry Preview United States’ Round of 32 Matchup vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Check out Zlatan Ibrahimović, Alexi Lalas & Thierry Henry’s preview of the United States’ Round of 32 Matchup against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

United StatesProjecting USA's Starting Lineup

  • Goalkeeper: Matt Freese
  • Defender: Antonee "Jedi" Robinson
  • Defender: Tim Ream
  • Defender: Chris Richards
  • Defender: Alex Freeman
  • Midfielder: Tyler Adams
  • Midfielder: Malik Tillman
  • Midfielder: Weston McKennie
  • Attacker: Christian Pulisic
  • Attacker/Defender: Sergiño Dest
  • Forward: Folarin Balogun
 

WHAT YOU SHOULD READ NEXT

USA vs. Bosnia And Herzegovina: Storylines, Projected Lineup, Predictions

USA vs. Bosnia And Herzegovina: Storylines, Projected Lineup, Predictions

Everything to know about USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina in their round of 32 showdown.

 

USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Odds

Learn more about United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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