Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana Reign as USC Jumps Past Michigan

Millions of eyes around the sporting world were focused on the annual showdown between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 15 Michigan over the weekend. There was plenty at stake for both teams as the former needed a win to claim its spot in the Big Ten Championship game, while the latter needed to score a stunning upset to have any chance of reaching the College Football Playoff.

What unfolded at Michigan Stadium was a one-sided beatdown that saw embattled head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes snap a four-game losing streak to their archrival. Day’s team dominated the Wolverines in seemingly every facet — most notably at the line of scrimmage — to remain atop the national rankings. Now, Ohio State will face No. 2 Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday with a Big Ten title on the line.

Here’s our final set of Big Ten Power Rankings following Week 14:

Result: 56-3 home loss to No. 2 Indiana

For the first time since 1919 and 1920, Purdue has posted back-to-back winless seasons in conference play. A year ago, the Boilermakers finished 1-11 overall and 0-9 in the Big Ten under former head coach Ryan Walters, who was fired after two disastrous campaigns. His successor, Barry Odom, formerly of UNLV, endured a debut nearly as rudderless. Odom’s only victories came in the first two weeks against Ball State and Southern Illinois, two schools from outside the power conferences. Purdue ends the season ranked outside the top 100 in both total offense (342.8 yards per game) and total defense (423.5 yards per game).

Result: 38-28 road loss to Michigan State

Given the tumultuous climate of modern college football, it’s noteworthy that head coach Mike Locksley is set to return in 2026 considering how poorly the Terrapins performed this season. They began 4-0 with wins over Florida Atlantic, Northern Illinois, Towson and Wisconsin before losing eight straight games, including five straight losses by double digits from Nov. 1 through this past weekend. Quarterback Malik Washington, who broke the school’s single-season freshman passing record with 2,963 yards, is arguably the only bright spot for a roster that will need a major talent infusion via the transfer portal. Locksley has won just two Big Ten games over the last two years combined.

Result: 38-28 home win over Maryland

The Spartans snapped an eight-game losing streak by ending their season with a wire-to-wire victory over Maryland at Ford Field in which quarterback Alessio Milivojevic completed 27 of 39 passes for 292 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. But a one-game reprieve wasn’t enough to save the job of former head coach Jonathan Smith, who was fired on Sunday afternoon in a move that many believed inevitable. Though he built a successful program at Oregon State from 2018-23, guiding the Beavers to 25 wins over his final three seasons before the old Pac-12 disintegrated, Smith never found his footing at Michigan State with just four conference victories in two years combined. He will reportedly be replaced by former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Result: 29-10 road loss to No. 17 USC

For a three-week window in early October, it seemed like interim coach Tim Skipper might emerge as a legitimate candidate to replace DeShaun Foster in the full-time role as he guided the Bruins to wins over then-No. 7 Penn State, Michigan State and Maryland. But five straight losses to end the season — including three defeats by 30-plus points — underscored some of the program’s systemic flaws that will need to be addressed by an entirely new regime. The Bruins have not finished above .500 in conference play since 2022, their penultimate season in the Pac-12 under former coach Chip Kelly. The next coach, which will reportedly be Bob Chesney from James Madison, must manufacture better results from a roster that ranked surprisingly high at 26th nationally in this year’s 247Sports Team Talent Composite.

Result: 40-36 home loss to Penn State

This defeat will likely bother head coach Greg Schiano for quite some time, considering the Scarlet Knights battled back from deficits of 14-7, 21-14, 27-21 and 33-28 to take the lead early in the fourth quarter — only to squander that advantage with a self-inflicted wound that kept Rutgers one win shy of bowl eligibility. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who has enjoyed an exceptional season, saw his costly fourth-quarter fumble returned 61 yards for a touchdown by Penn State linebacker Amare Campbell for what proved to be the winning score. The primary focus for Schiano in the coming months will be fixing a defense that sunk to a tie for 116th in scoring at 31.8 points per game and 128th overall at 432.8 yards per game.

