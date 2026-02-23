Would Christian Pulisic Be Right Fit To Replace Liverpool's Mohamed Salah?

Liverpool cult hero Emile Heskey believes that USA star Christian Pulisic could be a useful replacement for Mohamed Salah at Anfield. The American forward boasts Premier League experience from a stint at Chelsea and has starred in Italy for AC Milan. A return to England is being speculated on, with another winger potentially being required on Merseyside.

Salah transfer: Will Egyptian superstar leave Liverpool in 2026?

Egyptian superstar Salah is tied to a contract with Liverpool through to the summer of 2027. He has, however, cut a frustrated figure at times this season — delivering an explosive outburst at one stage — and seen his output dip. The 33-year-old has not registered a Premier League goal since November 1.

Moves to the Saudi Pro League or MLS have been mooted for Salah, as Liverpool can still generate a fee from any sale, with rumours ramping up regarding potential successors in the Reds’ right wing berth.

Could USA star Pulisic replace Salah at Anfield?

United States international Pulisic is said to be in the mix there, as he delays the signing of a new contract at San Siro, and Heskey feels ‘Captain America’ could be a shrewd addition to Arne Slot’s squad.

The former Liverpool striker told OLBG: "I actually quite like Christian Pulisic. He is very direct. He probably didn't get as many goals as I would have liked him to get at Chelsea but I thought he gave defences problems.

"Obviously after a good World Cup, being at home with the pressure on him, he is definitely someone who could offer something different to Mohamed Salah or even Cody Gakpo right now.

"Mo left Chelsea to go to Italy and look at what he’s done for Liverpool. I think it’d be great to see someone like Pulisic come back into the Premier League in the same way because I’m guessing he would love to show that his time at Chelsea was just a little blip. He was only a young lad when he came over."

Heskey adds Kvaratskhelia & Bowen to list of potential targets

Several other names have been added to the pot when it comes to attacking additions for Liverpool, with interest said to have been retained in Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon - a former Everton star who grew up as a Reds supporter.

Heskey has named another couple of proven performers that could be considered, with one of those boasting Premier League experience at West Ham, while the other is a Champions League winner with Paris Saint-Germain.

Ex-England star Heskey added: "We’re talking about replacing Mohamed Salah and I think as fans you've got to look at something different because you can't replace Mo Salah.

"I remember one season I was speaking to someone who said Mo's had a bad season. He'd scored 25 goals. I'd love to have had that bad of a season! We're talking about someone scoring 20 plus, nearly 30 goals a season for 10 years.

"I think we've just got to look at something different and it might not suit the manager anyway to have someone like Mo Salah. He might want to change the formation. I know that he was talking about a 4-4-2 diamond midfield and not having high and wide wingers and that would need something different.

"I don't think you can replace Mo Salah but I do like the lad from PSG, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. He would be my go-to.

"Would Jarrod Bowen be a downgrade from Mohamed Salah? I think most players are a downgrade compared to Salah but to be honest with you Bowen is a different type of player and he would probably help the formation because he’s going to work a little bit harder than Mo.

"I'm not saying Mo doesn't work hard but Bowen has a different work rate and work ethic because he's coming from West Ham and before that the lower leagues. It’s totally different. Andrew Robertson was arguably one of our best signings and he came from Hull City."

Salah's record: Goals & trophies at Liverpool

Salah has scored 252 goals for Liverpool through 429 appearances. He is a three-time PFA Player of the Year and winner of four Golden Boots. Two Premier League titles have been landed with the Reds, alongside Champions League and domestic cup honors, and whoever is charged with the task of filling his boots will have a sizable job on their hands.