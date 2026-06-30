USA vs. Bosnia And Herzegovina: Storylines, Projected Lineup, Predictions

The U.S. men's national team may have lost its World Cup group-stage finale on a last-second goal to Türkiye, but that hasn't changed any of this squad's objectives.

Wednesday's match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32 has the USA primed for a deep run at this tournament. The last time the USMNT won a knockout game was in 2002, so there is plenty on the line at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium against an upstart European side.

Here is everything to know about the USA's round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina:

Key Storyline: The Stakes Are High

Although this has been a terrific World Cup for the USA so far — the team won two consecutive games for the first time in almost a century and its group with a match to spare, allowing the starters to rest and the reserves to gain valuable experience in the loss to Türkiye — it instantly becomes the biggest failure in program history if this squad can’t beat the Bosnians.

Zlatan & Thierry Henry Preview United States’ Round of 32 Matchup vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

That’s a hell of a swing. To be clear: The Stars and Stripes should win this game. They have a better lineup, a deeper bench and will be playing at home. Blowing this would take some doing. But being the clear favorite is tricky, and anything can happen in one game. So the U.S. must mitigate the risk by coming out flying and, crucially, scoring the first goal — something it has done in all three of its games so far. The longer the match remains scoreless, the more the visitors’ belief will grow, as will the pressure on the hosts to avoid disaster. — Doug McIntyre

Not to be cliché, but I am going with Christian Pulisic. He’s only played 77 minutes total during this World Cup, and now that the U.S. is in the knockout stage, it’s a massive moment for him to shine. As Folarin Balogun told reporters earlier this week, the knockout stage is the time when "big players step forward, and the big players carry the pressure and make things happen."

On this team, there’s no bigger player than Pulisic. He masterfully contributed to the team’s first two goals vs. Paraguay, but then was forced to miss the next match vs. Australia with that calf injury. He came on in the second half vs. Türkiye and immediately lifted the quality of play.

On Tuesday, Pulisic told reporters that he’s "feeling good." We expect him to start against Bosnia and Herzegovina and be the star this team needs to keep pushing through the World Cup. — Laken Litman

Projecting USA's Starting Lineup

Goalkeeper: Matt Freese

Defender: Antonee "Jedi" Robinson

Defender: Tim Ream

Defender: Chris Richards

Defender: Alex Freeman

Midfielder: Tyler Adams

Midfielder: Malik Tillman

Midfielder: Weston McKennie

Attacker: Christian Pulisic

Attacker/Defender: Sergiño Dest

Forward: Folarin Balogun

Chris Richards should be back in the lineup after sitting out to avoid a second yellow card. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

In a tournament setting, when Mauricio Pochettino finds a formation and lineup he likes, he tends to stick with it. We saw this at the 2025 Gold Cup when he kept a consistent lineup through the knockouts. As we saw against Australia when Pulisic was hurt and Pochettino went with a two-center-forward formation, he can adapt in interesting ways when he must. Now, he has no restrictions as yellow cards have been wiped clean (meaning Adams, McKennie, Richards and Balogun are back). Pulisic is also available, while both Ream and Robinson are rested.

The good thing about this lineup is there are a number of very versatile players that offer Pochettino ways to adjust without making a substitution. McKennie and Tillman can sit deep or move into a No. 10 or winger role if needed. Pulisic can cut in and play as a No. 10 or second striker. Dest can play as a winger or as a right back.

This was the lineup Pochettino chose in the very important opening game. It is hard to see him changing something that worked so well. — Brian Sciaretta

What To Expect From Bosnia And Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina's approach will be similar to what the USA saw against Paraguay. I'm expecting more of a mid-block instead of a low one, like what Australia played. Bosnia will defend higher up the field but still won't leave itself too exposed.

Bosnia and Herzegovina had the third-fewest entries into the opponent's 18-yard box and the lowest of any team that advanced to the round of 32. That should give you an idea of what to expect from them in this match.

That should not sound like I'm discrediting what Bosnia and Herzegovina is capable of, since the squad does have a couple of players who are more than capable of making an impact in attack. — Walker Zimmerman