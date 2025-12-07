College Football
2025 CFP Odds: Lines, Spreads for Each Quarterfinal Game
College Football

2025 CFP Odds: Lines, Spreads for Each Quarterfinal Game

Updated Dec. 21, 2025 12:06 a.m. ET

We're on to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff

Let's look at the odds for the second round at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 21.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 31

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 2 Ohio State
Cotton Bowl

Spread: Ohio State -9.5
Moneyline: Ohio State -410, Miami +320
O/U: 42.5

What to know: Miami won a defensive slugfest in the first round at Texas A&M, and now it gets the defending champion Buckeyes, with a spot in the semifinals on the line. What has to worry Hurricanes fans is that Miami scored just 10 points against the Aggies on Saturday, a middle-of-the-pack defensive team. Ohio State has the best defense in the country, only allowing more than 10 points twice this season. No team has scored over 16 on the Buckeyes.   

 

THURSDAY, JAN. 1

No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Indiana
Rose Bowl

Spread: Indiana -7
Moneyline: Indiana -258, Alabama +210
O/U: 48.5 

What to know: Would you believe that the Hoosiers are a 7-point favorite over mighty Alabama? It's a new era in college football. The Tide went to Oklahoma and knocked off the Sooners in the first round of the CFP, and now they get a date with undefeated Indiana, the top team in the country. Indiana will trot out Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza at quarterback, and the Hoosiers have scored 55 points or more six times this season. 

 

No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Georgia
Sugar Bowl

Spread: Georgia -7
Moneyline: Georgia -258, Ole Miss +210
O/U: 56.5

What to know: Ole Miss dominated Tulane in the first round of the Playoff, jumping out to a 41-3 lead before winning 41-10. Now, the Rebels get another shot at the Bulldogs, who they lost to back on Oct. 18 in Georgia, 43-35. It won't be a cakewalk for the Bulldogs, who trailed 35-26 in the third quarter of that game before scoring the final 17 points to eke out an 8-point win. 

 

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Texas Tech
Orange Bowl

Spread: Oregon -1.5
Moneyline: Oregon -115, Texas Tech -105
O/U: 52.5

What to know: Oregon did what many thought it would do in the first round, and that's rout James Madison. The Ducks led 34-3 before cruising to a 51-24 victory, setting up a date with Texas Tech on New Year's Day. OU still has a single loss to its name this season, a 30-20 defeat at the hands of No. 1 Indiana on Oct. 11. The Red Raiders also have only one loss on the year, falling at Arizona State back on Oct. 18. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

 
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College Football Playoff Predictions: Oregon, Ole Miss Will Cruise Past First Round

College Football Playoff Predictions: Oregon, Ole Miss Will Cruise Past First Round

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes