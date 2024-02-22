English Premier League Premier League Winners: Complete list of champions by year Updated Feb. 22, 2024 11:45 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The English Premier League (EPL) is the best of the best in the English football league system. It is also one of the most popular and widely watched football leagues in the world. Renamed the Premier League back in 1992, professional English football dates back to 1889.

While many other sports include a playoff system and a final championship game, the Premier League team with the most points (three for a win and one for a tie) at the end of the season is crowned the champion.

Let's take a look back at the complete list of Premier League winners.

Premier League Winners

2022–23: Manchester City

2021–22: Manchester City

2020–21: Manchester City

2019–20: Liverpool

2018–19: Manchester City

2017–18: Manchester City

2016–17: Chelsea

2015–16: Leicester City

2014–15: Chelsea

2013–14: Manchester City

2012–13: Manchester United

2011–12: Manchester City

2010–11: Manchester United

2009–10: Chelsea

2008–09: Manchester United

2007–08: Manchester United

2006–07: Manchester United

2005–06: Chelsea

2004–05: Chelsea

2003–04: Arsenal

2002–03: Manchester United

2001–02: Arsenal

2000–01: Manchester United

1999–2000: Manchester United

1998–99: Manchester United

1997–98: Arsenal

1996–97: Manchester United

1995–96: Manchester United

1994–95: Blackburn Rovers

1993–94: Manchester United

1992–93: Manchester United

1991–92: Leeds United

1990–91: Arsenal

1989–90: Liverpool

1988–89: Arsenal

1987–88: Liverpool

1986–87: Everton

1985–86: Liverpool

1984–85: Everton

1983–84: Liverpool

1982–83: Liverpool

1981–82: Liverpool

1980–81: Aston Villa

1979–80: Liverpool

1978–79: Liverpool

1977–78: Nottingham Forest

1976–77: Liverpool

1975–76: Liverpool

1974–75: Derby County

1973–74: Leeds United

1972–73: Liverpool

1971–72: Derby County

1970–71: Arsenal

1969–70: Everton

1968–69: Leeds United

1967–68: Manchester City

1966–67: Manchester United

1965–66: Liverpool

1964–65: Manchester United

1963–64: Liverpool

1962–63: Everton

1961–62: Ipswich Town

1960–61: Tottenham Hotspur

1959–60: Burnley

1958–59: Wolverhampton Wanderers

1957–58: Wolverhampton Wanderers

1956–57: Manchester United

1955–56: Manchester United

1954–55: Chelsea

1953–54: Wolverhampton Wanderers

1952–53: Arsenal

1951–52: Manchester United

1950–51: Tottenham Hotspur

1949–50: Portsmouth

1948–49: Portsmouth

1947–48: Arsenal

1946–47: Liverpool

1939–40 to 1945–46: League suspended because of World War II

1938–39: Everton

1937–38: Arsenal

1936–37: Manchester City

1935–36: Sunderland

1934–35: Arsenal

1933–34: Arsenal

1932–33: Arsenal

1931–32: Everton

1930–31: Arsenal

1929–30: Sheffield Wednesday

1928–29: The Wednesday

1927–28: Everton

1926–27: Newcastle United

1925–26: Huddersfield Town

1924–25: Huddersfield Town

1923–24: Huddersfield Town

1922–23: Liverpool

1921–22: Liverpool

1920–21: Burnley

1919–20: West Bromwich Albion

1915–16 to 1918–19: League suspended because of World War I

1914–15: Everton

1913–14: Blackburn Rovers

1912–13: Sunderland

1911–12: Blackburn Rovers

1910–11: Manchester United

1909–10: Aston Villa

1908–09: Newcastle United

1907–08: Manchester United

1906–07: Newcastle United

1905–06: Liverpool

1904–05: Newcastle United

1903–04: The Wednesday

1902–03: The Wednesday

1901–02: Sunderland

1900–01: Liverpool

1899–1900: Aston Villa

1898–99: Aston Villa

1897–98: Sheffield United

1896–97: Aston Villa

1895–96: Aston Villa

1894–95: Sunderland

1893–94: Aston Villa

1892–93: Sunderland

1891–92: Sunderland

1890–91: Everton

1889–90: Preston North End

1888–89: Preston North End

Which clubs have won the most Premier League titles?

Twenty-four clubs have won Premier League championships. Check out the full list of teams and number of titles below:

Manchester United (20)

Liverpool (19)

Arsenal (13)

Everton (9)

Manchester City (9)

Aston Villa (7)

Chelsea (6)

Sunderland (6)

Newcastle United (4)

Sheffield Wednesday (4)

Blackburn Rovers (3)

Huddersfield Town (3)

Leeds United (3)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (3)

Burnley (2)

Derby County (2)

Preston North End (2)

Portsmouth (2)

Tottenham Hotspur (2)

Ipswich Town (1)

Leicester City (1)

Nottingham Forest (1)

Sheffield United (1)

West Bromwich Albion (1)

