Premier League Winners: Complete list of champions by year
The English Premier League (EPL) is the best of the best in the English football league system. It is also one of the most popular and widely watched football leagues in the world. Renamed the Premier League back in 1992, professional English football dates back to 1889.
While many other sports include a playoff system and a final championship game, the Premier League team with the most points (three for a win and one for a tie) at the end of the season is crowned the champion.
Let's take a look back at the complete list of Premier League winners.
Premier League Winners
2022–23: Manchester City
2021–22: Manchester City
2020–21: Manchester City
2019–20: Liverpool
2018–19: Manchester City
2017–18: Manchester City
2016–17: Chelsea
2015–16: Leicester City
2014–15: Chelsea
2013–14: Manchester City
2012–13: Manchester United
2011–12: Manchester City
2010–11: Manchester United
2009–10: Chelsea
2008–09: Manchester United
2007–08: Manchester United
2006–07: Manchester United
2005–06: Chelsea
2004–05: Chelsea
2003–04: Arsenal
2002–03: Manchester United
2001–02: Arsenal
2000–01: Manchester United
1999–2000: Manchester United
1998–99: Manchester United
1997–98: Arsenal
1996–97: Manchester United
1995–96: Manchester United
1994–95: Blackburn Rovers
1993–94: Manchester United
1992–93: Manchester United
1991–92: Leeds United
1990–91: Arsenal
1989–90: Liverpool
1988–89: Arsenal
1987–88: Liverpool
1986–87: Everton
1985–86: Liverpool
1984–85: Everton
1983–84: Liverpool
1982–83: Liverpool
1981–82: Liverpool
1980–81: Aston Villa
1979–80: Liverpool
1978–79: Liverpool
1977–78: Nottingham Forest
1976–77: Liverpool
1975–76: Liverpool
1974–75: Derby County
1973–74: Leeds United
1972–73: Liverpool
1971–72: Derby County
1970–71: Arsenal
1969–70: Everton
1968–69: Leeds United
1967–68: Manchester City
1966–67: Manchester United
1965–66: Liverpool
1964–65: Manchester United
1963–64: Liverpool
1962–63: Everton
1961–62: Ipswich Town
1960–61: Tottenham Hotspur
1959–60: Burnley
1958–59: Wolverhampton Wanderers
1957–58: Wolverhampton Wanderers
1956–57: Manchester United
1955–56: Manchester United
1954–55: Chelsea
1953–54: Wolverhampton Wanderers
1952–53: Arsenal
1951–52: Manchester United
1950–51: Tottenham Hotspur
1949–50: Portsmouth
1948–49: Portsmouth
1947–48: Arsenal
1946–47: Liverpool
1939–40 to 1945–46: League suspended because of World War II
1938–39: Everton
1937–38: Arsenal
1936–37: Manchester City
1935–36: Sunderland
1934–35: Arsenal
1933–34: Arsenal
1932–33: Arsenal
1931–32: Everton
1930–31: Arsenal
1929–30: Sheffield Wednesday
1928–29: The Wednesday
1927–28: Everton
1926–27: Newcastle United
1925–26: Huddersfield Town
1924–25: Huddersfield Town
1923–24: Huddersfield Town
1922–23: Liverpool
1921–22: Liverpool
1920–21: Burnley
1919–20: West Bromwich Albion
1915–16 to 1918–19: League suspended because of World War I
1914–15: Everton
1913–14: Blackburn Rovers
1912–13: Sunderland
1911–12: Blackburn Rovers
1910–11: Manchester United
1909–10: Aston Villa
1908–09: Newcastle United
1907–08: Manchester United
1906–07: Newcastle United
1905–06: Liverpool
1904–05: Newcastle United
1903–04: The Wednesday
1902–03: The Wednesday
1901–02: Sunderland
1900–01: Liverpool
1899–1900: Aston Villa
1898–99: Aston Villa
1897–98: Sheffield United
1896–97: Aston Villa
1895–96: Aston Villa
1894–95: Sunderland
1893–94: Aston Villa
1892–93: Sunderland
1891–92: Sunderland
1890–91: Everton
1889–90: Preston North End
1888–89: Preston North End
Which clubs have won the most Premier League titles?
Twenty-four clubs have won Premier League championships. Check out the full list of teams and number of titles below:
- Manchester United (20)
- Liverpool (19)
- Arsenal (13)
- Everton (9)
- Manchester City (9)
- Aston Villa (7)
- Chelsea (6)
- Sunderland (6)
- Newcastle United (4)
- Sheffield Wednesday (4)
- Blackburn Rovers (3)
- Huddersfield Town (3)
- Leeds United (3)
- Wolverhampton Wanderers (3)
- Burnley (2)
- Derby County (2)
- Preston North End (2)
- Portsmouth (2)
- Tottenham Hotspur (2)
- Ipswich Town (1)
- Leicester City (1)
- Nottingham Forest (1)
- Sheffield United (1)
- West Bromwich Albion (1)