Result: 17-7 road loss to Minnesota

The decision by athletic director Chris McIntosh to retain head coach Luke Fickell for 2026 won’t mean much unless the Badgers finally solve their quarterback problem, a persistent issue the last three seasons. Wisconsin ranked 71st in passing during Fickell’s first year (220.2 yards per game), 102nd in his second year (196.7 yards per game) and 132nd this year (136.4 yards per game) amid a revolving door in which Hunter Simmons, Danny O’Neil, Carter Smith and Billy Edwards Jr. all started games. The good news for Fickell and Co. is that next year’s schedule should be considerably more manageable given that the Badgers don’t play Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Washington, Indiana or Illinois. There’s an opportunity to turn things around.

Result: 40-16 home loss to Iowa

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, who just completed his third regular season in Lincoln, signed a contract extension in the early stages of this year’s coaching carousel. However, Rhule has never finished above .500 in conference play since taking over the Cornhuskers and has never beaten a ranked opponent in eight attempts. The blowout loss to Iowa was Nebraska’s fourth defeat in its final six games after reaching 5-1 overall in mid-October. It also dropped Rhule’s record with the Cornhuskers to just 2-10 in November. He and his staff will have plenty of questions to answer in the coming weeks and months, especially as rumors about the future of quarterback Dylan Raiola continue to swirl.

Result: 20-13 road loss to Illinois

In a year when several high-profile Big Ten teams underachieved to significant degrees — Penn State, Nebraska and Wisconsin, to name a few — Northwestern lands firmly on the opposite side of the ledger despite its most recent loss to Illinois in difficult weather conditions. Not only did head coach David Braun get the Wildcats back to a bowl game for just the second time in the last five years, but he fielded a team that was several plays from being in the top half of the conference standings. Northwestern suffered one-score losses to Nebraska (28-21), then-No. 18 Michigan (24-22) and now Illinois (20-13) that reinforced how difficult Braun’s team was to play. He has the program trending in a positive direction.

The Top 10

Result: 17-7 home win over Wisconsin

Minnesota responded from back-to-back road losses against then-No. 8 Oregon and Northwestern with a controlled victory over Wisconsin in snowy, wind-whipped conditions at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers built a 10-0 lead late in the second quarter when tailback Darius Taylor broke a 49-yard touchdown run that proved to be the winning score against the offensively challenged Badgers. Defensive back John Nestor, a transfer from Iowa, was the standout performer for Minnesota with two second-half interceptions and a fumble recovery as the Gophers finished plus-3 in turnover margin and also stopped Wisconsin once on fourth down.

The victory gave head coach P.J. Fleck his sixth season with at least seven wins since taking over the program ahead of the 2017 campaign. It also marked the fourth time in the last five years that Fleck has finished above .500 in conference play, a far more challenging feat after the league nixed its divisions. Now, Minnesota will participate in a bowl game for the fifth straight season, something that hasn’t happened for the Gophers since 2012-16 under former coaches Jerry Kill and Tracy Claeys. The Gophers finished unbeaten at home (7-0) for the first time since 1967, when they last shared a piece of the Big Ten title.

Result: 40-36 road win over Rutgers

The Nittany Lions never quit. Not after the disastrous three-game losing streak that cost head coach James Franklin his job and derailed a season that began with national championship aspirations. Not after three additional losses extended the skid to six under interim coach Terry Smith and mired Penn State at the bottom of the Big Ten standings. Not after blowing a second-half lead against Rutgers in a game that, if the Nittany Lions found a way to win, would mean they had qualified — somewhat improbably — for the postseason despite everything that happened in a forgettable campaign, including the season-ending injury to starting quarterback Drew Allar.

With his team trailing 36-33 in the fourth quarter, linebacker Amare Campbell recovered a fumble by Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and returned it 61 yards for the game-winning touchdown. Campbell’s scoop and score put the finishing touches on an evening when tailback Kaytron Allen paced the offense by carrying 22 times for a career-high 226 yards and a touchdown, his third straight outing with at least 160 rushing yards. Allen provided plenty of ballast for redshirt freshman quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, who completed 17 of 21 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown in what was arguably his finest showing since replacing Allar. And while it’s unlikely that Smith is given the full-time coaching job, he deserves immense credit for lifting Penn State from rock bottom to bowl eligibility.

Result: 20-13 home win over Northwestern

It had to feel good for defensive coordinator Aaron Henry, whose group has largely underachieved against quality opponents, to see his unit end the game with seven consecutive touchdown-free drives and secure back-to-back eight-win seasons for the first time since 1989-90. The Illini only allowed three points in the second half as Henry’s defense forced two punts and created three turnovers (one fumble, two INTs) before stopping Northwestern on downs in the waning seconds.

