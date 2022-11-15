MICHAEL COHEN VIDEOS STORIES

MICHAEL COHEN

The outside world sees nepotism at Iowa, but recruits just see family

While Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz has been criticized for sticking with his son Brian as offensive coordinator, players say that devotion t...
1 DAY AGO
Big Ten Power Rankings: Purdue, Iowa battling in the West

Purdue has the West's inside track to the Big Ten Championship Game. See how the power rankings look entering Week 12.
2 DAYS AGO
No. 4 TCU finds new way to win, stopping No. 18 Texas with defense

With Max Duggan and the offense struggling, No. 4 TCU turned to its defense to stop Bijan Robinson and No. 18 Texas.
4 DAYS AGO
Does No. 2 Ohio State have a flaw in the offense?

No. 2 Ohio State has rolled over most of the competition this season, but the running game could be a cause for concern.
5 DAYS AGO
Ohio State vs. Indiana, TCU vs. Texas, more we're watching in Week 11

Can Ohio State keep rolling? Can TCU stay unbeaten? RJ Young and Michael Cohen preview Week 11 of the college football season.
6 DAYS AGO
Big Ten Power Rankings: Michigan leaps into top spot

Michigan and Ohio State still rule the Big Ten power rankings, but there's a new team at the top. See how the rankings look entering Week 11...
NOVEMBER 7
What Georgia's big win, SEC chaos mean for Ohio State and Michigan

Michigan and Ohio State remain unbeaten, but strength of schedule could hurt both Big Ten contenders in chaotic CFP chase.
NOVEMBER 6
Impact of Michigan State's violent tunnel incident carries into matchup vs. Illinois

Illinois' Bret Bielema acknowledges that incident between Michigan State and Michigan has impacted his own team ahead of game vs. Spartans.
NOVEMBER 4
TCU vs. Texas Tech, Georgia vs. Tennessee, more we're watching in Week 10

Can TCU stay unbeaten? Will Tennessee topple Georgia? RJ Young and Michael Cohen preview Week 10 of the college football season.
NOVEMBER 3
College football poll: CFP, Heisman, other picks from FOX staff after nine weeks

What are the CFP teams so far? Who are the top Heisman candidates? We surveyed FOX Sports writers and staff for their late-season picks.
NOVEMBER 2
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh expects charges in wake of tunnel attacks

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker suspends four players after incident, but Michigan's Jim Harbaugh thinks investigation could lead to charges...
OCTOBER 31
Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State still on top, Michigan State tumbles

The Spartans tumble in the Big Ten Power Rankings after an ugly game at Michigan. See how the rest of the conference looks ahead of Week 10.
OCTOBER 31
C.J. Stroud's late-game barrage could be prelude to a Heisman

Ohio State's defense kept things close vs. Penn State, giving Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud a chance to work his fourth-quarter magic in vic...
OCTOBER 29
Ohio State's early struggles vs. Penn State spark joy in Michigan

For the second time in as many weeks, No. 2 Ohio State leaned on its defense to overcome a head-scratching start, this time vs. Penn State.
OCTOBER 29
Ohio State feeling the pressure in Penn State matchup

By gushing praise, Penn State coach James Franklin puts the focus on Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.
OCTOBER 28
Ohio State vs. Penn State, Oklahoma State vs. K-State, more we're watching in Week 9

Can Penn State stop Ohio State? Will Michigan earn vengeance vs. Sparty? RJ Young and Michael Cohen preview Week 9 of the college football s...
OCTOBER 28
'You don’t like that taste': Michigan has score to settle vs. Michigan State

For all Michigan has accomplished over the past year, last season's loss to Michigan State remains a sore spot. This weekend could change th...
OCTOBER 27
Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State still leads, Wisconsin moves up

Wisconsin moves up in the Big Ten Power Rankings after stunning Purdue. See how the rest of the conference looks ahead of Week 9.
OCTOBER 24
'They’re buying in': This defense is why Ohio State hired Jim Knowles

Saturday’s shellacking of Iowa belonged to an Ohio State defense that personified the kind of complementary football Ryan Day envisioned.
OCTOBER 22
Ohio State starts slow, but Iowa proves little threat in rout

Ohio State cruised to victory Saturday as the Iowa offense struggled once again. Here are key takeaways from the game.
OCTOBER 22
Why Ohio State's offense is about to get even scarier

The Buckeyes will have a healthy backfield vs. Iowa as TreVeyon Henderson returns. Check out our Week 8 Big Ten Scouting Report.
OCTOBER 21
Why Penn State hasn't handed the reins to 5-star QB Drew Allar

Michigan has shown that switching to a dynamic-but-inexperienced QB can pay off, but Penn State's situation, while similar, has key differen...
OCTOBER 20
Iowa vs. Ohio State, UCLA vs. Oregon, more we're watching in Week 8

Can Iowa slow down Ohio State? Can Oregon hand UCLA its first loss? RJ Young and Michael Cohen preview Week 8 of the college football season...
OCTOBER 20
Big Ten football: Illinois, Wisconsin and unease in the West

The Big Ten East is filled with firepower and two clear-cut favorites, while the West faces a much less certain season ahead.
OCTOBER 18
Big Ten Power Rankings: Can anyone challenge Ohio State, Michigan?

Ohio State and Michigan top the Big Ten Power Rankings. See how the rest of the conference looks midway through the season.
OCTOBER 17
