Home
Scores
Watch
Odds
Stories
Search
Sign In
Account
SPORTS & TEAMS
PLAYERS
SHOWS
PERSONALITIES
SPORTS
SPORTS & TEAMS
PLAYERS
SHOWS
PERSONALITIES
SPORTS
NFL
NCAA FB
MLB
NBA
NCAA BK
NASCAR
Soccer
USFL
NHL
Golf
Premier Boxing Champions
WWE
UFC
WNBA
NCAAW BK
Olympics
PERSONALITIES
Shannon Sharpe
Colin Cowherd
Skip Bayless
Alexi Lalas
Emmanuel Acho
Nick Wright
Chris Broussard
Ben Verlander
Bob Stoops
Bucky Brooks
Ric Bucher
Melissa Rohlin
Joel Klatt
Ryan Satin
Jason McIntyre
Bob Pockrass
RJ Young
Martin Rogers
Mark Titus
Sam Panayotovich
Charlotte Wilder
Joe Buck
Jordan Shusterman
Mark Sanchez
Yaron Weitzman
Tate Frazier
Geoff Schwartz
Troy Aikman
Gus Johnson
Doug McIntyre
Rob Stone
Jake Mintz
Michael Vick
Cousin Sal
Reggie Bush
Erin Andrews
Matt Leinart
Pedro Moura
Dr. Matt Provencher
Mike Pereira
Dean Blandino
Clay Travis
Jay Glazer
Ken Rosenthal
Charissa Thompson
Tom Rinaldi
Marcellus Wiley
Peter Schrager
Terry Bradshaw
Alex Rodriguez
Joy Taylor
Jeff Gordon
Kevin Wildes
Frank Thomas
Clint Bowyer
Michael Strahan
Shannon Spake
David Ortiz
Jimmy Johnson
Stu Holden
Adam Amin
Dontrelle Willis
Jamie Little
Kevin Burkhardt
John Smoltz
Pam Oliver
Bruce Feldman
Michael Waltrip
Howie Long
Jenny Taft
Curt Menefee
Mark Schlereth
Mike Joy
Tim Brando
Jenna Wolfe
Jim Jackson
Chris Myers
Regan Smith
Lindsay Czarniak
Steve Lavin
Maurice Edu
Jennifer Hale
Tom Verducci
Larry McReynolds
Kaitlyn Vincie
Bill Raftery
Daryl Johnston
Kristina Pink
Johnny Strong
Alex Curry
Donny Marshall
Dave Wannstedt
Cobi Jones
Laura Okmin
JP Dellacamera
Adam Alexander
Aly Wagner
Heather O'Reilly
Lennox Lewis
Brian Kenny
Shawn Porter
Keith Thurman
Lisa Byington
Danielle Slaton
Katie Witham
Danny Garcia
Kyndra de St. Aubin
Joe Goossen
A.J. Pierzynski
Vince Welch
Dr. Joe Machnik
Heidi Androl
Bobby Labonte
Spencer Tillman
Kenny Albert
Jonathan Vilma
Greg Jennings
Todd Bodine
Joe Davis
Brady Quinn
RIC BUCHER
FOX SPORTS NBA ANALYST
PERSONALITIES
>
RIC BUCHER
VIDEOS STORIES
VIDEOS & STORIES
SOCIAL
BIO
Ric Bucher on James Harden's exit: I blame KD for not doing enough to convince him to stay I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
2 DAYS AGO
•
Fox Sports
NBA trade deadline: Winners, losers and the Lakers
After a frenzied NBA trade deadline, Ric Bucher explains how the deals will impact the buyout market, playoff field, offseason and beyond.
3 DAYS AGO
Ric Bucher on James Harden-Ben Simmons trade: I don't think anyone here is a winner I THE HERD
3 DAYS AGO
•
Fox Sports
Damian Lillard following Chris Paul model, on board with Portland rebuild
The Trail Blazers are in full-on rebuild mode, but franchise icon Damian Lillard looks to be staying loyal, Ric Bucher writes.
5 DAYS AGO
Can Ja, LaMelo, Luka fill NBA star void for LeBron, Steph, KD?
What happens when the biggest stars age out of a star-driven league? Ric Bucher examines where the NBA spotlight goes next.
FEBRUARY 3
Why is Steph Curry in worst shooting slump of his career?