Illinois limited the Wildcats to just 254 yards of total offense, including a lowly 3.1 yards per rush, in what was the first snow game at Memorial Stadium since 1993. Eight inches of snow blanketed Champaign throughout the day ahead of a primetime kickoff in which the field was coated during the first half and fans only occupied one side of the stadium. Illinois scratched out a 14-10 lead at the break — during which time the snow slowed and the field was largely cleared — before tacking on two field goals that were enough to keep the Wildcats at bay.

Head coach Bret Bielema and his team fell short of preseason expectations that labeled Illinois as a potential College Football Playoff contender, but they still achieved bowl eligibility in consecutive years for the first time since 2010-11 under former coach Ron Zook.

Result: 26-14 home loss to No. 6 Oregon

A promising second season under head coach Jedd Fisch fell a game or two short of exemplary as the Huskies were upended by yet another ranked opponent. They failed to score until the final minute of the opening half and did not produce another point until the middle of the fourth quarter, never really threatening Oregon.

Still, the strides Washington has made from Fisch’s first year, when it finished 6-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten, to his second were obvious for all to see, especially with dual-threat quarterback Demond Williams Jr. stepping into the starting role. That the Huskies finished 23rd nationally and fifth in the Big Ten in scoring at 33.8 points per game speaks to the program’s trajectory, with Williams set to return for another year. But there was a noticeable difference between the way Washington’s offense performed against some of the Big Ten’s lesser teams, like Purdue and UCLA, and the way it showed up against the conference’s elite, with double-digit losses to Ohio State (24-6), Michigan (24-7) and Oregon (24-16) that largely blanketed the attack.

The next step for Fisch and his staff will be lifting Washington from the league’s crowded middle tier to its upper echelon. It’s not unreasonable to think the Huskies can push toward the College Football Playoff in 2026.

Result: 40-16 road win over Nebraska

Nebraska led 17-16 in the final minute of the second quarter when Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski barreled into the end zone on a short touchdown run that shifted momentum toward the Hawkeyes. From there, Iowa scored 16 unanswered points in the second half to blow away the Cornhuskers and secure the Heroes Trophy for a 10th time in 11 meetings between these two rivals.

Gronowski played one of his best games since joining the Hawkeyes by completing nine of 16 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown while also carrying the ball 13 times for 64 yards and two additional scores. He and tailback Kamari Moulton (18 carries, 93 yards, 2 TDs) allowed Iowa to keep pace with an incredible effort from Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson, who carried 29 times for 217 yards and a score. Johnson became the Cornhuskers’ only legitimate source of offense on an afternoon when the Hawkeyes’ defense, which now ranks ninth nationally in scoring (15.2 points per game) and eighth overall (270.6 yards per game), only allowed five-third down conversions in 15 attempts and held Nebraska quarterback TJ Lateef to just 69 passing yards.

Though Iowa will miss the College Football Playoff, it still has a chance to reach nine victories for the 11th time under head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Result: 27-9 home loss to No. 1 Ohio State

There were plenty of downtrodden faces filing out of Michigan Stadium as the harsh reality of a hollow season crystalized amid the frigid temperatures and sideways snow in Ann Arbor. Sure, Michigan built a 9-3 overall record and 7-2 mark in conference play that was good enough to be tied for fourth in the Big Ten standings, a significant step forward from what the Wolverines put on the field last season during head coach Sherrone Moore’s debut. But the Wolverines had been bullied by Ohio State on an afternoon that underscored significant gaps between the two programs in personnel and — shockingly — toughness as the Buckeyes dominated the trenches. Michigan couldn’t run the ball, evidenced by minus-8 rushing yards in the second half. It couldn’t throw the ball, evidenced by just 63 passing yards from quarterback Bryce Underwood, one more than predecessor Davis Warren managed in last year’s game. And it didn’t have the game-changing individual talents seen on prior Michigan teams to compete with the parade of former five-star recruits lining the Ohio State roster.

Moore must think long and hard about his coaching staff in the coming weeks given the Wolverines’ lack of development at several positions this season. He’ll be under significant pressure to reach the College Football Playoff in 2026.

