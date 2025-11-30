USA's World Cup Make-or-Break Stars? Donovan, Holden, Lalas, Jones Make Picks

Goals, defense, locker room vibes. Each of the 26 players selected to the U.S. men’s national team for the 2026 World Cup is going to have a big role.

But some are going to be bigger than others.

FOX Sports analysts Landon Donovan, Stu Holden, Cobi Jones, and Alexi Lalas – all former U.S. men’s team stars who’ve been on the big stage – make their picks of which four players will be instrumental to a big USMNT run at next summer’s 48-team extravaganza.

Christian Pulisic

(Photo by Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

Age: 27

Position: Forward

Club: AC Milan (Italy)

Stu Holden: The first and obvious name is Christian Pulisic. He is the U.S.’s star player and I truly believe that the U.S. will only go as far as Pulisic can take them. What I mean by that is, in the international game, when you get to the knockout stage of a tournament, the teams are pretty similar in certain areas of the field, and we always say that games are decided in the boxes. Having a guy that can consistently finish off a play like he did in Qatar is huge.

When I think of 2010, Landon was our star player. He made the difference against Algeria, made that play late in the game to win our group, and we get to the next round. He has to be healthy, he has to be confident, he has to be in sync with his teammates, but he is a guy that, even though we’ve had some good performances without him in different moments recently, when it comes to the best teams in the world, and when the U.S. is having to play against a Netherlands or an Argentina or a Spain, and you’re going to get that one chance in the game, you want that chance to fall to the feet of Christian Pulisic.

Folarin Balogun

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Age: 24

Position: Forward

Club: AS Monaco (France)

Landon Donovan: I was at the Ecuador game in Austin and that was the first time I’d seen Flo Balogun play live, and he’s different — he’s different than anything we have. With all due respect to Patrick Agyemang, Haji Wright, Josh Sargent, etc., he just moves different, he plays different, he sees the field different, and he’s a killer in the box. He needs to be fit and healthy, but when he is, he’s a true difference-maker. Christian’s a different type of player and can pull off special plays, whether he’s scoring or making passes; Flo in the box can make special plays too, so we need him to be going well.

Chris Richards

(Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Age: 25

Position: Defender

Club: Crystal Palace (England)

Alexi Lalas: It’s very, very rare, but every once in a while, I’m wrong. I will raise my hand and say I didn’t see it when Chris Richards first came onto the scene, and I think that that’s fair; I can defend that. But I think he has grown by leaps and bounds, and it’s been wonderful to see — so much so that I think he’s in as a starter.

I think he is crucial to the U.S. because it’s all fine and well to talk about scoring goals — and, yes, we want to do that — but the reality is, especially as you get further in the tournament and get matched up with better and better teams, you’re going to need defense, and you’re going to need defenders, and I think he’s coming into what is obviously a home World Cup, but I also think he’s coming in with incredible confidence.

I love his personality, I love his smile, there is a ruthlessness that has crept into his game, but I hope that he doesn’t lose the joy that he seems to have and the smile that he has. I don’t think he will, and I think this stage is set up for him to succeed.

Weston McKennie

(Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Age: 27

Position: Midfielder

Club: Juventus (Italy)

Cobi Jones: Weston McKennie has to be there because of everything he brings: Spasskanone. You know what that is? "The Fun Cannon." That was his nickname when he was at Schalke, and what that tells me is there’s a personality he brings to the team: playing hard and having a fun time while doing it.

One of the great coaches in American soccer was [former LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders manager] Sigi Schmid, a German, and one of his things was always "we’re going to have serious fun." Now I don’t know if that works together, but that’s what always used to say, and Weston McKennie gives you that, especially now with how he’s playing at Juventus and his positioning and I think Pochettino’s going to do the same.

He started out as an 8/6 type of player. Now we see him at times go forward like a second striker. He’s been that utilitarian player and played right back; he can do it all. Remember: this is a game, and you have to have some light moments when you’re stressed, and he brings that along with the work rate that he gives that I don’t think any other player on that team can do. The up and down, the back and forth of it all. Weston McKennie is going to be there.