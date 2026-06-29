How to Watch USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
The USMNT and Bosnia and Herzegovina meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET from San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.
The United States won Group D with a 2-1-0 record. Their World Cup path started by beating Paraguay 4-1 and Australia 2-0 before falling 2-3 to Türkiye in their final group match. Folarin Balogun scored twice for the Americans in the group stage.
Bosnia and Herzegovina advanced as one of the tournament's best third-place finishers out of Group B, going 1-1-1, drawing 1-1 with Canada in their opener, losing 1-4 to Switzerland in their second match and beating Qatar 3-1 in their final group match. Ermin Mahmic found the net twice across the group stage.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
- When: Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET
- Where: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area, CA
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Zlatan & Thierry Henry Preview United States’ Round of 32 Matchup vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Goalkeeper: Matt Freese
- Defender: Antonee "Jedi" Robinson
- Defender: Tim Ream
- Defender: Chris Richards
- Defender: Alex Freeman
- Midfielder: Tyler Adams
- Midfielder: Malik Tillman
- Midfielder: Weston McKennie
- Attacker: Christian Pulisic
- Attacker/Defender: Sergiño Dest
- Forward: Folarin Balogun
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