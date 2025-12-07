2025 CFP Odds: Lines, Spreads for Each Quarterfinal Game

We're on to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.

Let's look at the odds for the second round at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 21.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 31

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 2 Ohio State

Cotton Bowl

Spread: Ohio State -9.5

Moneyline: Ohio State -410, Miami +320

O/U: 42.5

What to know: Miami won a defensive slugfest in the first round at Texas A&M, and now it gets the defending champion Buckeyes, with a spot in the semifinals on the line. What has to worry Hurricanes fans is that Miami scored just 10 points against the Aggies on Saturday, a middle-of-the-pack defensive team. Ohio State has the best defense in the country, only allowing more than 10 points twice this season. No team has scored over 16 on the Buckeyes.

THURSDAY, JAN. 1

No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Indiana

Rose Bowl

Spread: Indiana -7

Moneyline: Indiana -258, Alabama +210

O/U: 48.5

What to know: Would you believe that the Hoosiers are a 7-point favorite over mighty Alabama? It's a new era in college football. The Tide went to Oklahoma and knocked off the Sooners in the first round of the CFP, and now they get a date with undefeated Indiana, the top team in the country. Indiana will trot out Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza at quarterback, and the Hoosiers have scored 55 points or more six times this season.

No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Georgia

Sugar Bowl

Spread: Georgia -7

Moneyline: Georgia -258, Ole Miss +210

O/U: 56.5

What to know: Ole Miss dominated Tulane in the first round of the Playoff, jumping out to a 41-3 lead before winning 41-10. Now, the Rebels get another shot at the Bulldogs, who they lost to back on Oct. 18 in Georgia, 43-35. It won't be a cakewalk for the Bulldogs, who trailed 35-26 in the third quarter of that game before scoring the final 17 points to eke out an 8-point win.

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Texas Tech

Orange Bowl

Spread: Oregon -1.5

Moneyline: Oregon -115, Texas Tech -105

O/U: 52.5

What to know: Oregon did what many thought it would do in the first round, and that's rout James Madison. The Ducks led 34-3 before cruising to a 51-24 victory, setting up a date with Texas Tech on New Year's Day. OU still has a single loss to its name this season, a 30-20 defeat at the hands of No. 1 Indiana on Oct. 11. The Red Raiders also have only one loss on the year, falling at Arizona State back on Oct. 18.