FIFA Men's World Cup
how to watch the world cup final
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch the 2026 World Cup Final This Sunday

Updated Jul. 17, 2026 1:03 p.m. ET

The World Cup Final is almost here. Spain and Argentina will meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, July 19 at 3 p.m. ET from New York New Jersey Stadium.

How to Watch World Cup Final

Spain's Road to the World Cup Final

Spain opened the group stage with a scoreless draw against Cape Verde, then won six straight to reach the final. It routed Austria, 3-0, in the round of 32, then beat Portugal, 1-0, in the round of 16 to send Cristiano Ronaldo home. Spain finally conceded in the quarterfinals, but Mikel Merino scored his second straight winning goal in a 2-1 win over Belgium, the only goal Spain has allowed all tournament.

Argentina's Road to the World Cup Final

Argentina carried a perfect record into the final, though nothing about the defending champions' run has been easy. It opened Group J with routs of Algeria and Austria before capping the group stage with a 3-1 win over Jordan. From there, Argentina needed extra time three straight times: a 3-2 win over Cape Verde in the round of 32, a 3-2 win over Egypt in the round of 16, and a 3-1 win over Switzerland in the quarterfinals. It punched its ticket to the final by beating England, 2-1, in Wednesday's semifinal.

Spain vs Argentina World Cup Final: The bet you CANNOT miss

Spain vs Argentina World Cup Final: The bet you CANNOT miss
Spain vs. Argentina bets, Messi vs. Yamal, plus MLB, NFL & CFB picks with The Bear & crew.
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