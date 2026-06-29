How to Watch USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The USMNT and Bosnia and Herzegovina meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET from San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

The United States won Group D with a 2-1-0 record. Their World Cup path started by beating Paraguay 4-1 and Australia 2-0 before falling 2-3 to Türkiye in their final group match. Folarin Balogun scored twice for the Americans in the group stage.

Bosnia and Herzegovina advanced as one of the tournament's best third-place finishers out of Group B, going 1-1-1, drawing 1-1 with Canada in their opener, losing 1-4 to Switzerland in their second match and beating Qatar 3-1 in their final group match. Ermin Mahmic found the net twice across the group stage.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

When: Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area, CA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports

Zlatan & Thierry Henry Preview United States’ Round of 32 Matchup vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Check out Zlatan Ibrahimović, Alexi Lalas & Thierry Henry’s preview of the United States’ Round of 32 Matchup against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Projecting USA's Starting Lineup

Goalkeeper: Matt Freese

Defender: Antonee "Jedi" Robinson

Defender: Tim Ream

Defender: Chris Richards

Defender: Alex Freeman

Midfielder: Tyler Adams

Midfielder: Malik Tillman

Midfielder: Weston McKennie

Attacker: Christian Pulisic

Attacker/Defender: Sergiño Dest

Forward: Folarin Balogun

WHAT YOU SHOULD READ NEXT USA vs. Bosnia And Herzegovina: Storylines, Projected Lineup, Predictions Everything to know about USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina in their round of 32 showdown.

USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Odds

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