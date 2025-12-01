2026 World Cup Host Countries, Cities, Stadiums

With the largest World Cup field ever (48 teams), you're going to need a lot of stadiums to host the 104 matches. That's why we'll have three countries (the most ever) hosting the tournament across 16 cities. Here's what you need to know.

When and Where is the Draw? How to Watch?

The World Cup draw will be held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Dec. 5 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. The draw will air live on FOX and be streamed on FOX One, FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. Coverage for the event that will decide the groups for all 48 teams will begin with a live pre-show at 11:30 AM ET/8:30 AM PT.

The draw will take place from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET and upon its conclusion, live coverage on FOX will continue until 3:00 PM ET providing instant analysis, reactions and interviews.

When is the World Cup?

The World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports app are your complete home for World Cup content, including live matches, complete highlights, commentary and analysis, and full-match replays.

Who is Hosting the World Cup?

For the first time ever, there will be three countries hosting the World Cup – the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Only once in the tournament's history have there been co-hosts, with the 2002 edition being held in South Korea and Japan.

For 2026, the majority of the 104 matches will be held in the U.S., with 78 games spread across 11 cities. Canada (two cities) and Mexico (three cities) will have 13 matches each.

What are World Cup Cities and Stadiums?

In all, 16 cities across the three countries will host World Cup games. You'll recognize several of these stadiums as they're home to NFL teams.

Canada

Toronto (BMO Field)

Vancouver (BC Place)

Mexico

Guadalajara (Estadio Akron)

Mexico City (Estadio Azteca)

Monterrey (Estadio BBVA)

United States

Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Boston (Gillette Stadium)

Dallas (AT&T Stadium)

Houston (NRG Stadium)

Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium)

Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium)

Miami (Hard Rock Stadium)

New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium)

Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field)

San Francisco/Bay Area (Levi’s Stadium)

Seattle (Lumen Field)