RIC BUCHER VIDEOS STORIES

Ric Bucher on James Harden's exit: I blame KD for not doing enough to convince him to stay I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Ric Bucher on James Harden's exit: I blame KD for not doing enough to convince him to stay I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

2 DAYS AGO Fox Sports

NBA trade deadline: Winners, losers and the Lakers

After a frenzied NBA trade deadline, Ric Bucher explains how the deals will impact the buyout market, playoff field, offseason and beyond.
3 DAYS AGO
NBA trade deadline: Winners, losers and the Lakers
Ric Bucher on James Harden-Ben Simmons trade: I don't think anyone here is a winner I THE HERD

Ric Bucher on James Harden-Ben Simmons trade: I don't think anyone here is a winner I THE HERD

3 DAYS AGO Fox Sports

Damian Lillard following Chris Paul model, on board with Portland rebuild

The Trail Blazers are in full-on rebuild mode, but franchise icon Damian Lillard looks to be staying loyal, Ric Bucher writes.
5 DAYS AGO
Damian Lillard following Chris Paul model, on board with Portland rebuild

Can Ja, LaMelo, Luka fill NBA star void for LeBron, Steph, KD?

What happens when the biggest stars age out of a star-driven league? Ric Bucher examines where the NBA spotlight goes next.
FEBRUARY 3
Can Ja, LaMelo, Luka fill NBA star void for LeBron, Steph, KD?

Why is Steph Curry in worst shooting slump of his career?

Since breaking the 3-point record, Steph Curry has lost his range. Ric Bucher tries to explain the worst slump of Curry's career.
JANUARY 27
Why is Steph Curry in worst shooting slump of his career?

Is Grayson Allen a dirty player? NBA insiders weigh in

Ric Bucher examines Grayson Allen's reputation as a dirty player, Donovan Mitchell's tenuous status in Utah and more.
JANUARY 26
Is Grayson Allen a dirty player? NBA insiders weigh in

Bucks, Suns, Warriors, Heat top list of NBA title contenders

As the NBA season hits its midpoint, Ric Bucher talks with league insiders about which teams can win the title.
JANUARY 21
Bucks, Suns, Warriors, Heat top list of NBA title contenders
Ric Bucher: Despite LeBron's recent phenomenal play, he does not belong in MVP conversations I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Ric Bucher: Despite LeBron's recent phenomenal play, he does not belong in MVP conversations I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

JANUARY 7 Fox Sports
Ric Bucher: I love that LeBron wants to play with his son Bronny but hate that he said it I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Ric Bucher: I love that LeBron wants to play with his son Bronny but hate that he said it I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

JANUARY 4 Fox Sports
Ric Bucher fully expects mutual parting of ways between Browns & Baker Mayfield this offseason I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Ric Bucher fully expects mutual parting of ways between Browns & Baker Mayfield this offseason I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

JANUARY 4 Fox Sports

A veteran's guide to getting back in the NBA as a COVID sub

Ric Bucher looks at why some veterans have been called on to fill the gaps on NBA rosters — and why some have been left out.
DECEMBER 31, 2021
A veteran's guide to getting back in the NBA as a COVID sub
Ric Bucher explains why he agrees with Damian Lillard that too much value is on winning titles I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Ric Bucher explains why he agrees with Damian Lillard that too much value is on winning titles I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

DECEMBER 29, 2021 Fox Sports

Struggling Lakers could still be a factor in West playoffs

Ric Bucher has been skeptical about the Lakers, but now he's here to offer signs of hope for L.A.'s playoff prospects.
DECEMBER 29, 2021
Struggling Lakers could still be a factor in West playoffs

Is there another level for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell?

Once considered a rising star in the NBA, Donovan Mitchell is no longer the darling of scouts. Ric Bucher examines why.
DECEMBER 24, 2021
Is there another level for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell?
Ric Bucher discusses whether Steph Curry is the MVP front runner, coaching challenges I THE HERD

Ric Bucher discusses whether Steph Curry is the MVP front runner, coaching challenges I THE HERD

DECEMBER 24, 2021 Fox Sports

NBA head coaches open up on game-planning during COVID

Ric Bucher talked with four head coaches about the many challenges in preparing for games during the NBA's COVID outbreak.
DECEMBER 23, 2021
NBA head coaches open up on game-planning during COVID

Is Steph Curry like Michael Jordan? Comparisons arise as Warriors star nears 3-point record

Stephen Curry's onslaught on the NBA record books is cementing his place in NBA history — and drawing comparisons to a legend.
DECEMBER 9, 2021
Is Steph Curry like Michael Jordan? Comparisons arise as Warriors star nears 3-point record
Ric Bucher: Steve Kerr comparing Steph Curry to Michael Jordan is crazy and troublesome I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Ric Bucher: Steve Kerr comparing Steph Curry to Michael Jordan is crazy and troublesome I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

DECEMBER 8, 2021 Fox Sports
Ric Bucher: LeBron can't save Lakers season — he's in his 19th season I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Ric Bucher: LeBron can't save Lakers season — he's in his 19th season I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

DECEMBER 3, 2021 Fox Sports

Phoenix Suns or Golden State Warriors: Which team will be primed for the postseason?

While the teams battle twice this week, Ric Bucher asks NBA insiders which one will be best positioned come the playoffs.
DECEMBER 1, 2021
Phoenix Suns or Golden State Warriors: Which team will be primed for the postseason?

Ric Bucher's NBA Notebook: Did the LeBron-Stewart incident light a fire under Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis played like a man possessed after LeBron's ejection Sunday. Ric Bucher asks NBA insiders if AD can keep it up.
NOVEMBER 23, 2021
Ric Bucher's NBA Notebook: Did the LeBron-Stewart incident light a fire under Anthony Davis?
Ric Bucher explains why he would build a team around Steph Curry over Kevin Durant I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Ric Bucher explains why he would build a team around Steph Curry over Kevin Durant I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

NOVEMBER 19, 2021 Fox Sports

Steph Curry's talent — and contagious spirit — helped lift Golden State back to the top of the NBA

The Warriors are back atop the NBA thanks to Steph Curry and a team culture he wouldn't let die, Ric Bucher writes.
NOVEMBER 19, 2021
Steph Curry's talent — and contagious spirit — helped lift Golden State back to the top of the NBA
Ric Bucher: Not only is KD winning the break up — he's already won I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Ric Bucher: Not only is KD winning the break up — he's already won I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

NOVEMBER 17, 2021 Fox Sports