Since breaking the 3-point record, Steph Curry has lost his range. Ric Bucher tries to explain the worst slump of Curry's career.
JANUARY 27
Is Grayson Allen a dirty player? NBA insiders weigh in
Ric Bucher examines Grayson Allen's reputation as a dirty player, Donovan Mitchell's tenuous status in Utah and more.
JANUARY 26
Bucks, Suns, Warriors, Heat top list of NBA title contenders
As the NBA season hits its midpoint, Ric Bucher talks with league insiders about which teams can win the title.
JANUARY 21
Ric Bucher: Despite LeBron's recent phenomenal play, he does not belong in MVP conversations I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
JANUARY 7
•
Fox Sports
Ric Bucher: I love that LeBron wants to play with his son Bronny but hate that he said it I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
JANUARY 4
•
Fox Sports
Ric Bucher fully expects mutual parting of ways between Browns & Baker Mayfield this offseason I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
JANUARY 4
•
Fox Sports
A veteran's guide to getting back in the NBA as a COVID sub
Ric Bucher looks at why some veterans have been called on to fill the gaps on NBA rosters — and why some have been left out.
DECEMBER 31, 2021
Ric Bucher explains why he agrees with Damian Lillard that too much value is on winning titles I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
DECEMBER 29, 2021
•
Fox Sports
Struggling Lakers could still be a factor in West playoffs
Ric Bucher has been skeptical about the Lakers, but now he's here to offer signs of hope for L.A.'s playoff prospects.
DECEMBER 29, 2021
Is there another level for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell?
Once considered a rising star in the NBA, Donovan Mitchell is no longer the darling of scouts. Ric Bucher examines why.
DECEMBER 24, 2021
Ric Bucher discusses whether Steph Curry is the MVP front runner, coaching challenges I THE HERD
DECEMBER 24, 2021
•
Fox Sports
NBA head coaches open up on game-planning during COVID
Ric Bucher talked with four head coaches about the many challenges in preparing for games during the NBA's COVID outbreak.
DECEMBER 23, 2021
Is Steph Curry like Michael Jordan? Comparisons arise as Warriors star nears 3-point record
Stephen Curry's onslaught on the NBA record books is cementing his place in NBA history — and drawing comparisons to a legend.
DECEMBER 9, 2021
Ric Bucher: Steve Kerr comparing Steph Curry to Michael Jordan is crazy and troublesome I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
DECEMBER 8, 2021
•
Fox Sports
Ric Bucher: LeBron can't save Lakers season — he's in his 19th season I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
DECEMBER 3, 2021
•
Fox Sports
Phoenix Suns or Golden State Warriors: Which team will be primed for the postseason?
While the teams battle twice this week, Ric Bucher asks NBA insiders which one will be best positioned come the playoffs.
DECEMBER 1, 2021
Ric Bucher's NBA Notebook: Did the LeBron-Stewart incident light a fire under Anthony Davis?
Anthony Davis played like a man possessed after LeBron's ejection Sunday. Ric Bucher asks NBA insiders if AD can keep it up.
NOVEMBER 23, 2021
Ric Bucher explains why he would build a team around Steph Curry over Kevin Durant I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
NOVEMBER 19, 2021
•
Fox Sports
Steph Curry's talent — and contagious spirit — helped lift Golden State back to the top of the NBA
The Warriors are back atop the NBA thanks to Steph Curry and a team culture he wouldn't let die, Ric Bucher writes.
NOVEMBER 19, 2021
Ric Bucher: Not only is KD winning the break up — he's already won I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
NOVEMBER 17, 2021
•
Fox Sports
1
2
3
4
5
...
10
Next
Top Leagues
NFL
College Football
NBA
MLB
PBC Boxing
USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed
The Herd with Colin Cowherd
First Things First
Club Shay Shay
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports
FOX Bet Super 6
FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows
FOX Sports Personalities
Daytona 500
College Basketball Rankings
WWE Videos
College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these
Terms of Use and
Updated Privacy Policy |
Advertising Choices |
Do Not Sell my Personal Info |
Closed Captioning
Help
Press
Advertise with Us
Jobs
FOX Cincy
RSS
Sitemap
FS1
FOX
FOX News
Fox Corporation
FOX Sports Supports
FOX Deportes