Result: 29-10 home win over UCLA

The Trojans trailed their crosstown rivals 10-7 at halftime in a game that, had they lost, would have completely changed the tenor of a season that already left some fans frustrated with a perceived lack of progress under fourth-year head coach Lincoln Riley. But USC responded with three unanswered touchdowns after the break as its defense pitched a second-half shutout to secure a nine-win season for the first time since 2022.

Freshman tailback King Miller, an unsung hero for the Trojans following injuries to fellow tailbacks Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders earlier this year, turned in his fourth 100-yard game with 17 carries for 124 yards and two scores. He provided the primary offensive punch on a night when star receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane were benched for USC’s first two series for a violation of team policy, according to Riley, though both eventually made key contributions against UCLA. And while the Trojans’ defense failed to generate a takeaway on Saturday night, it did stop the Bruins twice on fourth down in the latter stages of the fourth quarter to preserve a victory.

USC, which finished tied for fourth in the Big Ten standings, completed an undefeated home slate (7-0) for the first time since Riley’s debut season.

Result: 26-14 road win over Washington

Given the relatively modest details behind a gaudy overall record, there was plenty at stake for Oregon entering this tricky regular season finale at Washington. The erosion of what should have been quality wins against then-No. 3 Penn State and then-No. 20 Iowa — two schools that are now unranked — left the Ducks with only a single victory against teams likely to be included in the final College Football Playoff rankings: USC. A handful of other two-loss teams with potentially better résumés than Oregon meant the Ducks couldn’t afford to slip into that group by losing to Washington. But head coach Dan Lanning and his team handled their business from the opening kickoff on Saturday, racing to a 13-0 lead in the second quarter and only allowing a single score after halftime.

The Ducks’ defense surrendered just 283 total yards, including a miserly 129 through the air, while forcing quarterback Demond Williams Jr. to throw two interceptions. That was more than enough breathing room for Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who completed 20 of 29 passes for 286 yards and one touchdown, plus an additional score on the ground. And while the Ducks fell short of reaching the Big Ten Championship game for a second consecutive season, they assured themselves of an at-large spot in the playoff.

Result: 56-3 road win over Purdue

In a game that was out of reach by the early stages of the second quarter, Indiana cruised toward the first undefeated regular season in school history and the program’s inaugural trip to the Big Ten Championship game. The Hoosiers led 28-3 at halftime and 49-3 at the end of the third quarter to notch their eighth victory by at least 24 points. A rushing attack that ranks ninth nationally at 229.8 yards per game rumbled for 355 yards and five touchdowns against the hapless Boilermakers, who failed to win a conference game this season. Tailbacks Roman Hemby, Kaelon Black and Khobie Martin all rushed for at least 50 yards and a touchdown as Indiana finished plus-311 on the ground — a seismic disparity.

Just as encouraging for Cignetti and Co. was the return of wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, who caught three passes for 41 yards and a touchdown after missing several games with nagging injuries, including a hamstring problem. Sarratt’s presence will be critical for the Hoosiers’ offense in the Big Ten title game when facing an Ohio State defense that ranks first nationally against the pass at 121.3 yards per game. It’s quite possible that whichever quarterback performs better this weekend — Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza or the Buckeyes’ Julian Sayin — will wind up winning the Heisman Trophy later this month.

Result: 27-9 road win over No. 15 Michigan

This was the moment Ohio State head coach Ryan Day had been craving for years. His four consecutive losses to Michigan entering this past weekend — including last season’s stunning collapse as monumental home favorites — left a considerable asterisk on an otherwise impeccable run with the Buckeyes. He needed to beat the Wolverines to finally appease some of Ohio State’s most ardent fans, to shield his family from threats that had come their way in recent years and to preserve his own sanity. Day accomplished all of those goals and then some with a comprehensive victory over Michigan that highlighted a significant talent gap between the two teams.

The Buckeyes were better on offense, where they blended a timely passing attack with a punishing ground game that churned out 186 yards. They were better on defense, where first-year coordinator Matt Patricia confounded freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood on an afternoon when the five-star phenom only produced 63 yards through the air. And they won the physicality battle that, in recent iterations of The Game, had tilted toward Michigan quite considerably at the line of scrimmage. Day and Co. will now travel to Indianapolis for the chance to secure their first Big Ten title in five years after winning four in a row from 2017-20.

