10 Takeaways from the College Football Playoff First-Round Nail-Biters and Blowouts

After a historic comeback, a defense-heavy thriller and a couple blowouts, we are through the first round of the College Football Playoff. No. 9 Alabama and No. 10 Miami, the two most controversial teams to make the 12-team field, won close games on the road, while No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 6 Oregon defended their home turf and blew out Group of 5 opponents.

[Best Teams in the College Football Playoff Era: Creating the Ultimate 12-team CFP]

It’s time to look ahead to the CFP quarterfinals with four juicy matchups. But before we get there, here are 10 takeaways from the weekend:

1. Alabama comes back to beat Oklahoma

The Crimson Tide erased a 17-0 deficit to come back and beat the Sooners in Norman, 34-24. It was a perfect redemption victory for Alabama, which lost to Oklahoma at home on Nov. 15. Quarterback Ty Simpson went 18-of-29 for 232 yards with two touchdowns, and after the game, he was asked on the broadcast how it felt to have been written off following the SEC championship game loss to Georgia.

He smiled and said, "They tried to write us off, though we ain’t write back!"

Alabama will now face No. 1 overall seed Indiana in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

[2025 CFP Odds: Lines, Spreads for Each Quarterfinal Game]

2. What does this mean for Michigan?

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Michigan may not have made it to the CFP this year, but the program was certainly paying attention to that Alabama-Oklahoma game.

That’s because the No. 1 name on the Wolverines’ head coaching search list is Kalen DeBoer. But with the Crimson Tide moving onto the Rose Bowl, DeBoer likely isn’t available. In the interim, Biff Poggi, who has interviewed for the job, is coaching Michigan as it prepares to face Texas in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31.

So what happens next? Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham isn’t a candidate anymore after signing a contract extension over the weekend, and other names that have been linked to the vacancy have included Washington’s Jedd Fisch, former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham and Louisville’s Jeff Brohm.

[MORE CFP: 4 Takeaways From Alabama's Comeback, Oklahoma's Collapse in CFP First-Round Game]

3. Miami ‘youngins’ make statement

The matchup between Miami and No. 7 Texas A&M on Saturday was a defensive slogfest, with neither offense able to generate much action. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter when Miami freshmen — wide receiver Malachi Toney and defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald — made big-time plays for the Hurricanes.

Toney scored what ended up becoming the game-winning touchdown with 1:44 left in the game after fumbling the ball a few plays earlier. Later, with Texas A&M facing third-and-5 from the Miami 5-yard line, Fitzgerald made a game-sealing interception when he picked off quarterback Marcel Reed in the end zone to clinch a 10-3 win.

"The youngins are trying to change the program," Toney told the broadcast after the game.

4. Miami defense impresses

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fitzgerald made the last play, but Miami’s defense was impressive most of the day. Led by defensive end Rueben Bain – who blocked a Texas A&M field goal in the first half – Mario Cristobal’s defense recorded seven sacks, three turnovers, limited the Aggies’ running game to 2.5 yards per carry and didn’t allow a touchdown.

Now, they’ll face a much more talented Ohio State offense in the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Going up against the likes of quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Julian Sayin, wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate and running back Bo Jackson will be an intriguing matchup. Miami might have some luck defensively, but what Cristobal should be more concerned about is how quarterback Carson Beck and his offense will fare against the Buckeyes' top-ranked defense.

5. Michael Irvin kisses Mario Cristobal

Michael Irvin was so thrilled by Miami’s win over Texas A&M, that he ran up to Cristobal during his post-game TV interview and planted a big smooch on his cheek.

Irvin has been a fixture on the sideline at Hurricanes’ games and couldn’t have been more thrilled with his alma mater’s win. Cristobal was asked about the kiss post-game.

"That was disgusting," Cristobal joked. "I couldn’t find enough wipes to clean myself. But I mean, Mike is awesome. That guy means so much to the program, its fan base, to its community."

6. So, did the College Football Playoff committee get it right?

After all the hoopla surrounding Notre Dame, Miami and Alabama, in the end, the Hurricanes and Crimson Tide won their first-round games on the road. Tougher tests await and neither team really showed that they could make deep runs the rest of the way.

Notre Dame might have been able to beat Oklahoma or Texas A&M too. And while we probably shouldn’t evaluate whether the committee got it right based on the outcome of the games after the fact, Alabama and Miami at least proved that they were worthy of making the 12-team field, which must give the committee some satisfaction.

7. Group of 5 blowouts

Speaking of proving the committee right, Tulane and James Madison did the opposite. The two Group of 5 teams were not able to rise to the occasion and pull off any upsets in the first round. Ole Miss cruised past Tulane, 41-10, while Oregon crushed James Madison, 51-34.

Now Tulane coach Jon Sumrall is off to Florida and JMU coach Bob Chesney is headed to UCLA.

"There should be access for at least one G5 team moving forward," Sumrall told reporters after the game. "I do understand the gripe. By how we played tonight, we maybe didn’t help the critics of that. I do think there should be at least one G5 representative."

What does this mean moving forward in terms of Group of 5 inclusion in the CFP? Perhaps the selection committee changes the rules to allow a maximum of one Group of 5 team in the bracket, but either way, these results will likely only add fuel to the fire for those wanting the CFP to be only Power 4 teams.

8. Ole Miss wins without Lane Kiffin

To Ole Miss fans' delight, their team didn’t skip a beat without former coach Lane Kiffin and had no problem dominating Tulane for a second time this year. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who was evaluated for a concussion in the first half, went 23-of-29 for 282 yards and a touchdown, running back Kewan Lacy made explosive plays and Pete Golding’s defense made things impossible for the Green Wave.

Golding, previously the Rebels’ defensive coordinator who was named head coach following Kiffin’s departure, passed his first test. But a bigger one awaits in the quarterfinal when Ole Miss faces Georgia. The Bulldogs handed the Rebels their only loss of the season back in October.

[MORE CFP: 4 Takeaways From Ole Miss' Dominant CFP First-Round Win Against Tulane]

9. Dan Lanning not satisfied

(Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images)

Yes, Oregon won its first round game at home vs. James Madison, but coach Dan Lanning wasn’t particularly overjoyed post-game. The Ducks had a 34-6 lead at halftime, but then tapped the brakes and the Dukes outscored the home team 28-17 in the second half. Oregon still won 51-34, but Lanning had a clear message to his team afterward.

"There’s a standard here," Lanning told reporters after the game. "Our players know that, and they know what championship football looks like, and the second half didn’t look like that."

[MORE CFP: 4 Takeaways from Oregon's Blowout of James Madison in CFP First-Round]

10. What’s next?

The quarterfinal matchups are set:

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 2 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl

No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Indiana in the Rose Bowl

No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her at @LakenLitman .