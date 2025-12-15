FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's CFP First Round Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the first round of the College Football Playoff with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on the first round of the College Football Playoff.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Carson Beck, Trinidad Chambliss, Ty Simpson, Marcel Reed

This should be all Chambliss here. The Rebs are playing at home against a Tulane team that they dismantled 45-10 earlier in the regular season. Kudos to Tulane for getting a bid, but this should be easy work for the Ole Miss quarterback.

Prediction: Trinidad Chambliss

2. Which team will have the most scrimmage yards?

No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels, No. 5 Oregon Ducks, No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies, No. 10 Miami Hurricanes

While I'm not completely sold on how that Miami-A&M game will unfold, I do know that Ole Miss and Oregon are both getting virtual cake walks. With that in mind, let's go Oregon to rack up scrimmage yards against JMU.

Prediction: Oregon Ducks

3. Rank the teams by who will SCORE THE MOST POINTS (Highest to Lowest)

No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide, No. 12 James Madison Dukes, No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies, No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners

Well, we know that James Madison should be at the very end of this list. And let's also go ahead and predict that OU beats Bama for the second time this season, especially since the Sooners are at home. I can see that matchup being a defensive battle early in the game at least, while A&M and Miami could be a fireworks show.

Prediction: Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Alabama, James Madison

4. Which of the following will occur?

Malachi Toney 70+ Rec. Yards

Oklahoma defense 3+ Sacks

M. Reed 3+ Passing TDs

None

In five games this season, Reed has had at least three passing touchdowns, but in seven games this season, Toney has had at least 70 receiving yards. In fact, he's had four where he's eclipsed 100.

Prediction: Malachi Toney 70+ receiving yards.

5. How many TOTAL POINTS will be scored in the Alabama-Oklahoma game?

2-33, 33-40, 40-47, 47-55+

When these two squads played earlier this season, they got to 44 points, and I fully expect Round 2 to have a similar complexion but with a little more scoring.

Prediction: 47-55+

6. What will be the outcome of the first College Football Playoff Game?

No. 9 Alabama wins by 2 points or more OR No. 8 Oklahoma wins or loses by 1 point

As I noted above, I believe the Sooners will get their second win over Bama this season. And his matchup could be another close one that comes down to the wire.

Prediction: Oklahoma wins or loses by 1 point

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Oklahoma 27, Alabama 24

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .