USA at World Cup 2026: Group Stage Matchups, Path to Final, 4th of July Game

The United States men's national team knows its path to glory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after the draw took place on Friday at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

We're getting excited about the 2026 World Cup and seeing the U.S. men's national team take on the best teams from across the globe. Next summer's edition of soccer's marquee event will include 48 teams (the biggest field ever) and will be co-hosted by three countries: the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

But there are some questions we want answered. Who are the team's opponents? Did it get roped into a Group of Death? How could Christian Pulisic and Co. reach the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium? We have you covered.

JUMP TO: Schedule/Opponents | Path to World Cup final? | Fourth of July Game? | History, Best Finish

When is the World Cup?

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports app are your complete home for World Cup content, including live matches, complete highlights, commentary and analysis, and full-match replays.

What is USA's World Cup Schedule? Who are the Opponents?

The United States will know their three group-stage opponents on Dec. 5 when the World Cup draw happens in Washington, D.C., at the Kennedy Center. The team does know its group already (Group D). This was to ensure that, as co-hosts of the tournament, the U.S. would play all three of its matches in the country.

The United States' three group stage games will be as follows:

June 12 vs. Paraguay — at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

June 19 vs. Australia — at Lumen Field in Seattle

June 25 vs. Türkiye/Romania/Slovakia/Kosovo — at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

How can the USA Reach the World Cup Final?

(Photo by Mike Stobe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

With their group-stage dates known (even without opponents), we can map out the USA's road to the final. There are in total five scenarios for the team to reach the final.

If the USA wins Group D:

Round of 32 match – July 1 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (San Francisco Bay Area)

Round of 16 match – July 6 at Lumen Stadium in Seattle

Quarterfinals match – July 10 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

Semifinals match – July 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (Dallas Area)

Final – July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (New York City Area)

If the USA finishes second in Group D:

Round of 32 match – July 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (Dallas Area)

Round of 16 match — July 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Quarterfinals match – July 11 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Semifinals match – July 15 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Final – July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (New York City Area)

How Can the USA Play a World Cup Game on Fourth of July?

Only if the United Staets doesn't finish first or second in Group D and instead reaches the knockout stage as one of the eight best third-place teams. So it's a tricky road. But here are the scenarios for seeing the U.S. play on Independence Day in Philadelphia.

Scenario 1

Round of 32 match — June 29 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (Boston Area)

Round of 16 match — July 4 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

Quarterfinals match – July 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (Boston Area)

Semifinals match – July 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (Dallas Area)

Final – July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (New York City Area)

Scenario 2

Round of 32 match — June 30 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (New York City Area)

Round of 16 match — July 4 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

Quarterfinals match – July 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (Boston Area)

Semifinals match – July 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (Dallas Area)

Final – July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (New York City Area)

Scenario 3

This scenario doesn't have them playing on July 4 but still advancing as a third-place team:

Round of 32 match — July 3 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Round of 16 match — July 7 at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada

Quarterfinals match – July 11 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Semifinals match – July 15 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Final – July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (New York City Area)

What’s the USA World Cup History and Best Finish?

The United States has appeared 11 FIFA World Cups, qualifying in 1930, 1934, 1950, 1990, 1994 (hosts), 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022. The 2026 edition will be their 12th appearance and the second they host the event (this one alongside Canada and Mexico).

The United States' best-ever finish came in the inaugural 1930 World Cup in Uruguay, where they reached the semifinals. Since no third-place match was held that year, FIFA officially lists the United States as finishing in third place.

In the modern era, the team’s most notable run occurred in 2002 when they reached the quarterfinals. The U.S. defeated Portugal in the group stage and beat Mexico 2–0 in the Round of 16 before narrowly falling 1–0 to Germany in a match remembered for a missed handball call.