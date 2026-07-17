How to Watch the 2026 World Cup Final This Sunday
The World Cup Final is almost here. Spain and Argentina will meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, July 19 at 3 p.m. ET from New York New Jersey Stadium.
How to Watch World Cup Final
- When: Sunday, July 19, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET
- Where: New York New Jersey Stadium, New York New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Spain's Road to the World Cup Final
Spain opened the group stage with a scoreless draw against Cape Verde, then won six straight to reach the final. It routed Austria, 3-0, in the round of 32, then beat Portugal, 1-0, in the round of 16 to send Cristiano Ronaldo home. Spain finally conceded in the quarterfinals, but Mikel Merino scored his second straight winning goal in a 2-1 win over Belgium, the only goal Spain has allowed all tournament.
Argentina's Road to the World Cup Final
Argentina carried a perfect record into the final, though nothing about the defending champions' run has been easy. It opened Group J with routs of Algeria and Austria before capping the group stage with a 3-1 win over Jordan. From there, Argentina needed extra time three straight times: a 3-2 win over Cape Verde in the round of 32, a 3-2 win over Egypt in the round of 16, and a 3-1 win over Switzerland in the quarterfinals. It punched its ticket to the final by beating England, 2-1, in Wednesday's semifinal.
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